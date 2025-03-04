What is Fear, really?
Week 1, Session 1
“There is nothing more important to growth than realizing you are not the voice of the mind- you are the one who hears it.” Michael singer
Key Question: If I felt zero fear, would I want to do this?
• Journal prompts: Where do I feel fear in my body? What happens if I get curious instead of reactive?
At some point this week, I’ll record a meditation on noticing fear as sensation, not identity.
That story of Elijah I mentioned is from 1 Kings 19:11,12 and I think illustrates beautifully that our intuition is a still, quiet whisper:
“And he said, Go forth, and stand upon the mount before God. And, behold, God passed by, and a great and strong wind rent the mountains, and brake in pieces the rocks before God; but God was not in the wind: and after the wind an earthquake; but God was not in the earthquake: 12 and after the earthquake a fire; but God was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice.”
Big love
Suze 🪄✨
Absolutely loved this session Suzy. Really thought provoking. Advertising my businesses is something I’m very inconsistent doing. That’s definitely fear related and connected to lots of self doubt x