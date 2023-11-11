Suzy Exhales

Sina Winandy
Nov 15, 2023

"Community is everywhere. It's in every single human interactions that we have. It's in the eyes of every human that we meet, if we choose for it to be."❤️❤️❤️

1 reply by Suzy Rowlands
Miranda - Root Stories
Nov 12, 2023

This is joyous, Suzy! I absolutely loved listening to your talk. I’m saving this to come back to and listen again and again. So good. “The dash in the middle” gave me chills. What a fabulous thought. So simple and so strong.

1 reply by Suzy Rowlands
