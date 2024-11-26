I love this photo below - not because of my goofy face (all part of my charm!😅) - but because it feels like it encapsulates what a gentle giant Luke Evans is. It might sound strange because I don’t know him but I kinda wanted to bear hug wrestle him to the ground. He has this warmth, humour and quiet courage about him.

✨

I felt a nudge to attend a “Conversation with Luke” in Chester last week. Now, I have a l’il confession here: I wasn’t rightly sure what films he has been in (Hobbit forgive me!). I was curious for a different reason.

✨

Luke Evans and I are more or less of the same vintage year. He was born into the same faith, and like me, he left. The difference? He found his wings at sixteen. I found mine at forty-two. And yet the courage required for both stories is immense.

✨

For decades, I compressed myself into shapes and boxes that weren't mine, trying to 'fit in' and avoid 'doing wrong.' So completely did I suppress my authentic self that I didn't experience even a first date until just a few weeks shy of my forty-fourth birthday.

Yes, let that sink in.

✨

I wore my celibacy as some kind of badge of honour for just how Faithful I was. The Good Girl, holding out until Armageddon rescued her, which would usher in a new world and then I’d have everlasting life on a beautiful earth to live out my Happily Ever After.

✨

That kind of devotion will gift you powerful lessons - self-discipline being one😅, a going within and an ability to be very content in one’s own company - but it’s also a fast track to Learned Helplessness. Waiting, waiting for something outside of oneself (Armageddon) for rescue.

✨

When I left, I knew I wanted to proceed with love and yet the healing from it all, in all honesty, has felt gruelling at times. It’s akin to stripping back an old house and discovering beautiful, original features but also the levels of damage beneath. The grief for a life that felt lost and for the relationships seemingly lost or changed. The crippling health issues accumulated, and to heal, (I believe on account of the suppression of being Me). And so much more besides.

✨

The path of leaving isn't just about walking away - it's about walking toward yourself. Your True Self. It requires a scaffolding to be built in order for those original features to be tended to.

✨

Boxes and Contortionists

We’ve all been conditioned and programmed to some degree or other. For example, I know artists who, as kids, were told to abandon their brushes because, well, “There’s no future in that.” And for some it may have taken them decades to return to their heart; their wild inner knowing. Some may never get to return; to peel back the layers.

✨

We love labels and boxes, don’t we?

“She’s an ex-Jehovah’s Witness.”

“He’s gay.”

“She’s an actor, an accountant, a cleaner.”

“He’s ADHD.”

“She’s bipolar.”

“They’re Republican.”

“They’re Labour”

“I’m a…”

But we are all infinitely more than these neat little categories, or even our stories.

🪄

Courage

I love Luke’s story because his parents kept the bridge of love in tact, and I’d wager they received judgement for that.

✨

And I cherish that Luke found the courage to write his book even whilst they are still alive and active in the faith. You’d have to understand the belief system to understand the courage of that. In a way, it would’ve been easier to write had his parents fully shunned him - which is this case for so many who have left.

✨

Sometimes it's harder to write your truth when those you love still hold space for you, when the bonds of affection remain unbroken. It's more complex than a clean break, more nuanced than total rejection.

✨

For me, there’s a sense of loyalty and I’ve found it a very challenging road to navigate because it IS also my story, my life journey. And still, there’s love. Especially for those who struggle to reconcile your choices with their beliefs.

✨

As you might know by my podcast here on Substack, I’m fascinated by the process of courage, the courage to show up honestly as ourselves, to share our voice and magic with the world and how damn hard that can be. It’s perhaps the hardest thing we’ll ever do, to live life authentically. That’s why I’m always writing about it!

How’s this for a quote:

✨“What a hard master actual authenticity is. It’s not saying ego shit to people and thinking you're being real. It’s being real with yourself and it involves love, far harder than all your plots and schemes.” John Siddique

Bloody ‘ell John. I read magic like that and wonder why I’m even here in Substack…but hey, I’ll bring it back to love!🤓

At the end of the conversation Lisa Marrey asked: “And is Luke Evans happy, here, in 2024?”

Goodness me. I felt a huge wave of emotion and oh, the tears, they did roll.*

What even is happiness?

It’s a moment by moment job, right? It’s the feeling of warmth from a heated blanket on a cold night. It’s the cat purring away, as he settles to sleep. It’s a hot, rich coffee in a cosy cafe or the way the light dances on the wall at golden hour.

Luke paused momentarily and then said, “Yes, yes, I think I am.”

I felt deeply moved by both the question and the answer.

Happiness, I believe, is Love. It’s bringing everything of ourselves, everything we truly are, back to love, moment by moment. And for me that’s why I felt so moved by Luke Evan’s response. Because it’s a neverending road. It takes immense courage to keep coming back to ourselves. To keep going within.

🪄

It’s loving people where they are at, yes, even if we disagree with their beliefs. It’s understanding that there really are no boxes and that life rarely deals in absolutes of good, bad, black, white, right or wrong. But rather that we are these multi-layered, multi-faceted, complex, perfectly imperfect beings showing each other the way home. It’s a love for the imperfect messiness of humanity.

✨

It’s acknowledgment that we are navigating life by the flicker of our own light and truth.

✨

And sometimes, that light shines brightest in the shadows where our differences meet.

With all the love in the Suzyverse, and from my heart to yours,

Suzy

Edit: *I feel I didn’t explain this very well …I felt the depths of emotion too because I can only imagine the sense of isolation and fear Luke Evans felt as a kid. Small town Wales, gay, high control religion. And it is undoubtedly that courage of striking out at just 16 combined with the inevitable sadness and trauma surrounding it all that surely makes him the warm and gentle being that he is. I salute him so much. Sooo much. He can speak from his scars now, rather than his wounds, but make no mistake, Luke Evans will have been working through that trauma, those layers, for many years. Such is the journey of healing.

PS. In other news, I think I’m going to get a little Christmas tree for myself this year - my first ever at 46! I’m a bit nervous that it is going to look like it has been decorated by toddlers accompanied by 10’s of puppies and kittens.

I’ve been collecting little tree decorations this past couple of years but they’re not matchy-matchy…at all! All tips and tricks are welcome… please!?🙏🏻 🎄