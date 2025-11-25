Come meditate with me! 15 minutes to discover our grounded strength….

Join me for my next live video in the app.

Oooh…shorter than normal! I managed to reign in my waffling!

Red Jasper is the stone of grounded strength. It also carries the words stability and responsibility.

We might fall, we might wobble, we drop ourselves, life drops us, we get caught up in the rollercoaster of the mind and then we might compound the weight by judging ourselves for not being where we want to be, or for feeling heavy or stuck or ungrateful.

But what if our only job in those moments is simply to stabilise where we are? Not to force ourselves into some high-vibe euphoria, or pretend we’re a yogi floating on a mountain top but to steady this layer, the one we’re actually in. That, to me, is grounded strength.

And the more I practise that, the less likely I am to get knocked off my perch…like a pigeon trying to balance on one leg in a windstorm.

And Jasper also being the stone of responsibility feels perfect…because we get to take responsibility for our emotional trajectory. Which is really just a fancy way of saying we get to decide where our energy points next. Moment by moment. Breath by breath.

Enjoy!

Suze 🪄✨🕯