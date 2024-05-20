You can listen to the article here if you like - some chuckles included. 😁

“Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.” – William Morris

I remember as a 15/16-year-old being glued to my personal cassette player. But instead of jamming to The Chemical Brothers or The Backstreet Boys, I was soaking up wisdom from motivational speakers like Jack Canfield, Brian Tracy, and Stephen Covey with his classic, The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. I took copious notes and loved shoehorning their winsome words into comments at Bible meetings, making them fit a Bible verse or two. (Then, feeling guilty I wasn’t more focused on the The Good Book, I’d drop in a Bible drama tape or some chapters of the Bible to balance things out.😁)

I even listed these cassette tape courses and audiobooks on my curriculum vitae and rattled off quotes from them during interviews for part-time cleaning jobs. This was all to support my 90 hours a month of voluntary full-time service to the religion. Then, I’d wonder why I felt angry and frustrated while scrubbing toilets in restaurants, mopping up floors, or knocking on doors offering Bible magazines.

My all-time favorite cassette tape course was by Jack Canfield on clearing out the clutter. His words have served me well over the years, but never more so than when I left the belief system that had governed my life.

Since leaving the organization, I've had many clear-outs. I started with all the religious books and just kept going. I burned hundreds of cards and letters—Get Well cards from when I had pneumonia at age fourteen or chicken pox in my 20s. I let go of school books, memorabilia, photographs, gifts, crockery, journals, and furniture I’d kept but didn’t love. I even went as far as changing my mobile phone number (I’d taken on my dad’s number when he died because it felt too important a part of him to let go).

I had come to associate letters, cards, and notelets with my self-worth—proof that I was loved. I kept books I’d barely glanced at because they made me feel intelligent. I kept clothes because I felt they made me look cool, not because I loved them.

One of the looks I’ve had for my living room over the years - this taken after big sorting out and autumnal clean

The secret of happiness, you see, is not found in seeking more, but in developing the capacity to enjoy less. - Socrates

Once I’d deconstructed the doctrines it felt like the existential crisis clear out moved to the wardrobe. I’d always possessed a quirky (or, “off the wall”, as someone once put it) dress sense. I guess that was my way of self-expression in an organisation where that was made extremely difficult - where everyone believed the same thing and followed the same rules.

Despite my love for clothes and putting thrifted outfits together, there was constant admonition about dress and grooming: be modest, not flashy, don’t draw attention to yourself, no tight-fitting or immodest clothing. Skirts only at meetings or when Bible preaching (and they had to be of a modest length, of course).

Who was I in the wardrobe department if I had no rules? If I could wear absolutely anything, what would my true, most authentic self choose?

Recently, I once again purged the wardrobe. By holding onto things we no longer love, we’re coming from a place of scarcity or lack and that is never a good place from which to grow.

Going forward, I feel drawn to softer, more feminine clothes - lighter fabrics, gentler colours, pieces that feel like they actually belong on my body.For a long time, I dressed in a way that kept me hidden. It felt safer that way. Now, there’s something quietly liberating in allowing myself to be seen as I am. Something in me feels lighter these days - not all at once, not all the time, but enough to notice. And I find myself wanting my clothes to echo that shift.

(These photos are from a boudoir shoot I did in 2022, just before my first marathon….

At the time, I didn’t fully have the language for it, but looking back, it felt like a gentle reclaiming.

For much of my life, my body had been something to cover, to manage, to keep within certain lines.

Allowing myself to be seen differently - even just by myself - felt like a quiet kind of freedom.)

Let It All Go

The psychology behind holding onto to stuff fascinates me because it is rooted in fear and guilt. The fear of “What if”. “What if I need this third teapot for a charitable tea party?” And guilt. Guilt about purchasing things and wanting our money’s worth from them even of they don’t fit or we no longer like them.

And then there’s the guilt around things like, “Granny brought me this cat ornament that looks like a haunted gargoyle when I was feeling sad about my cat’s arthritis, so I feel bad to get rid of it.”

Studies have shown that families with cluttered homes experience higher cortisol levels in the evening.*

I cherish just sitting and staring at the things in my flat that I really treasure.

8 Tips to help you clear out the clutter:

1. Journal Your Way to Freedom

If you're struggling to part with things due to guilt or fear, even though they don't bring you joy, aren't beautiful or useful, or no longer fit, try journaling about the item. Take a photo or sketch it. By etching the story of the item in your mind, you'll likely feel more able to let it go.

2. Think of the Joy for Others

Consider the happiness someone else might feel upon receiving the item. When I list something on a site like Gumtree, I think a lot about someone delighting in bagging a bargain.

3. Start Small and Feel Big

If decluttering feels overwhelming, start with a small area—one drawer or the fridge (studies show that if you’ve a cluttered fridge you are more likely to have clutter elsewhere too). The satisfaction from accomplishing a small area will inspire you to continue.

4. Set a Timer for Turbo Decluttering

Choose a cupboard or area, set a timer, and let it galvanize you to start. Often, when the timer goes off, you'll find you're in the flow and choose to carry on. You can also use the time to catch-up on your favourite podcasts.🎧

5. Upcycle, Recycle, Reuse, and Make Do ‘n’ Mend

These are superpowers! 💪🏻Instead of clearing out with a view to buying more stuff, look at what you already have. I love taking something and breathing new life into it or seeing as if afresh in a new space.

6. Create a Sacred Space

Designate a clutter-free and dust-free corner just for you to sit, meditate, and day dream. This is especially important if you have a bustling family home or if, like me, you thrive on creativity - after all, we’re not going for show homes here! I love a good creative mess but knowing there’s that nook to light a candle, meditate, and connect with my inner being feels ritualistic and, well, beautiful.

7. Reward Yourself

Decluttering can be emotionally draining, throwing up unexpected grief, regret, pain or other complex feelings. Be gentle with yourself. Reward yourself with your favorite tea, fresh flowers, a luxurious bath, or a long nature walk.

Remember, decluttering is an ongoing process. Just like the awareness journey, there's never an "And done!" moment. It also requires an ongoing self enquiry around being mindful around what we accumulate.

When we truly treasure what we have it’s easier to let go of things we no longer love.

Sit and stare at what you love

I cherish sitting and staring at little treasures in my home. Things thrifted, gifted or home made.

I love noticing how the light falls on things - especially dappled light, I get very excited about dappled light! I love noticing how an item correlates to the colour of another treasure, really seeing the colours and textures. This not only helps me drop into my body and regulates my nervous system but it makes it easier for me to let go of things I no longer love.

By noticing our gratitude for things we already have, we can become aware of making impulse purchases and we’re mindful of the earth and her resources - our Ultimate Home.

Clearing out the old frees up time from cleaning, maintaining, and organizing.

Clearing out the old enables us to create our best creative work, aids our sleep, and reduces stress levels.

Clearing out the old makes space for the new. When we clear out, we don’t just make physical space in the closet or on the bookshelf—we create space within ourselves too.

We’re giving ourselves permission, or allowing room for, growth, change, and momentum moving forward. Aaaaaaall the good stuff!💫

🪄

What are your favourite tips for a clutter free home?

What have you struggled to let go of?

Have you ever let go of something and regretted it?

With all of the love and Spring flowers,

Suzy 🤸🏼‍♀️🌸

*Footnote: Darby Saxbe and Rena Repetti’s contributions to a book called Life at Home In The 21st Century.

Is there anyone you know who might like this post? Then by all means share away! 🪄💫 Share

You might also enjoy this very short read entitled, “Find What You Like Looking At and Then Look At It.”