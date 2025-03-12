The Magic of Words: How Language Shapes Our Reality

Oh deary me. Folks, I apologise because I forgot to pop my ear buds in, and I feel this affects the sound quality. So hearty apologies. 🤓

Last week, we explored the wisdom of the body—how feeling our emotions fully allows us to process and heal. This week, we’re bringing in the power of language, because the words we use don’t just describe our experience—they shape it. When we combine felt sense with conscious language, we move from reacting to reality to creating it.

Our words don’t just describe our experiences—they create them. In this session, we’ll explore how language shapes the way we see the world, the power of NLP’s Meta Model, and how distortions, deletions, and generalizations influence our thoughts and emotions. Through real-life examples and a practical exercise, you’ll start spotting the hidden patterns in your own language—because when you change the way you speak, you change the way you live.Join me for my next live video in the app. 10amon Friday.

I invite you listen out for these language patterns in the week ahead and remember, “What else might be true?”

Big Love,

Suzy ✨🌞