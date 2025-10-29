Come meditate with me…15 mins honouring all things gentle transformation

A little meditation from my heart to yours. A soft landing, a sacred pause, a gentle reset for whenever this finds you.

And if something stirred in you as you listened, maybe an old belief, a sticky pattern, a familiar ache you’re ready to outgrow please know that you don’t have to unravel it alone.

I’m passionate about making the unconscious conscious (yes, even the sneaky bits hiding under the {magic} carpet).

This is the work I love, where NLP meets meditation, and the shifts go deeper than just the mind.

In our sessions, I often follow up with a personalised guided meditation to help you anchor new pathways, soften resistance, and keep the change alive and growing in your body.🌱

✨ So if you’re feeling the nudge, reach out. Let’s gently begin.

In tenderness and autumnal glory,

Suze 🍁🍂✨🪄☀️