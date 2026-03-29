We can carve a different path

The Cult of, Well… Everything

Life is endlessly fascinating to me.

It fascinates me how easily we attach to our stories. How the conditioning underneath them runs like some invisible ley-line through our lives. No one is immune. Even if we are passionate about cultivating awareness and making the unconscious, conscious, we are all shaped in some form or other. The question then, I suppose, becomes, how conscious of the shaping are we?

Lately I’ve noted a word that seems to make people a smidgeon twitchy is patriarchy. Say it in a room and you can almost feel the temperature shift.Some hear it as anti-men. Or, my sense is that it can be heard as, “Oh ‘ello, here we go…feminist on the loose.”

I don’t quite experience it that way. For me, the patriarchy sure ain’t an anti-man thing, it’s simply a pattern. It’s a way of organising power. It is a logic of control, domination, and hierarchy. And once you start noticing that logic, the patterns, you begin to see echoes of it

e v e r y w h e r e.

And it lives in all of us.

In how businesses are built. In how institutions operate. In how productivity is worshipped. In how success is measured. If we think about it, any system will mirror the values it was built upon and this is where the word cult starts to feel quite relevant.

I don’t mean that society is literally a cult. I mean that many of the systems we live inside of use some version or other of cult dynamics to sustain themselves.

Take Dr. Steven Hassan’s BITE model. It talks about behaviour control, information control, thought control, and emotional manipulation in high-control groups. And now, look around with honest eyes and you will see diluted (or maybe not so diluted) forms of these mechanisms woven through most aspects of modern life.

Social norms telling us how to behave to be accepted. Mainstream media keeping a stringent grip to shape what people feel. Cultural narratives policing what is acceptable to think or feel. And most of it we simply inherited according to where we are born. It’s kind of like the football team you support, for the most part, we’re born into a family who supports a team and we follow suit. (Or maybe that’s a rubbish analogy, I’m not sure! 😅)

For me, the word industry has always set off an inner alarm bell - even as teen. Not because industry is inherently bad, but because scale can’t help but squeeze the soul out of things.

We don’t have to look far for examples. The meat and dairy industry is one. Someone might say, “Industrial scale is needed to feed the masses.” And it’s possible to hear that. But it’s also a quiet, brutal example of what happens when efficiency becomes the primary concern. Suffering and cruelty on a scale most of us wouldn’t know how to hold. Not because we don’t care but because we’re not meant to see it.

For the most part, it’s hidden. And what remains unseen is far easier to accept as normal.

Or what about business models rooted in capitalism. Relentless output dressed up as ambition. Not so much life-giving as life-draining. Not so much collaboration as the commodification of both land and labor. It grew through histories of empire, imperialism, inequality, and those roots still shape the present.

We see similar dynamics of this across the beauty industry, wellness culture, fashion, religion, media, banking, politics, the dieting industry… even spiritual spaces.Not identical systems but systems that often sing from the same song sheet of control and power. If you look closely, you can hear it - sometimes as a whisper, sometimes as a scream.

(And yes… I’m also looking at you, the monarchy.)

If you know the BITE model, it can be a curious little lens to carry in your back pocket. Just gently noticing where behaviour, information, thought, or emotion might be being shaped as you move through your day.

And the thing is, and this is really the key point, these structures are not upheld by men alone. To my mind, this isn’t a men v women thing. These structures are upheld by all of us, often without even realising.

That’s how conditioning works. It normalises the absurd. And we struggle to question, to think critically. Not because we’re stupid but because that’s how conditioning works. It’s subtle and can make us feel so helpless in the face of the seemingly insurmountable.

For all its cost, there’s a strange privilege in having lived inside fear and control for so long. Because when something has shaped you deeply enough, your eyes begin to recalibrate. You become a kind of pattern-seer.Noticing how things are structured. And how dang subtle it can all be.

When we question these models, we risk being seen as naïve or impractical. And hey, I get it. People have rent to pay. Dreams to chase. Children to feed. But somewhere along the line, many of us are standing in a wild knowing that survival-mode creativity is not the only creativity available.

We cannot reshape the world using the same values that shaped the current one.

Personally, I want to build and create differently. More rooted in community, collaboration, creativity, authenticity, and softness.

And I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, oh please do not mistake softness for weakness. Nope. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows. To remain soft in a world that screams at us to harden, numb out, bypass, deny, it is actually the most disruptive form of activism because it refuses to cooperate with domination or the whole, “Well, this is how we’ve always done things,” (lazy) narrative.

Loving the planet, respecting limits, valuing dignity of all beings, prioritising community, these are not passive stances. To the contrary, they start to destabilize systems built on control

And that means then, that the real work is not only “out there”. It is also uncomfortably close to home. The same patterns we register in institutions live in our nervous systems. We internalise the rules of the worlds we grow up in. We carry them into our ambitions, our relationships, the way we create, our businesses, our self-talk.

So dismantling cannot only be political. It begins with deep curiosity about our own inner terrain.

Where did my beliefs come from? Which fears keep them in place? Which identities would wobble if I questioned them?

The freedom we experience out in the world can really only ever be equal to the freedom we’ve cultivated deep within.

In many therapeutic and coaching frameworks, beliefs are understood as decisions made at some point to help us survive. Ha, and I don’t know about you, but I find such an exhale in that. The fact that beliefs are simply decisions we make. It means that when we revisit those decisions consciously, think critically, new possibilities can open up.

Alexander Lovell, PhD summed it up beautifully on one of my recent posts about the power of our language: “It's like we're all walking around with selective amnesia, only remembering the evidence that confirms what we already believe.”

This is not magical thinking. It is creating flexibility within. Changing our perspective isn’t going to create immediate change in the outer world but it sure can change how we inhabit it.

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Even reaching for one or two alternative viewpoints can create a subtle sense of expansion. More choice. A little more room to breathe. A little more agency. Noticing where we feel a tightening of control, or where some conditioning is limiting us in some way.

And it’s my belief (or decision) that is where real change can start. Those small, embodied shifts. Such as in the moment someone chooses care over control. Truth over comfort. Presence over performance.

Because ultimately, freedom is not just an economic or political state. It is a somatic experience.

What happens in your body when someone gives you an ultimatum about your beliefs or identity? Tension. Heat. Collapse. Resistance. Those sensations are information. They tell us where power is operating long before we have the language to describe it. Listening there, in the body, might be one of the most radical acts available to us.

Anyway, I say all this not from some enlightened perch😅 but as someone still very much inside it all, sometimes catching myself mid-pattern and thinking,

“Ah. Suze! There you are me girlie!”

With soo love and sunshine from the Suzyverse.🪐🌏✨Together, we fly farther.

PS. Two great articles I read on the patriarchy in recent weeks if you want to delve deeper:

Escaping the Patriarchy

And

There is one word …