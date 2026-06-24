Earlier this month I experienced a magical blessing in the form of a retreat on the exquisite island of Sardinia. Stunning views, exceptional organic food 3xdaily, big hearted people. It was by some gorgeous Grace of the Universe I was able to attend.

One evening, I noticed two of the retreat teachers talking quietly together.

And I felt a flash of terror. It’s like I saw the thought flashing in front of me, galloping over to my left. Not a huge terror, just a small one. The kind the passes so quickly it might not even be noticed.

Are they discussing me? Have I done something wrong?

And then it was gone, almost as quickly as it arrived.

Here’s another one.

If you know me, you know ADORE thrifted clothes, jewellery, and all the whimsy that comes from ‘vintaging’. Going down to dinner one evening, blingy earrings and lipstick on, I run back to the room to remove the bling.

What will people think? I’m on a retreat.

That means naked face, no jewellery and the “retreat” look, doesn’t it? But what even is that look? Who specifically outlined what that does or doesn’t look like?

Ahhh the inner prison guards were having a wild shindig in my head again. Whole legions of them.👮🏻‍♂️👮🏼👮🏽

These days, thanks to practice and a whole shed full of tools, I can dismiss thoughts in the time it takes a seagull to inhale half a chip butty but these were arriving too thick and too fast. Too fast to catch. Too fast to toss aside. Too fast to question what else might be true.

One after the other.

Gaaah I laughed too loud! Did I sound haughty? Abrupt? Grumpy? Or, heaven forbid, I let loose a slightly feral, liberally themed joke…am I too much?

Oh my, the tennis ball machine was firing on all cylinders.

🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾

What a sneaky shape shifter shame can be.

Perhaps you can relate. 📱You send the text and immediately wonder if you’ve said too much. 👥You are deep in conversation and then suddenly start to fret about something you’ve said. 💻You post something online and re-read it 153 times in case it could be misunderstood.

Five years ago I wouldn’t even have been capable of attending a retreat like this. The schedule alone would have flattened me. And yet, my body surprised me by keeping up, and with ease. That part felt unfamiliarly easy.

My nervous system, on the other hand, had other plans. What felt hard wasn’t the meditation, the going within - man, I live for that stuff. It wasn’t even the fullsome days.

What felt hard was being seen.

For seven days there was nowhere to disappear. I don’t mean physically. I was at a luxury retreat. There were plenty of places to wander off to. A quiet corner under a tree or by the pool. A nap here, a stolen hour with a book there.

But I became increasingly aware that I wasn’t actually looking for solitude. I was looking for an escape hatch. Two days in and i asked the lovely Emily, one of the retreat managers, how I can get out of the main front gate. How can I escape if I need to? (Quite funny now bc I was a 3km’s up a dirt track, atop a mountain with a suitcase the size of a donkey. I was hardly like this gal below, free to runaway with a neckerchief of essentials….)

Sharing circles? RUUUUUUUN!

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The Retreat Showed Me I Was Still Running

There was no bicycle to jump on and pedal away furiously. There was nowhere to retreat back to Arthur my cat, and the reassuring certainty of my own four walls.

It makes sense I was scanning for a way out after decades of being immersed in community that came with so many codes of conduct, where there was belonging but infantilising. There was love but it was so deeply conditional. There was community but it came with so much surveillance.

At the retreat there were times when the panic was so great I’d be standing there with my plate of food in hand feeling terror.

Suddenly it was like I was fourteen again.

Fourteen and in the school dining hall (although I always went home for lunch because, ya know, associating with “the world” was dangerous😬).

Where to sit? Am I interrupting? Am I encroaching? Was somebody else sitting there? Have I come in on a private conversation?

The thing is, I’ve known for quite some years that in the “f’s” of trauma response, I’m a recovering freezer, flopper (narcolepsy, anyone?), and fawner - morphing into whatever the room needs. Making myself palatable and liked at all costs.

What Sardinia revealed was something else entirely. The F word I’ve somehow missed the levels of.

Flight. Oh. Chronic. Lifelong. Flight.

There was me, thinking how lucky I am to love being in my own company, to be unfazed by solo-travel and to live so independently - to not rely on anyone. It’s true, all gifts. And yet, oh how our strengths can also become our blind-spots.

Looking back, I suspect I’ve been in flight mode when socialising since around 1984. 😅Which is an awfully long time to be scanning for the nearest exit.

It was a world of kind, soft-hearted people and also, a world of judicial committees, being marked or publicly shamed. In that world, a conversation between two elders behind closed doors could alter the course of your life.

So, yes, you bet I learned to find the escape hatch. To self-monitor and self-edit. Not on purpose or deliberately. It simply becomes your identity, your way of being in the world.

For example, I’ve always struggled IMMENSELY to dance in public. To just… let go. Yet, I’m someone who lives for music and for movement. Breath and bone. Magic and muscle. But ecstatic dance anywhere but my own kitchen? Tried it, and felt utterly miserable.

Of course it would. Dance is sensual. It involves feelings, it involves owning one’s witchery and womanhood. It expresses what words cannot. And that kind of expression could so easily have gotten my ass hauled in front of the elders.

The beauty of actually enjoying such a class at the retreat soon brought in my own inner elder.

Ahh those pesky prison guards again.

(christopher sexton’s poetry sure has my heart)

The Panopticon

I thought the biggest revelation of the week had been the flight mode thing.

I was wrong.

Towards the end of the retreat we were guided through a wonderful meditation on what our hearts seek to create. In the midst of it I saw the following images (see below). A panopticon, an art installation, that I visited last year in Wycoller park, Yorkshire.

This photo lifted from here

The image of this panopticon, called The Atom, came to me along with a nudge to dig deeper once back at my room. Which I duly did. I found the photos I’d taken but still couldn’t fathom out what the message was. Why had I seen the panopticon so vividly?

Enter Anabel, my precious room mate.

I mentioned it to her and in her usual quick fashion, having majored in sociology, she said:

“A panopticon is a prison.”

And she explained how it operated.

I read the Google explanation too:

A panopticon prison is an institutional design where a single, centrally located guard tower oversees all prisoners. Because guards can see inmates but inmates cannot see into the tower, prisoners never know when they are being watched. This forces them to constantly regulate their own behavior…To avoid punishment, prisoners are forced to behave as if they are actively being watched at all times…

Goodness me. Cue aaaall the tears.

Because I was no longer reading about a prison design. It was a description of the life I’d known. I’d spent forty-two years believing that my every thought, motive, desire and action was being observed.

By fellow believers. By elders. By God.

And, lest we forget, by Satan too. Always lurking nearby, apparently, waiting for an opportunity to trip us up. Maybe through pride. Maybe by wearing a dress not modest enough, or maybe by eating an innocently offered birthday cup-cake

You learn very quickly to police yourself. To edit. To second-guess. To ask not only, “Is this right?” But, “How will this be perceived?”

Long after the prison disappears, the habit remains.

The strange thing about leaving a high control group so late in life is that it leaves you with a wild inner knowing about so many things and the countless ways we imprison ourselves.

Whilst simultaneously leaving so much residual terror around expression.

As I excitedly shared all of these panopticon revelations with Anabel, she said something I’ll never forget. “Ohhh… maybe that’s why you saw the art installation in meditation. Because that’s what you’re doing. You’re taking the prison and turning it into art.”

And how the tears came. Again.

Since January 2021 I’ve devoted myself to trying to understand. Trying to free up all the places that learned to hide. Every training, every experience, every interaction, it’s all been attempts to make sense of the prisons I could see and the ones I couldn’t.

And, maybe, that’s what writing has always been for me. A way of turning the prison into art.👮🏻‍♂️🖼🖋

The paradox of living within a high-control group is that no part of you walks around thinking:

“This belonging feels so conditional. I feel so unsafe.”

Quite the opposite. I felt as safe as houses. Protected. I felt certainty. And that is what makes the prison so difficult to see. Because the bars didn’t feel like bars.

They feel like belonging. They felt like love.

For seven days I was surrounded by people who weren’t deciding whether I belonged. I wasn’t being policed. There was no-one keeping score. No self-appointed gurus. No hierarchy. Nobody was deciding whether I was worthy of staying. And maybe that’s why it was so hard.

Because beneath all the panic, there was something I’ve maybe never felt in a group, or community. Safety.

On the last day, Estela Monjo Boudreau, a world class sculptor and wise matriarch, said something that meant the world:

“Suzy, I see how committed to growth you are.”

And goodness. How deeply I felt seen.😭

The retreat didn’t show me a prison because I already knew about the prison. What it showed me were the guards. Still on active duty in settings like this. Still scanning rooms for danger. Still looking for reasons to bolt. 🏃🏼‍♀️🚀

For someone who came into the world with expression in her bones, all that self-editing came at a cost. The body has a remarkable way of speaking what the mouth never could.

And these ancient guards, they aren’t bad guys. They’re just very old, very harried employees. They’ve been working overtime since childhood, running an outdated system that once made perfect sense. Because being judged could carry enormous consequences.

Ahh, and how my sensitive nervous system learned that lesson exquisitely well.

How curious to note the the guards don’t start running around, frantically pressing alarms and blowing whistles when I’m hiding. 🚨They get loud when I’m living. 🚨Writing, dancing, posting, guiding, teaching, cracking risqué jokes, laughing too loudly…

And yet something I note time and again is that when I return to softness the guards seem to lose the plot entirely. It’s as though they develop amnesia. They’re puzzled. The stories dissolve and soften. The urgency fades and I don’t need to run.

And perhaps that’s what it is all about. Not becoming someone new, or more courageous. Not becoming more healed, or even more free, but just gently, slowly, returning again and again, to the place the guards cannot seem to follow.

The Softness.

Home.

And from there I can gradually convince the guards in the watchtower that the danger has passed and that they can stand down now.

That they can finally rest.