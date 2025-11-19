Meditate with me…let’s shift… even just 1%

Thank you to anyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video, next Tuesday @12.30 UK time, in the app.

Infinite Possibilities Start With Little Shifts

What if we shifted our state just 1% each day? Where would be in 3 months? 6 months? A Year?

Shining a light on the unconscious (from where we are all operating for much of the time) can be heavy stuff but it doesn’t have mean heavy lifting all of the time. We can go as slow and as gentle as we need.

Clear Quartz, the crystal of infinite possibilities, reminds us that anything can shift, anything can expand. But sometimes, before we feel the “anything is possible,” we have to clear a little of the inner gunk first.

I don’t believe we’re choosing challenging circumstances because not only does that sound very judgemental (and most of us are wanting to judge ourselves waaay less as it is), but also because that’s kinda the whole point: it’s unconscious! We don’t choose scarcity, pain, shame suffering with our logical minds.

So the more we direct some soft lights on those shadowy, sleepy, sceptres, the more we can start to say hello to them, include them and then operate from a place that is more bright eyed and bushy-tailed.

With deep gratitude, love and autumn leaves 🍂

Suzy x🪄✨