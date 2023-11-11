The following is a speech I gave this week at an Ignite event: 5 minutes, 20 slides. One slide every 15 seconds.

I once heard a breath-work instructor use a wonderful expression: “Sometimes we might feel we are playing our own tune without the support of an orchestra.”

I’ve certainly felt like that at times through life but the speech I gave also speaks to self imposed isolation and barriers we might exist in. As my gorgeous friend Sina said yesterday: “We have so many prisons right? Genetics, social, mental, cultural, religious, spiritual… [and we have] freedom. Freedom to recognize all the prisons and still be willing to connect despite our fears and differences.”

The key is to open up our hearts.

Ahhhh. And the journey continues…

PS. It was only after giving this speech that someone told me about a poem called The Dash and you can listen to it here. It’s beautiful.