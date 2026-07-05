There was a time when I thought becoming “more myself” meant becoming more consistent. Same opinions. Same beliefs. Same way of expressing oneself. The same laugh. The same version of me.

But what if authenticity is actually movement? What if it’s less like a statue and more like a river? What if…it’s in flux and flow?

🌱

A tree doesn’t apologise for growing new branches and Spring doesn’t ask winter for permission before arriving and yet we humans often behave as though changing somehow makes us untrustworthy.

“Oh I’ve always been like this.” “People expect this version of me.” “I can’t suddenly become someone different - whatever would folk think?” {collective gasp}

So, um, who made that rule then?

For many, many years, I held this belief that modesty often meant something quite different from what I now understand it to mean. Modesty, or humility, essentially equated to my shrinking. A lot.

I don’t think anyone in the upper echelons of the belief system I was in was consciously setting out to erase individuality, like some evil plan (although some would argue that), but by default, that’s often what happened.

So these days I’m rather fascinated by the opposite.

What happens when we allow ourselves to become… more?

I don’t mean louder. I just mean, well, more alive.

Years ago, during a journey with cancer, I read The Yellow World by Albert Espinosa (heart recommend! The book, I mean, not the cancer).

There’s a wonderfully bonkers idea in it that really hit home and has never left me. Albert asks:

Why do we keep the same laugh for forty years?

😂

Until then, I’d never really questioned that.

He extends it to our walk too. Why do we keep the same walk for decades?

Or we could extend that to the way we answer the phone, or how we greet people, or how we tell stories.

About six years ago someone told me my voicemail sounded, well, mildly dead.

He was right. I sounded in the doldrums.

So I recorded a new one with more melody, more warmth and considerably more signs of life.

It’s a fascinating experiment to observe how people answer the phone (not that I’m calling people often. In fact, I’d generally prefer root canal). So many of us sound like we’ve just been woken from an accidental six-hour nap.

Like factory default settings, apparently, we might come to forget that there are other ways of expressing ourselves. That we can switch things up!

And when we think about it, what could be more fun than our experimenting with our way of being in the world? Not in a fake way but in a kind of, life is art, art is life, way. And as the artist, Al Weiwei says, the two can’t be separated.

We can walk differently. We can soften our voice or speak more theatrically.

Sometimes I wear something that twenty-five-year-old Suzy would’ve declared “far too much.” Or too revealing. Sometimes I like to become someone my former self would’ve found slightly alarming.

Good!

Because folks, life ain’t an identity test. This is a floofing art project.

We’re allowed revisions, plot twists and unexpected hobbies.

Pole dancing or striptease classes. Pigeon rescuing and Podcast hosting.

We can move across continents or start university at 63.

We can laugh differently. We can change our minds. Or our hair.

We can go on a date with a man twenty years younger (I mean, if Cher recommends it, who am I to argue?).

We can change absolutely everything.

I feel like one of the greatest tragedies would be spending an entire lifetime defending a version of ourselves we’ve already outgrown.

Imagine putting photos of your twenty-year-old self on a dating app and saying,

“This is what I look like now.”

…when you’re seventy.

It would be absurd.

And yet we do a version of that all the time psychologically. We keep introducing ourselves to the world using an identity we’ve long since outgrown. So, here’s a tiny experiment for ye brave of hearts…

Walk home a little differently today. Smile at someone you normally wouldn’t. Answer the phone with more warmth or more lilt and animation. Book the class. Wear the glorious clash of colours. Laugh a little louder. Or better still, laugh a l’il differently (Albert Espinoza recommends trying it out at home first 😆 )

Not because we’re pretending to be someone else but because we’re giving part of ourselves permission to come out and play.

Life is fleeting. And it feels a shame to spend it becoming an expert at being the same person, don’t you think?

You don’t become yourself once. You become yourself over and over again.

Love you, i do.

Suzy Sparkles ✨🪄

Share

PS. Laugh so hard you might be in danger of reaching alternate realities😂…