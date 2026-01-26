I’d love to snatch you back in time if I may. It’s 1941 and we’re in the east of Estonia in the town square of a town called Tartu.

A young girl of around 15 or 16 years of age stands up and does something astonishingly courageous. She sings out the Estonian national anthem. Bravely. Without apology. Her name was Linda Veskimäe. And Linda loved to sing.

A Soft Rebellion

Why was this such an act of courage?

Because Estonia was under Nazi occupation at the time and so singing the anthem was an act of rebellion. A peaceful one, yes, but one that carried lethal consequences. She was threatened with being dragged away and shot, and then mercifully, the local mayor intervened and saved the day.

A voice nearly extinguished. A life narrowly saved.

Linda’s life in the years to follow were traumatic and tumultuous. As the Nazis fled and the Russians advanced, Linda tried to escape. You see, Estonians had known Russian occupation before and feared it even more. During her flight she was attacked and assaulted by Russian soldiers.

Eventually she found herself in a British Army camp for displaced persons in Germany. There she met a young Liverpudlian soldier, a dapper chap named Eddie. And there they got married.

A day after their marriage, Eddie was shipped out and Linda was to find her own way to Liverpool, UK. Alone. Not speaking a word of English. Without a friend in the world.

In post-war Britain, her foreign accent marked her out. Prejudice followed. A swastika painted on their home. Some of Eddie’s family accusing her marrying for the “meal ticket”. This is what happens when fear takes hold. Ignorance inflicting wounds on the wounded.

Linda Veskimäe was my nan. Linda and Eddie Thomas. My maternal grandparents.

Prisons in many forms

My nan continued to stand up to oppression, though often in quieter, more insidious arenas. With the Iron Curtain now sealed tight between her and her family, longing for belonging, she threw herself into a belief system that offered comfort, friendship and purpose, yet also exerted control.

When my aunt later left that religion as an adult, the elders of the faith applied pressure for her to be shunned. My nan, a deeply loving mother, refused to comply.

It would be well over 40 years before able to return to Estonia and be reunited with her family.

My nan lived well into her nineties, but sadly the final seventeen years of her life were spent largely imprisoned within her own body. She was unable to communicate her needs, ask, explain, or hold a conversation. So many forms of prison experienced.

Remarkably, however, she could still sing. And sing out loud she did. Loudly. Right up until her final day. Those singing sessions were more often than not in her Estonian mother tongue, and they would almost always end in her crying, in her releasing a lot of tears.

Such is the power of song.

Studies show that music activates the same region of the brain that is involved in emotional regulation, and it’s my belief that on some very deep, ancestral and unconscious level, my nan knew that by singing out loud, she got to keep a little pocket of freedom within somewhere.

Sometimes we might feel like we’re singing our own song without the support of an orchestra.

I imagine my nan felt this many times, especially during the decades she was unable to return to her homeland.

Maybe we’ve put up and shut up through one injustice or form of abuse after another and learned to keep our heads down. Maybe we’ve been too afraid to question. Maybe we’ve been too scared to speak our own truth for fear of what it might cost us.

Just a few months after my nan died in 2023, Estonia’s 🇪🇪 entry in the Eurovision Song Contest was a haunting ballad, called Bridges.

How very fitting.

Because I see my nan as a bridge-builder. Between childhood dreams (she wanted to be a singer) and an adult life that so often met her with cruelty and brutality. Between silence and expression. Between fear and dignified defiance.

I like to believe that every time I go inward and heal a wound, speak when my voice shakes, sing when I’m embarrassed, dance when I’m self-conscious, write while grappling with shame, hold a boundary, resist systems that drain life from people and planet, or dare to dream when it feels impossible… that I am tending something ancestral. Healing something in my nan too. That this work ripples backwards as well as forwards.

It’s never been more important, in my opinion, to speak up. To tell the truth.

We are watching people in Iran murdered for their incredible courage to resist violent oppression. And it is chilling to see that very same courage is now being required in parts of the United States. These are extraordinary, unbelievable times.

Our witnessing matters. Our dreams matter. Our stories matter. Our vulnerability matters. Our creativity and ideas matter. Our JOY matters. Our voices and our bravery matter.

And yes, if it’s not too corny to say, the unique and individual song that we all carry within us, matters. A lot.

The ripple effects of releasing that song into the world are, I believe, incalculable.

Just like the ripple created by a teenage girl singing in a town square in 1941.

A peaceable protest. A quiet ferocity of expression.

May we all be living refusals of anything that falls short of love, peace and kindness.

Sending oh so much love dear folks, during such tender times.

This is the song Bridges by Alika