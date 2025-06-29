The Shoes You No Longer Need 👣

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening…🪄

I recorded this meditation some weeks ago and it felt right to post today after a lot of moulting during that mf of a new moon last week. Anyone else get their ass kicked?!

Last month I got chatting to an addict in recovery and he told me something his sponsor had said that really struck me:

“The first five years are the hardest.”

WOW.

Because there’s this Chinese bamboo tree and when you plant the seed, nothing happens for four years. Nothing. No shoots, no sign of life. You water it and fertilise and still nothing.

But in the fifth year? It grows 90 feet in just six weeks!

(That’s like, half a football field.)

Why?

Because all that time underground, it’s building this elaborate root system so that when it does grow, it can do so sturdily. Strongly.

And isn’t that the perfect metaphor for healing? For nervous system repair? For the creative process? For becoming?

Growth doesn’t always look like growth. Sometimes it’s messy, fumbling, invisible. Sometimes it’s shedding old skins, old beliefs, whole identities…

It’s not sudden.

It’s not linear.

It’s slow, deep, root work.

It’s walking into the unknown with nothing but a shaky voice and a wide open heart. Growth can be a strange, sacred in-between space, where we’re no longer who we were… but not yet who we’re becoming.

(Interestingly, this November 5th will mark 5 years to the day I walked away from all I’d ever known. So for so many reasons I’m loving the above analogy!)

In this meditation, you’ll be invited to:

🌱 Take off the old, limiting energy like a worn-out pair of shoes

🌿 Plant your roots in a forest of safety and possibility

💚 Call in a new frequency — one that fits the future You

👠 Put on a brand new pair of magic shoes (and take a little spin in them, of course)

There’s imagination. There’s Bruce Lipton. There’s even a wood pigeon cameo. 🕊️

We worked with a beautiful green crystal (I won’t spoil it here 😉) — one known for vitality, nourishment, and those mysterious synchronicities that show up when we stop pushing and start trusting.

💫✨🪄

If it lands, if it loosens something, if it leaves you feeling just 2% more vital… I’d be oh so grateful if you hit the 💚 button or left a little comment. It helps more people find my work and encourages me to keep going, especially on these skanky Sundays when the self-doubt gets loud.

Thank you for being here.

Remember your bloody magic today.🪄

You’re growing…even when it looks like nothing’s happening above ground.

🌳🪄👣

Soooo much love flinging its way to you,

Suzy 💫❤️‍🔥🪄