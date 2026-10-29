The Sounds We Make When Words Aren’t Enough

What have you swallowed to keep the peace?

An opinion? An objection? A great big, entirely justified er, NO?

Perhaps tears, maybe anger. Or a sound you’ve never quite felt free to make.

This conversation began with singing. After my chatter with the lovely Anna Beaumont, Patricia Meier left a comment about her own experience of using her voice to make intuitive sounds and how powerful, difficult and deeply moving that had been. These days, she offers workshops called Free Your Voice. Oooooh, and how I wanted to know more.

Patricia is a writer, hypnotist, Reiki practitioner and artist, and the woman behind My Weird and Wonderful Life. At 60, she’s finding herself increasingly ready to follow what calls her, take up space, and loosen the grip of other people’s opinions. Including travelling to Ireland alone after once experiencing such anxiety that attending a work conference could leave her in tears.

We speak about abundance and trusting life. About the language we use to describe ourselves, and the importance of being able to say, “Actually, things are really rough right now.” About how the pressure to appear perpetually fine, especially in some spiritual spaces, can become another way of swallowing what needs to be expressed.

There is grief here, too. Patricia shares tenderly about her daughter Alexandra, who died at five, and a moment of raw anger that brought her face to face with her own pain and priorities.

And there is laughter. Birthday songs, boundaries, a very large tattoo, making art, and the deeply serious business of being a little bit silly.

I came to this conversation struggling somewhat. I’m grateful we could meet each other there, as we were, with so much still being lived and learned.

I hope you find something here that helps you feel a little freer to speak, sing, create or simply admit what’s true for you today. 💚

And we didn’t even get to Patricia’s work as a hypnotist with Simpson Protocol, past lives and tarot readings, there was so much more weird and wonderful to explore! Fear not, you can…

Connect with Patricia and her offerings:

Patricia’s Substack

Follow on Instagram

YouTube Channel - Sparks of Healing

Timestamps :

00:00 Meet Patricia: her weird and wonderful life

02:29 Taking life by the reins at 60

04:32 Abundance, self-worth and trusting life

11:17 From travel anxiety to exploring alone

14:24 Language, labels and opening up possibility

17:13 Making room for struggle and honest expression

23:43 Free Your Voice: Patricia’s journey into sound

29:53 Holding space for emotion

34:59 My first birthday song at 48

36:08 Grief, anger and the sounds beyond words

40:05 Female rage, finding our voices and setting boundaries

48:49 Primal sounds, intuitive expression and sharing our gifts

55:15 The importance of silliness and play

58:04 Owning your identity as an artist

01:01:15 A Hawaiian encounter and the book taking shape: Being Love

Share

A little note: this conversation explores our personal experiences and spiritual perspectives on health and healing. These are offered for reflection, rather than as established medical explanations or a substitute for professional care. Take what resonates, bring your own curiosity and discernment, and seek advice from a qualified healthcare professional about any health concerns or treatment decisions.