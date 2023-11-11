What Does Freedom Mean To You?
What Is Community? How Are Freedom and Community Connected?
The following is a speech I gave this week at an Ignite event: 5 minutes, 20 slides. One slide every 15 seconds.
I once heard a breath-work instructor use a wonderful expression: “Sometimes we might feel we are playing our own tune without the support of an orchestra.”
I’ve certainly felt like that at times through life but the speech I gave also speaks to self imposed isolation and barriers we might exist in. As my gorgeous friend Sina said yesterday: “We have so many prisons right? Genetics, social, mental, cultural, religious, spiritual… [and we have] freedom. Freedom to recognize all the prisons and still be willing to connect despite our fears and differences.”
The key is to open up our hearts.
Ahhhh. And the journey continues…
PS. It was only after giving this speech that someone told me about a poem called The Dash and you can listen to it here. It’s beautiful.
"Community is everywhere. It's in every single human interactions that we have. It's in the eyes of every human that we meet, if we choose for it to be."❤️❤️❤️
This is joyous, Suzy! I absolutely loved listening to your talk. I’m saving this to come back to and listen again and again. So good. “The dash in the middle” gave me chills. What a fabulous thought. So simple and so strong.