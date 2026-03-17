The world is alive.

You don’t have to take my word for it.

You’ve felt it in the quiet moments when the noise of your life falls away.

When there’s no dishes to wash or bills to pay…

The trees beyond your window call out to you.

And something inside you responds, even if you don’t always know how to answer.

I know because I feel it too.

Our culture doesn’t teach us to live in a living world.

In fact, it does everything in its power to keep you from noticing.

Because if you actually embraced your relationship with the vast living universe and finally took your place in the family of things…

You’d be unstoppable.

Impossible to control.

Beyond their reach.

You’d be resourced by trees and stones and rivers.

You’d be befriended by elementals and guardians of sacred places.

You’d be intimately interconnected with the web of life all around us.

Nope, our culture definitely can’t afford to let that happen.

They need you to stay small or the whole thing falls apart.

So what happens when that tree out your window whispers to you, trying to grab your attention?

Do you listen?

Do you ignore it?

Do you wonder if it’s real?

Do you long for more communication?

Wherever you are in your journey to a deeper relationship with the magic of the living world…

I want to make sure you know about the upcoming Living Magic workshop series my friend Allysha is offering right now.

It’s an experiential inquiry helping awakened humans discover their own deep relationship with the living world and connect with their sacred gifts.

My dear friend Allysha Lavino is an ancestral magic teacher who facilitates powerful spaces that invite you to explore the magic that you are.

You can join just one workshop or participate in all three -

however you feel called.

Click here for the details.

With so much love and Spring sunshine 🌞🌼

✨Suzy Sparkles ✨🪄