This piece is part of a series adapted from a video course I recorded last year on working with fear and resistance. I’ve been slowly turning the transcripts into letters so they’re easier to read and ponder on.

If you’d like a deeper dive on this topic you can watch a workshop I hosted here.

How language can shape the life we experience

Hello you magical being, you. Happy Spring Equinox to ye.🌱🌼🌷

Last week we explored the wisdom of the body. The felt sense. The importance of actually feeling what moves through us rather than trying to out-think it. This week we’re stepping into something just as powerful, and often just as unconscious. Language.

Because words don’t simply describe our reality. They can so easily shape it. When we combine felt awareness with conscious language, something shifts. We move from reacting to life, to participating in the creation of it.

In NLP, the clue is in the name. Neuro. Linguistic. Programming.

How we think.

How we speak.

How we then show up.

Our words shape our thoughts. Our thoughts shape our feelings. Our feelings shape our behaviour. And behaviour shapes the life we end up living.

That’s no small thing. There’s an ancient phrase often translated as “abracadabra” that means: I create as I speak.

Which is both slightly mystical… and also deeply practical.

We don’t see reality. We see our version of it.

In NLP there’s a simple but profound distinction:

🌏There is the world.

🫀There is our experience of the world.

🗣️And then there is the language we use to describe that experience.

These three things are not the same thing.

To make sense of the overwhelming amount of information coming through our senses every second, we simplify reality in three main ways:

We distort.

We generalise.

We delete.

This isn’t a flaw. It’s how the human mind functions. But these shortcuts can shape how limited we feel.

When we question them, we create choice.

And choice creates freedom.

Distortion: when the mind writes dramatic storylines

Distortion is when we assume, mind-read, or catastrophise.

“She didn’t reply. She must be angry with me.”

“If I mess up this presentation my career is over.”

“Everyone thinks I’m useless.”

In reality, we rarely have evidence.

We have interpretations.

A small but impactful antidote is simply asking:

How do I know this is true? What evidence do I actually have? What are three other possible explanations?

Even finding one alternative perspective softens the grip of fear.

Generalisation: when one moment becomes an identity

Generalisation is when a single experience becomes a lifelong belief.

“I always fail.”

“I’m not confident.”

“I’m just not creative.”

“The world is a terrible place.”

These statements create rigid inner cages.

I used to deeply believe the world was dangerous and hostile.

And unsurprisingly, that was exactly what I experienced.

Even small interactions felt threatening.

Now I fundamentally believe people are good at their core.

And my daily reality reflects that shift.

The world didn’t change overnight. The lenses I was looking through did.

We can gently challenge generalisations by asking:

Always? Every single time? Is there one exception? Even one exception begins to loosen the story.

Deletion: when we forget the supportive evidence

Deletion happens when we leave out key information.

“No one cares about what I do.”

“They never listen.”

“I have no options.”

Often there are moments that contradict these statements, but they’re filtered out. This narrows our perspective and dims possibility.

A powerful question here is:

What am I leaving out? If I had to find one exception, what would it be? Awareness expands the frame.

Words shape the emotional climate we live inside

The more fear-based language we hold internally, the more fear-coloured experiences we tend to notice (and also spread).

Energy follows attention.

This isn’t about pretending life is easy and all ticketyboo all of the time. It’s about recognising that how we frame life affects how we experience it.

Our problems are often not separate from how we see them. Are problems are the way we see them.

They are entangled with perception.

Remember that fabulous quote?

“Understanding is inferior to awareness. Understanding is a function of your mind. Awareness is a function of your being.” - Dain Heer Awareness, then, gives us choice.

It’s been said that in every situation there are at least 30 point of view. What if we reached for even just one or two alternatives?

Beliefs are decisions

One of the most empowering ideas I’ve come to live by is this:

Beliefs are simply decisions.

When we make new decisions about ourselves, the world, or what’s possible, we begin to notice new evidence.

Our perception shifts. Our behaviour shifts. Therefore our outcomes shift.

We start to realise we are not just characters in the story of our life.

We are also the writer.

The director.

The set designer.

All of it.

A simple practice

In the coming days, you might take note:

What language am I using about myself?

What assumptions am I making?

What feels heavy?

What feels light?

And perhaps most importantly:

What else might be true?

Not to correct others. Not to become hyper-analytical. Simply to become aware.

Because awareness creates space.

And space creates freedom. And we’re going for real freedom, right?

Love you!

Suzy Sparkles (this is what the tutor in tour guide training has been calling me and I’m rather liking it! 🤩)✨🪄