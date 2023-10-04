I’ve always loved those moments where something arrives at just the right time — the kind that feel less like effort and more like quiet alignment.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve had this dream of earning my bread — even if only little crumbs — through writing.

That dream was there even when my life felt dominated by high-control religion, chronic illness, and long stretches of depression. Back then, writing felt like one of the only ways I might carve out a small pocket of independence…something that could exist alongside the exhaustion, the guilt, and the limitations I was living within.

Some days, doing anything beyond making a cup of tea felt like being asked to walk on water whilst eating fire and balancing a basket of kittens on my head.

(Still one of my better images, to be fair.)

Earlier this year, I wrote 75,000 words of a book…

and then scrapped the whole thing.

It felt heavy. And honestly, I didn’t have the resources to take it where I wanted it to go.

So I let it go.

And now, halfway through a course called Substack Soirée with Keely Rees and Sara Tasker, something feels different.

Lighter.

Not in a forced “this is definitely right” kind of way…just a quiet sense of ease returning. The kind that doesn’t need convincing.

I’ve spent the last couple of years dipping into every business workshop and course I could find. If there were spare pennies, I’d spend them on learning how to grow something of my own.

And yet, more often than not, I’d leave those spaces feeling…heavier.

The advice was usually some version of:

niche down, show up constantly, define your audience, stay consistent, stay visible.

And maybe that works.

But after a lifetime of being in a very tightly defined box, I could feel something in me start to contract again.

When things feel too tight, I don’t expand.

I shut down.

So here we are.

Substack, for now, feels like room to breathe.

It gives me somewhere to write, to explore, to create…without immediately needing to package it all up into something fixed.

There’s movement here. And play.

And I have a sense that clarity will come through the creating itself, rather than before it.

I can share writing, voice notes, ideas, fragments…whatever feels alive on a given day.

And that feels like a good place to begin.

In the coming weeks, I’ll be introducing a paid option — something simple, no more than the cost of a monthly coffee.

There will always be free writing here. That part matters to me.

But the paid space will help support the time, energy and care that goes into creating — because even a short piece like this can take far longer than it appears.

Writing, for me, feels like a kind of gathering.

Of experiences.

Of things learned the long way.

Of books, conversations, breakdowns, small moments of clarity.

It’s all in there somewhere.

And slowly, I’m learning how to shape it into something shareable.

It feels like something has clicked into place.

Not a grand arrival.

Just a set of wheels beginning to turn.

And this time…with a little more ease.