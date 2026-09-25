Have you ever sat in a busy city square and really watched how pigeons are treated?

If you struggle to enjoy a holiday in Greece because of the hungry stray cats, or Thailand say, because of the dogs searching for scraps, the plight of the city pigeon is a closer parallel than many of us realise. They, too, live among humans while searching each day for enough to survive, only their struggle has become so familiar that we barely register it.

And once you begin paying attention - or looking behind the scenes - the reality is shocking.

Pigeons are routinely culled, shot and driven from the places where they shelter. Nests are removed, sometimes with eggs or dependent babies still inside. At street level, they are shooed away, chased, kicked (I’ve observed this more times than I care to recount) or treated as though their hunger makes them an inconvenience. Children run at them just as they have managed to find a crumb or two, while adults walk past without a second glance.

Once you truly see their lives, it becomes difficult to unsee them. But perhaps seeing is also where change begins.

Look at the deep connection in my face here in Piazza San Marco in Venice…the mid 80’s. When it was still possible to buy food in the square to feed the birds.

Mary Poppins gave us the bird woman on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral and “Feed the Birds, Tuppence a Bag” wasn’t mere fantasy, tear-inducing fluff. It reflected something very real. Feeding pigeons in public squares was once an ordinary thing to do. They were familiar citizens, not feathered outlaws. That scene remains so moving because it captures a deep, uncomplicated tenderness: the pigeons weren’t seen as pests, but as part of the fabric of city life. Now, that same small act of tenderness can (and frequently does!) attract hostile stares, threats to call the police and no end of highfalutin’ disdain.

So what happened?

Recently, I heard a London pigeon advocate describe the genuine concern for the birds during the lockdowns of 2020. With city centres suddenly deserted, one uncomfortable truth became impossible to ignore. Urban pigeons depend heavily upon the food humans discard. When we disappeared, so did much of their food.

Pigeons, you see, are not wild birds. You only need to start regularly feeding a flock to see how friendly they are. Their closeness to us isn’t accidental; it is the legacy of thousands of years spent living alongside humans.

Pigeons, specifically the feral descendants of rock doves, were shaped by humans. Rock doves were domesticated for food, messaging, ceremony, companionship. We made them! Then one day, decided to change the story and acted scandalised when they kept living near us. Ahh yes, peak human behaviour.

(Side note: I’ve always found the word inhumane darkly ironic. It implies that human behaviour is the benchmark for compassion and yet, judging by the cruelty humans routinely inflict, humane seems like a remarkably low bar. What a mind-fuckery.)

A lot happened at once, and like most cultural sleights of hand, it wasn’t just one villain in a top hat twirling a moustache with an evil laugh. 🎩It was economics, urban design, public health anxiety conditioning, and very purposeful storytelling doing a rather ugly little tango dance.

Trafalgar Sq, London. Early 1990’s. You can see the bird food seller’s booth behind me.

Here’s what happened…

1. Cities became less relational and more transactional

Older city life had more public loitering. Squares were for sitting, feeding birds, chatting, existing. Modern capitalism likes efficiency. Public space became less “commons” and more corridor: move along, buy something, don’t linger.

A woman selling seed for pigeons doesn’t generate much scalable profit. A polished shopping district with zero “mess” does.

In short, birds became bad for branding.

2. Cleanliness became moral theatre

Especially post-war, and then amplified through modern public health messaging, “clean” became associated with virtue, order, progress.

Pigeons got folded into anxiety around disease, even though the public perception often wildly exceeded the actual risk for ordinary city contact. “Rats with wings” is a PR campaign disguised as a phrase.

Once an animal is symbolically associated with dirt, people stop seeing its softness and only see contamination.

3. Architecture got shinier and more expensive

Glass facades, luxury developments, tourism economies… suddenly bird droppings weren’t just a nuisance, they were framed as damage to assets.

Instead of asking, “How do we coexist?” the question became, “How do we remove anything that inconveniences capital?”

Hence the horror of spikes, netting, hostile design, and a general vibe of architectural passive aggression.

4. Industrial food systems changed bird ecology

People feeding birds casually declined, but fast food waste exploded. So pigeons survived, just in a more chaotic, less cared-for way.

We stopped relating to them as beings and started treating them as unmanaged consequence.

It’s the difference between feeding a neighbour and complaining about “those people hanging around.”

5. Narrative is everything

This is the biggy.

People rarely change behaviour first. They change story first. Once newspapers, councils, and businesses repeated “pests,” “vermin,” “disease,” the emotional contract broke.

And once compassion is interrupted, cruelty suddenly feels practical.

That is true of pigeons. It is also true of humans, frankly.

What was behind it?

In short: capitalism prefers what can be monetised, controlled, and aesthetically managed. Ugh.

(Oh the irony is almost too much. Tour guiding in my own city this past summer has brought me up close and personal more than ever with the true architects of urban filth: us. “Pavement pizzas” outside pubs from the night before. Takeaway wrappers dropped as though the ground will simply swallow them. Cans, cups and cigarette ends discarded in the apparent belief that some invisible pair of hands will materialise to clear them away. Humans create the mess; pigeons are forced to live among it and somehow, it is the pigeons we call dirty.)

Pigeons are a reminder of messy coexistence. They are common, unglamorous, unprofitable, and impossible to fully remove. They expose whether a city has room for tenderness toward what is ordinary.

Some cities chose tenderness. Most chose branding.

And somewhere along the way, we forgot that feeding a small grey bird in a square was not frivolous. It was a tiny civic ritual of belonging.

We didn’t just stop feeding pigeons.

We stopped rehearsing softness. 🕊️

Who said Pigeons are unglamourous? Fabulous birthday card by Paper Bird Publishing

Had you ever thought about pigeons this way before? And the next time one crosses your path, what else might be true?

I’ve been missing around these here parts this summer but really wanting to write more again and will be including my loving up on pigeons and why they matter so much! I also want to record some free micro meditations for those of us who feel things so deeply that we may sometimes struggle with compassion fatigue. And also for those who are at the coal face of rehabbing pigeons, animal advocacy and protesting.

Unsure about just how intelligent these birds are? Check this out.

It’s good to be back!

I love you!🐦🪶

PS. If you’d like to attend the Pigeon Conference in Derby this October but are unable to attend in person you can purchase a ticket to watch from the comfort of your arm chair HERE.