Come meditate with me! Stepping into the next chapter of our life through the senses

Thank you to everyone who joined the Live. I loved having you there. Come hang out with me for the next one inside the app. ✨

Get more from Suzy Rowlands in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Tip: If, during this meditation, you’d like to call in more ease, financially or otherwise, try softening into the senses rather than fixing on a specific number. Instead of imagining “the amount,” feel into what being fully resourced would feel like in your body, the spaciousness, the relief, the steadiness, the warmth. Numbers can sometimes sneak in pressure or spark the mind’s old, “But how?” stories. Sensations, however, open the door. Let your body lead. It always knows the way to ease. ✨

Let’s Step Into the Next Chapter (through the Senses)

✨

As I was preparing for Tuesday’s Live meditation I was looking into the different cultures and mystic ways of using the senses to feel into the future.

We talk so much these days about timelines, quantum leaping, the future self and sometimes it might sound a bit like glitter-coated nonsense. And yet the thing is, underneath that jargon is something incredible when you think about it.

The Senses Are A Gateway

We can shift our inner landscape through what we feel, through the profound power of the senses.

And the more I prepared for this meditation, the more I kept stumbling into the same truth, that far from being “woo”, it’s timeless.

I then got to thinking of the bible. I read my bible daily for decades and it was very much approached from the mind. To my curious delight, I realised when pondering on all of this that the bible is overflowing with sensory embodiment. Incense to change the atmosphere. Fragrant oils poured over skin. Bread, wine, water, touch. Singing as breathwork and communion. Smoke to shift energy. Breath, wind, spirit as the very mechanism of transformation.

I don’t know why this caused me to feel so much, but it did. I think part of me had filed the Bible under “heady doctrine,” when, in reality, it’s one of the most sensory spiritual texts ever written.

And of course this isn’t unique to Christianity. The Sufi mystics have the Imaginal Realm. Reality Transurfing uses the Plait to weave together outer and inner intention. Tibetan Buddhists rehearse awakening with the body. And the list goes on. Indigenous Australians speak of Dreamlines.

This is also the reason why I cherish Neuro Linguistic Programming so much. It is very much about using the senses to anchor into a more resourced sense of self.

Different words, different lands, same knowing.

And we don’t need to understand or be intimately acquainted with the differing traditions or modalities to feel the truth of it because the body recognises it instantly.

The body knows the delight of sensation. It knows how to orient to a different future long before the mind catches up.

So, in this meditation, we’re not trying to “manifest” anything. We’re not forcing ourselves to “raise our vibration” or repeat affirmations or think our way to a new life.

We’re doing something way more ancient than that. We’re stepping into the next chapter through the senses and letting the body feel the future.

Letting the breath open a little doorway. Letting the imagination soften and widen enough for a new possibility to walk in.

A sensory rehearsal, if you will. A gentle return to a skill humans have practiced for thousands of years.

✨

From my heart to yours,

Suzy 🪄✨🧡

If you’d love a personalised meditation, you can email me with the theme, energy, or challenge you’re moving through. I’ll create a 15–20 minute voice-note meditation just for you, crafted with intention, presence, and a lot of love for just £6. The feedback for these this past few weeks has been so beautiful. And this is the last week they’ll be available at this low price. They take real energy to make, and I pour a lot of love into them. 📩 suzy_exhales@outlook.com If you’d love support with your public speaking Whether you want to expand your delivery, overcome fear, or speak with deeper presence you can explore more here: Let’s play!

And if you feel a nudge to support or thank my work you can:

Buy me a hot chocolate with sprinkles!