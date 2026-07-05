Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

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Wendy's avatar
Wendy
5d

The whole essay made me smile. THANK YOU. Now, off to brainstorm the floofing possibilities...

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1 reply by Suzy Rowlands
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
6d

Suzy - I tip my cap. What a wonderful post full of wonder, wandering in the midst of one's heart, figuring out how to play with the process of life in the midst of it all. What does it mean. I get it most of us don't really know when it comes down to it. So I wander around out in the woods experimenting with a natureful (natural) mindset.

All to say, thank you for the reminder- life is for the living - and the kind that we enjoy as long we are caring for ourselves and not harming anyone. And yes, a side of fun - or three sides!

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