This piece is part of a series adapted from a video course I recorded last year for paid subscribers on working with fear and resistance around visibility and putting our unique blend of magic into the world. I’ve been slowly turning the transcripts into letters so they’re easier to sit with, revisit, and actually live into.

Arthur the cat has fully claimed my desk chair as his own and, quite frankly, he’s not for negotiating. So here I am, in the easy chair, slightly off-centre, balancing things. Which feels oddly appropriate.

Because this whole journey of working through fear? It’s rarely neat. Rarely polished. Often a bit “well… this will have to do.”

This week, I wanted to circle back to something we’ve already explored:

Language.

I know, I know… “not this again, Suzy.” 😄

Yup, this again.

What we say. What we believe. The quiet little running commentary in the background. It’s shaping how we feel, how we respond, how we show up,

all day, every day.

And, by the way, this is not about slapping a shiny affirmation over something that feels like absolute shite. I’m not interested in bypassing.

There are still days where my own nervous system feels like it’s had 147 tabs open since 1987. Days where I can feel that pull into smallness, into “what’s the point”, into that old learned helplessness.

It’s ongoing and it can be tiring. So if that’s where you find yourself sometimes, please don’t think you are “getting it wrong.”

In fact, what you’re doing (bringing awareness to it) is no small thing. You’re not just “working on yourself”, you’re little by little unpicking years, sometimes generations, of patterning.

That deserves a bit of reverence, folks!

It’s not usually the event that creates the suffering.

It’s the story we build around it.

The layering. The meaning-making. The full Netflix mini-series we create, based on very little actual evidence.

Case in point…

A very different kind of “perfect storm” I noticed recently.

Not dramatic or life-altering. Just a random happening on a Tuesday afternoon energy.

Something along the lines of:

“She hasn’t replied to my message. She’s obviously annoyed with me.

I’ve probably said something wrong. This is why I shouldn’t say anything in the first place. I always do this. I’m just… a bit much.”

😅

Now, nothing has actually happened.

No dramatic fallout. No friendship termination notice. No official announcement of exile.

Just a delayed reply.

And yet, within approximately 12 seconds, the brain has:

Written a full psychological thriller

Cast you as the villain

And scheduled your emotional collapse for later that evening

But if we slow it down (be gentle folks, no self-attacking required), we can see the patterns:

Deletions – What’s actually happened?

A message. That hasn’t been replied to. That’s it. That’s the plot.

Distortions – “She’s annoyed with me”

Ah yes. The ancient art of mind-reading; without permission.

Generalisations – “I always do this. I’m a bit much”

One message → full personality diagnosis. It’s er, efficient, WE can give it that.

We’ve all done it - or at least something very similar. Allowed Rumination off the leash.

“There’s no jobs out there.”

“I’m rubbish at this.”

“I don’t fit in anywhere.”

The emotional weight isn’t coming from the message.

It’s coming from the story we’ve layered on top of it. That’s where the heaviness lives. The moment we catch that, not fix it, not fight it, just notice it, there’s a tiny shift.

A bit of space. A little, ‘ooh hang on a minute’ exhale

And then, suddenly, other possibilities can creep in:

Maybe she’s busy

Maybe she read it and got distracted

Maybe she’s crafting you a voice note worthy of a podcast episode

Or, wild thought, maybe it’s got absolutely nothing to do with you.

This is why I keep coming back to language.

Because once we start noticing our patterns of:

deleting

distorting

generalising

We’re no longer completely at their mercy.

And it’s not about becoming hyper-vigilant or correcting every sentence like some kind of inner grammar police. Oh, God no. Exhausting. It’s simply about awareness.

Because awareness changes how we think. How we think changes how we feel. How we feel shapes how we show up.

And that, that, changes everything.

There’s something else I want to share too.

Anand Rao shared a little exercise with me recently, very simple, involving switching finger patterns. Sounds daft. Looks even dafter.

But the point wasn’t getting it right. It was noticing what happens when things feel messy. When your brain goes:



“Nope. Don’t like this. Abort mission.”

Because it’s there where rewiring is happening. And most of us don’t hang out there very long.

We either:

Try to control it

Rush to “get it right”

Or shut down and decide we’re rubbish and exit stage left

But what if, we jsut got curious? Let it be a bit clunky, a bit imperfect, a bit “what on earth am I floofing doing”?

Because that space, the messy, in-between, slightly uncomfortable space, is where things actually begin to shift.

So if you take anything from this today, let it be this:

Notice your language.

Not to fix. Not to judge. Not to suddenly become the world’s most enlightened narrator. Just…notice.

And every now and then, ask:

What else might be true here?

Big love,

Suzy ✨