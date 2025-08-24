Suzy Exhales

The Nervous System as Oracle: A Guided Meditation

It’s my birthday and this is my little 🎁 gift to you
Suzy Rowlands
Aug 24, 2025
🌚🌻✨ For my birthday today, I wanted to share a wee Bank Holiday Wkend gift with you. This is a playful and fun meditation I recorded before delivering it at the very welcoming and gentle Juno shop a couple of weeks ago. It’s inspired by the shimmering abalone shell and the idea that our nervous system is not broken but an oracle, a wise, playful guide that always speaks truth. It’s a gentle journey into yes/no sensations in the body, grounding with the earth, and softening into presence. Perfect for a Sunday morning or evening, before bed

This is the excerpt I speak of from Jim Rajan and the whole conversation here.

Sending big love and hugs to you wherever you are,

Happy Sunday everyone,

Suze 🌚✨💫🪄🤸🏼‍♂️

PS: A little note on the astrology I mention — I’m no expert! Most of what I pick up comes through teachers I love, like Sabrina Lynn, who speaks with so much passion about embodied astrology. If you’re curious, you can find her on YouTube.

