Just a quickie before we dive in, I want to let you know about my April offering where I’ll focusing on one of my absolute favourite things:

Public speaking—but not in the stiff, shouty, “pretend-you’re-not-nervous” way. The real, deeply human kind.. Great speaking starts with great communication. So each week - Tues, Thurs, Sat - I’ll be sharing three mini videos: • One on communication more broadly (think listening, presence, real connection) • Two on public speaking—the more practical elements. This week, all three videos will be free so you can get a taste of what’s coming. After that, I’ll be sharing the rest of the month’s content with paid subscribers (£11.11 for the whole month and no more). If this speaks to you, come join me—it would mean the world.

Testimonial: “Suzy was a great coach for me as I prepared for a large public speaking event. She did exactly what I wanted and needed. Best of all, she has a heart for people. I highly recommend her to anyone seeking help with communication. “ Scott Fox

And now, on with the show…!

✨

It’s Okay to Feel

Yesterday, I felt like giving up.

There are days when being human just feels like too much.

I ran a bath, got in, and sobbed. And not for the first time, I had the urge to shut everything down - Substack, Instagram, all of it - and disappear into somewhere soft and quiet.

The last five years have been a slow-burning grief.

Leaving a high-control belief system at 42 meant rebuilding a life from the ground up. With very little money. With a body that hasn’t always cooperated. With fear and shame that seem to live in the bones.

And then, on top of all that…shaming myself for not “healing faster.”

There’s a particular kind of exhaustion that comes from trying to work out what is truly you and what was never yours to begin with.

Unpicking that takes time. More than I ever imagined.

And then there’s the world I stepped into afterwards.

The spiritual and personal development space - full of insight, yes - but also, at times, full of quiet pressure.

Subtle messages that sound something like:

You’re not manifesting? You’re doing it wrong. Not healing yet? You’re missing something. Not where you thought you’d be? Try harder.

And I couldn’t help but notice how familiar that felt.

A different language…

but the same underlying message:

You’re not getting it right.

I don’t want to add to that.

I don’t want to be another voice telling how to do life better, faster, more “correctly.”

I’m much more interested in sitting beside folk and saying:

Me too. I’m figuring this out as well.

Because here’s what I’ve always returned to throughout life: It’s okay to feel.

Not just okay - necessary. Even when it’s messy. Even when it doesn’t look like progress. Even when it feels like you’re going backwards.

I remember years ago reading Dibs: In Search of Self.

There’s a moment where the boy, who has been so withdrawn, begins to come back to himself. He walks around the room, hand on his chest, saying:

“However I feel, I will be.”

That line stayed with me.

Because so much of my life had been the opposite. Feeling something and immediately wondering if it was wrong. But what if it isn’t? What if the feeling itself isn’t the problem? What if the constant fixing, analysing, correcting…is where we lose ourselves?Yesterday, sitting on a hillside, I realised something that stopped me in my tracks.

I’ve said it so many times:

“Get out of your comfort zone.”

And suddenly it felt…harsh.

Because for a nervous system that has lived in discomfort for years, more discomfort isn’t always the answer. Sometimes what’s needed is the opposite.

Gentleness.

Safety.

Permission.

I still have moments where everything feels too much. Where old patterns resurface. Where my body remembers things my mind would rather forget.

But I also catch glimpses now of something else. A kind of quiet steadiness.

Not constant. Not perfect. But real.

Maybe that’s what this is about. Not becoming someone new. Not fixing everything. But learning, slowly, to stay with ourselves.

Yesterday, I felt like giving up.

And today… here I am again.

Writing.

Feeling.

Continuing.

If you placed your hand on your heart right now…

what might you say to the part of you that’s trying so hard?

Love,

Suzy 🤍