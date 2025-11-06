A meditation for the innocence of animals

You can read or listen to the full letter where this meditation was birthed from, here: Notes from a country that still kills for sport

This one took me a few days to post.

Halfway through the live recording (thank you

for being there), I got unexpectedly emotional, you know that tight-throat moment that catches you when your heart recognises deep truth. I thought about re-recording it or editing it out, but the tenderness feels like part of the message somehow.

In one of my workshops on speech-giving, I talk about how moments of genuine emotion can be the most powerful part of any delivery, not overwhelm obviously, but simple, unguarded feeling.

Note to self and to us all: folk rarely remember the polished talks/meditations, they remember the true ones.

This meditation is a gentle act of energetic activism. It’s sitting in stillness, letting love meet innocence, and allowing that frequency to ripple through fur and feather.

There are a few laughs, a few golden acorns, and a soft reminder that our open hearts are the medicine.

Light a candle,🕯️ settle in, 🛋️and let your love ripple wherever it wants to go.🥰

🐝💛✨

PS…I hold up a piece of beeswax and called it honeycomb! Apologies!🙈