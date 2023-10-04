Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

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Miranda - Root Stories's avatar
Miranda - Root Stories
Oct 11, 2023

Wonderful stuff, Suzy. I'm right there with you on the multiple courses exhorting us to do more, be more, be louder, more public. And I'm so over searching out a mythical freaking perfect avatar. I feel Substack is giving me space just to write and figure out what I want that writing to be in time.

I'm curious to know what paid content you might offer. I'm pondering turning on paid subscriptions but trying to work out what I can offer that won't become a drain or an obligation I'm not able to supply consistently.

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1 reply by Suzy Rowlands
Holly Becker / Decor8's avatar
Holly Becker / Decor8
Oct 5, 2023

Beautiful Suzy - I am teaching a course now about blogging and Substack - I have to send you a link to one of the videos that went live - you may really love watching it!!! It really fits what you’re saying!!! Email me if you can so I can send you the hidden link - holly@decor8blog.com

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