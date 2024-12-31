The Art of Noticing

I think, for the first time I can remember, I’m genuinely excited for the winter months. On my usual sunset pootle the other night, I realized that even if I suddenly had the chance to escape to a warmer clime for the rest of winter, I’d feel a pang of sorrow. I wouldn’t want to miss the slow unfolding of this season.

✨

This noticing, this peace—it’s not magic (although it feels like it sometimes). I believe it’s the result of four years of daily meditation, mindfulness practice and using all the tools that have helped me go within, even to the most wintery parts of myself. The dark, the cold, the ice.

(Mind you, come back to me in March and I maybe feeling very vexed with winter!😁)

💫

The video is a little talk I’ve given a couple of times this month, including during the winter solstice at the beautiful Lunt Nature Reserve near where I live. I’m sharing it here—minus the meditation. (Ooh plus, you get to see my magickal Christmas tree—my first ever!)

✨

If we thought 2020 was a time of seismic shifts and awakenings (and it certainly was for me), my sense is that 2025 will be all that and more. Grounding, mindfulness, self-care, going within, and supporting our nervous systems will be more important than ever.

🪄

I’m gently and softly excited for this winter season—and for 2025.

✨💫

I’m sending so much love and goodly wishes for your New Year’s Eve celebrations, and I’m gleefully wafting my magic wand 🪄 for your 2025 to be filled with love, joy, and ease.

✨

Suzy

PS: THANK YOU for all your love, readership, ♥️’s, and comments on my Substack letters and Unmute Yourself podcast this year. I’m so excited to grow and expand these in the months to come!🪄✨