Just before delving in…if you’d love a personalised meditation

Email me what theme, energy or challenge you’re navigating,

and I’ll create a 15–20 minute voice note meditation for just £6

📩 suzy_exhales@outlook.com

If you’d love support with your public speaking

Whether you want to expand your delivery, overcome fear, or speak with deeper presence you can explore more here.

Let’s Play!

And if you feel a nudge to support or thank my work you can:

Buy me a few groceries

A lot of resistance and fear about posting this (or rather, even more than normal!😬). I never want to be in judgement of the other…this is simply a gentle reminder, to myself as much as anyone, to note where I might be giving my power away.

And now…on with the show…🤓🪄✨

The age of the guru is ending. At least it is for me.

Thank the Gods and Goddesses!😅

One unexpected gift from my past is that it burned out any desire to put another human on a pedestal. Like, ever again.

We’re all in the same woods, just wandering different paths.

I’ve grown allergic to anyone purporting there is only one way to be connected (and I ain’t talking about my dodgy Wifi), to heal, or find enlightenment.

When every belief, value and thought has been dictated to you down to the minutiae for over 40 years, I sure as heck have no desire to now just flip flop over to another set of rules…unless I feels them in my bones. In me bones, I tells ye!

Over the last few weeks, I’ve gently stepped back from a few podcasters I’ve loved. Something in me felt unsettled as I listened. Their words weren’t “wrong”, they simply weren’t my truth right now. There were hints of dogmatism and my body registered it before my mind did.

One spoke of the levels of meditation and morning routine it took to garner composure in their once discombobulated nervous system. It wasn’t so much the words as the energy underneath. I felt the anger there. A subtle judgment…a sort of, “This is what you should be doing!” It felt heavy and that is a sure sign of something being not my truth.

Let me tells ye, after a lifetime of “shoulds”, that frequency is unmistakable. Its the same one I lived under. A sort of, “If you’re not doing X, Y, or Z, you are unfavourable to God” or, “You are doing it wrong.”

Another motivational speaker spoke of their 7 day water fast and the impact it was having. Beautiful. I’m sure it was powerful for them.

What unsettled me more were the comments underneath. The quiet undertone of:

‘If you can’t do this, you’re somehow less connected to Spirit.’

It’s not that these people are bad…far, far from it. I have no doubt in my mind that they are doing wonderful work in the world, like I say, I’ve loved and shared their videos. But their words do make me turn inward even more so and ponder, what is actually true for me?

I think of people overcoming nervous system’s hard wired for trauma response, people with thyroid depletion (I don’t even have a thyroid) or those in seasons where their bodies need grounding foods and warmth.

Here’s some questions I now chew on when listening to others:

If I took on board this advice {insert said advice here…**water fast, meditate for several hours daily, exercise regime…etc etc} would I be doing it to prove something or to listen more deeply to myself?

If I’m fasting to prove discipline, then to me, that feels like ego, “Look what I can do!” territory. If I’m sitting in meditation for hours a day and feeling in quiet panic (me at times during 2021/22 with Kriya yoga twice daily🥴), or if hunger feels more like continuing a life-long pattern of self-punishment or the ache of an old wound, then my body is whispering: ‘Please Suzy, not like this.’

If I’m gently observing myself with curiousity? My body says: ‘Okay love… yeah, we can keep listening and observing, let’s keep going.’

If I’m feeling jittery, cold, restless? My system is nudging: ‘This isn’t safe for me right now.’

Same woods. Different paths.

Sometimes we try things to see if they work, and the key here is to observe without judging ourselves harshly. Because the moment it becomes: “This will make me more connected, closer to God/my Higher Power”, I can’t help but wonder if that’s dissociation disguised as something “spiritual”.

The body will always answer if we talk to it. Ask your body like you would someone you cherish: ‘Hey love, do you feel nourished by this pause or neglected?’ Sit with a conscious breath for a moment and observe how the body responds.

We do not have to white knuckle our way to enlightenment!

What fascinates me is that for 42 years, self-control was my curriculum. And so even now I can have a tendency to lean towards the thinking that what’s needed is more self-control. More self-sacrifice! As far as my nervous system was concerned, self-discipline literally meant either life or death (because: the imminence of Armageddon). OR, lack of discipline could mean love being withheld in the form of shunning from the community.

It’s no wonder my brain equates discipline with spirituality, Meanwhile my nervous system quietly reads it as danger.

Yet, what if the greatest teacher here is not self-discipline but building a self-relationship? How interesting to discern in myself if discipline is merely another route to disconnection from my body; just another form of supression of self. The very antithesis of embodiment.

Discipline that deepens intimacy with our body, ahh, now that’s devotion.

I can’t help but ruminate how many listeners tuning into the fasting video went onto attempt a 7 seven day water fast, thinking ‘well, it’s working magical healing wonders on that guy and he has a gazillion followers so he must be right!’ Meanwhile their bodies are quietly saying (or maybe even screaming),

“Oh Babe… absolutely not.”

And then, if they don’t manage to complete the fast, they feel somehow, less than.

As happenstance would have it, after pondering on all this, I put on an episode of David Bayer’s podcast, and he mentioned in passing that he once ended up with severe mercury poisoning because he followed Tony Robbins’ advice to stop eating meat and eat fish instead. Tony Robbins himself wound up with mercury poisoning too. Ha, you couldn’t make it up!

This isn’t to judge anyone. God, no. Tony Robbins, again, a legend of doing wonderful things in the world, I’ve no doubt. It’s simply been reminder No.67381 that we are our own best healers. When we outsource our power, we leak energy. Our body knows. Do we listen?

Speaking of listening, a writer I adore is Avril Lobo because she is trauma informed. She grasps intimately that no one is failing if they are struggling. It’s physiology, not failure. Through her letters it is evident that Avril grasps deeply how the body reacts to changes and shifts.

Not engaging in hardcore fasting, meditating, or other spiritual trends does not make us spiritually “less than”. And the joy in all of this is we get to gather around the great buffet table of healing modalities, awareness tools and all the teachers and choose for ourselves what will help us deepen our relationship with self. And we can dip in and dip out.

(Same with business. Our own blueprint already knows. And for me, it ain’t in trying to contort myself into a neatly boxed-up niche or someone else’s strategy!)

As I once heard Brooke Castillo say: “Your capacity for growth is always greater than your ability.”

So, what will help your capacity for growth, intimacy, connection, presence?

If we ever catch ourselves thinking our favourite spiritual teacher, podcaster or speaker has it all sorted, ooof, beware. In a world finally waking up from celebrity worship and realising they are just humans with their own struggles and demons, the last thing we need is a new wave of worship disguised as spirituality.

Any teacher who fails to hold space and compassion for the whole human experience? Then I’m out quicker than a “No” from Simon Cowell back in the days when he was Simon Scowl.

This is Suzy, turning down the noise and very much enjoying tuning into myself more and more…and currently my body is telling me I need a hot cup of tea….

Toodles from the Soozles. 🫖✨🪄🧡

PS. In the coming months, for a small donation, I’ll be looking for volunteers to practice with as I complete training to qualify as a trauma-informed breathwork practitioner. If this is something you’d love, email me at suzy_exhales@outlook.com

Footnote: **BTW, I know how intermittent fasting can be incredibly supportive for many. I’m speaking about the more intense, deep-end, multi-day fasting approaches.