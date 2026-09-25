Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

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Emma's avatar
Emma
2d

I saw a business in my city called “No bird” and it’s a picture of a pigeon crossed out. I was actually sickened and taken aback. Apparently they wire houses where the birds are getting into the roofs. Whatever the case, it was really upsetting. So misunderstood, and surely there is a solution no matter the “problem”

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Joanne Mitchinson's avatar
Joanne Mitchinson
2d

Love this Suzy, I am supporting make ponies commonplace again too.

'Humans ought know their commons'.

The way you voice discompassion is excellent.

Thanks 😊

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