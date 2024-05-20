Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen Grace MacGregor's avatar
Helen Grace MacGregor
May 26, 2024

I'm a bit of a declutter Queen; I now know this is mainly because of my brain wiring! My brain is so busy running 27 tv channels and downloading countless ideas, that I can't think properly unless I've created calm from any chaos! I love the way you break down decluttering here and especially enjoyed seeing glimpses of your world 😍

Reply
Share
1 reply by Suzy Rowlands
Sina Winandy's avatar
Sina Winandy
May 24, 2024

Yep, I could sure use a nice clearing out and decluttering. 🙂

Reply
Share
3 replies by Suzy Rowlands and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suzy Rowlands · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture