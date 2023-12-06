December 2014 to Present Day

I wonder, does anyone else share the monthly ritual of scrolling through all the photos on their phone of that particular month, reflecting on the journey through time?

For me, I start in 2014, which is when I got my first smartphone—a bit of a late bloomer. This monthly routine isn't just about decluttering my photos from random screenshots, non aesthetically pleasing or memory enriching pictures; it's a powerful reminder.

In the past three years, through so much tumult, it's been easy to convince myself that life has dealt me a tougher hand, limiting my choices and making financial independence an elusive dream.

But as I revisited a decade's worth of December memories this morning, my heart gladdened. Each wintery snapshot was a testament to my ability to create, craft, and savor beautiful moments.

What struck me profoundly, looking at hundreds of photo memories, was the knowledge that the Suzy behind some of those shots was grappling with depression, illness, and anxiety. And yet, I captured and celebrated the beauty I was still capable of perceiving, fostering gratitude.

To me, that's magic. Because do you know what I realised? That's genuine success - recognizing and embracing moments of beauty amid personal struggles.

And I’d wager your phone's photo album holds similar enchantment. Acknowledging and appreciating what is here and now becomes a legacy, not just for loved ones flipping through our daily chronicles but as a beacon for those around us. Why? Because gratitude is contagious.

Often, abundance and joy surround us in more ways than we can possibly recount: snuggling cats, cozy blankets, hot chocolate on a chilly bike ride, playful squirrels, frost-kissed nights looking like a gazillion diamonds in the moonlight, and comforting meals.

Life's joy resides in these small moments, strung together like pearls on a necklace.

So, if you're tempted to feel disheartened about unmet goals this year or overwhelmed by the holiday chaos, pause and ask: What is true success? Then, flip through your phone's memories, counting those unique, quirky, joyous pearls.

Surprise! You've been a successful magician all along.

This December beauty was worthy of a photo all of its own. 🤓