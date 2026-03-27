Part 5

The Language of Possibility

(or: the room with the balcony…)

This piece is part 5 of a series adapted from a video course I recorded last year on working with fear and resistance, particularly in relation to creating, expression and visibility. It’s a follow up of all the things we learned from Part 4 because ya know, repetition for emphasis and all that. I’ve been slowly turning the transcripts into letters so they’re easier to read, return to, and actually use.

If you’d rather listen than read, you can do that here.

There’s a line from Hafiz that I’ve loved for years:

“Fear is the cheapest room in the house. I would like to see you living in better conditions.”

I mean, he’s not wrong, is he?

Because fear does tend to tuck us into the smallest, dimmest room available. Low ceilings. No windows. Slightly damp wallpaper.

And yet, there are other rooms.

Rooms with balconies. With linen curtains catching the breeze. With sun beams pouring in.

This week, we’re still with language. Because the way we speak to ourselves either keeps us in that cramped little room… or nudges open a door.

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Where we delete possibility

One of the sneakiest ways we limit ourselves is through deletion.

It sounds like:

“I have no choice.”

“I’ve just got to do this.”

“No one supports me.”

“I’m on my own with this.”

And just like that…poof, options vanish. Doors close. The world narrows. And yet, often, it’s not that options don’t exist. It’s that we’ve stopped seeing them.

So we can lightly ask:

What options might I not have considered yet?

Where have I received support, even in small ways?

Not to force positivity.

Just to widen the frame…a little.

Where we distort the moment

Then there’s distortion.

This is where the mind gets a bit dramatic.

“This has ruined everything.”

“The whole day’s gone.”

“Everyone’s going to judge me.”

The mind loves a sweeping statement.

A full-blown tragedy when, in truth, it might just be a slightly wobbly Tuesday.

So we ask:

Has everything really been ruined?

What part of this is still intact?

What else might be true here?

And sometimes the answer is simple:

The sun still came out. The tea still tasted good. One moment went sideways…not the whole life.

Where we turn moments into identities

And finally, generalisation.

“I always mess things up.”

“I never get this right.”

“No one understands me.”

These don’t just describe experience. They become identity. And once something becomes identity, it becomes very hard to move.

So we soften it:

Always?

Never?

Is there one time that isn’t true?

Even one exception begins to loosen the grip.

A tiny but powerful shift

There’s a question I come back to again and again:

What else might be true?

Not in a forced, “everything is amazing” way.

But in a curious, spacious, hmm, maybe there’s more here kind of way.

Because the moment we ask that…we’re no longer trapped in one version of reality.

We’ve opened the window. Ahhhhh, exhaaaale.

A small practice (gentle, nothing grand)

If you feel like it, try this.

Close your eyes for a moment.

Take a slow breath.

And bring to mind a word or phrase you often carry… one that feels tight, heavy, fear-tinged.

“I’ll mess this up.”

“I’m not ready.”

“They’ll judge me.”

Just notice it.

Then imagine placing that word onto a leaf and letting it drift down a gentle stream.

No drama. No forcing. Just letting it move.

And then, very simply, choose another word.

One that feels like possibility. Or steadiness. Or self-trust.

Let that one land in your body.

Not as a performance. Just as a quiet alternative. Where do you feel it? What does it feel like?

The point isn’t perfection

You’re not going to catch every thought. Or rewrite every sentence.

I certainly don’t.

But even a small shift…one softened sentence…one “what else might be true”…

creates space.

And space is where freedom begins.

So I’ll leave you with this:

What’s one small language shift you could play with this week?

Not overhaul your life. Just to open a window.

Love you,

Suzy Sparkles ✨🪄

(still fully claiming this name, by the way)