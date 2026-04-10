Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

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Aaliya
4h

I felt your words deeply. It takes immense courage to break free from the patterns of learned helplessness and trust in your own intuition. Your words resonate deeply, and it’s a reminder that healing and self-discovery are ongoing processes. Keep shining your light my love

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