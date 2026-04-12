The Version of You That Already Knows

(on the unconscious mind & visualisation)

This piece is part of a series adapted from a video course I recorded last year for paid subscribers on working with fear and resistance around visibility and putting our unique blend of magic into the world. I’ve been slowly turning the transcripts into letters so they’re easier to sit with, revisit, and actually live into.

If you’d rather listen than read, you can do that here.

This week we’re stepping into something a little different. The unconscious mind and the often underestimated power of visualisation.

By now, you might be starting to notice that fear isn’t always what it seems.

Unless we’re running from a burning building, or being chased by a dinosaur (which, let’s be honest, is quite rare these days), fear is often not about what’s happening now. It’s about what’s happened before.

Old experiences. Old conditioning. Old programmes still running in the background, all being mistaken for present-day truth. And here’s where it gets interesting (Suzy pauses, pulls her spectacles down her nose and looks up to see if everyone is paying attention).

The unconscious mind doesn’t really distinguish between what’s real and what’s vividly imagined. Which means that what we rehearse internally matters.

A lot.

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There have been countless studies on this. Athletes visualising their performance. Pianists mentally rehearsing complex pieces.

One group practised physically. Another group only visualised. And incredibly the same parts of the brain lit up. Think about that. The brain responded as if it had already happened. So when we visualise ourselves speaking, creating, showing up our glorious selves, When we imagine ourselves moving through fear, rather than being stopped by it, our nervous system begins to adapt. Not because we’ve forced confidence but because we’ve started to become familiar with it.

A different kind of practice

So rather than trying to push through fear, what if we were gentle in showing the body something new? If you feel like it, you might try this.

Close your eyes for a moment. Take a slow breath in… and a long, steady breath out. Let your body know you’re safe. Now imagine yourself…six months from now. Not a perfect version. Not a polished version. Just…you. But with a little more self-trust. A little less fear running the show. What are you doing differently? How are you carrying yourself? What feels…easier? Notice the small things. Your posture. Your energy. The way you speak. What has become possible? And just for a moment, allow yourself feel that version of you. Not striving toward it. Not chasing it. Just recognising it. You might place a hand on your heart and quietly say: “I am free to be seen.” “I am free to be heard.” “I am free to take up space.”

The part we often miss

Change doesn’t always come through force. Sometimes it comes through familiarity. Through little by little introducing the body to a new way of being until it no longer feels new. A garment isn’t made in one stitch.

You’re not becoming someone else. You’re remembering a version of yourself that fear has simply been speaking over.

A parting question for the week ahead:

What would be different, if fear wasn’t in the driver’s seat this week?

Not forever. Just…for a moment.

Love you,

Suzy Sparkles ✨🪄