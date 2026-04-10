This piece is part 6 of a series adapted from a video course I recorded for paid subscribers last year on working with fear and resistance, particularly in relation to creating and visibility and well, showing up as ourselves.. I’ve been slowly turning the transcripts into letters so they’re easier to sit with, return to, and actually live into. If you’d prefer to listen to the original (longer) video, you can do so here.

This one is about language again but from a slightly different angle. Not just how language shapes perception, but how it shapes power.

A word I don’t I particularly love but we can circle it.

Victim. It’s word that can sit heavy. Final. Sticky. So I tend to use something else: learned helplessness or learned hopelessness

Because that’s what it often is. Not who we are. But what we’ve been taught. What we’ve rehearsed so well. What’s been repeated so often it feels like truth, like a comfy pair of slippers and an old dressing gown.

This a fantastic little video that encapsulates what learned helplessness is:

My life was steeped in learned helplessness. Deeply. Systemically. In a high-control religion, it’s not that it’s encouraged, it’s simply that subtly it’s embedded.

If you are taught that you are inherently flawed, that perfection sits somewhere outside of you. That authority lives elsewhere. That your role is to follow, not to trust your own knowing, your intuition, that is for sure going to impact the trusting of oneself. You look outward for permission. For validation. For someone to tell you you’re doing it right. It’s like riding a bike your whole life with stabilisers on, and never quite learning what balance feels like.

When your identity is built around small self…

coming back to sovereign self can feel, well, enormous.

Even now, years later, I notice it. I’ll put something out into the world, a podcast, a piece of writing, and there’ll be a flicker:

Have I done it right? Will I be in trouble? Did I say the wrong thing? Did I just lose belonging?

It’s not that it’s truth, it’s just old patterns and old wiring firing.

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Language is where this gets interesting

Because the words we use either reinforce that old pattern, or begin to loosen it.

Learned helplessness sounds like: “I have no choice.” “This always happens to me.” “I can’t do this.” “I’m rubbish at this.” “I’ll never figure this out.” It might sound (or feel) convincing, factual. But it’s not.

Creator language sounds like: “What options haven’t I seen yet?” “I’m still learning this.” “What support could help me here?” “Every step counts.” “There’s something here I haven’t figured out…yet.” Same field. Different gateway.

Feel the difference in your body.

One closes. One opens.

And sometimes… the most powerful thing?

Is to walk away. Truly. If I’m all tangled up in something (especially tech!), head hot, shoulders tense, jaw gritted, womb space scrunched up, inner dialogue spiralling, nothing good is being created from that place.

So I step away. Go for a walk. Maybe a run. Make a brew. Let the system settle.That in and of itself invites in creator energy.

A wee invitation

You might reflect on this:

Where have I been speaking from a place of stuckness recently?

And then…

How would I say this if I trusted myself, even just 5% more? Not 100%. Just a tiny bit more.

Questions that open doors

These are the ones I come back to again and again:

• If I fully trusted myself right now, what would I do? • If I already knew I was capable, how would I approach this? • What would the most grounded version of me do here? • What else might be possible that I’m not seeing yet? You don’t need perfect answers. Just a staying with the question.

A small moment of magic

If you feel like it…

Close your eyes for a moment.

Take a breath.

And imagine a version of you who speaks to yourself with kindness, steadiness, self-trust.

Notice their posture. Tone. Energy. (She/he exists, by the way.) She’s not someone you become. She’s someone you remember. Now imagine speaking to yourself from that place.

Even just one sentence. Soft. Kind.

Be on your own side. And maybe, just for today, you let that be enough.

The truth of it

The way we speak to ourselves shapes the life we experience. It’s true, maybe not overnight. But steadily. Incrementally. Powerfully.

So I’ll leave you with this thought:

What’s one sentence you could soften this week?

Just one.

That’s where it begins.

Love you,

Suzy Sparkles ✨🪄

My running anthem this week: Joy by RAYE