Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

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Anne-Lise's avatar
Anne-Lise
8d

Aaaaahh, Suzy - Your words have helped me so much today. ✨😂🌹

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1 reply by Suzy Rowlands
David Barnicle's avatar
David Barnicle
Jun 29

A very well articulated expression of something which sounds like a deep and meaningful experience.

The compassion for the 'guards' I think is where it's at. It didn't sound like an overly saccharine sweet compassion, though, more of a neutral allowance of them and their function. They have indeed had one by the sounds of it, but they're simply no longer fit for purpose.

I took always experience that resistance to them actually strengthens and validates them further! Whereas allowance and curiosity, a bit like in the IFS model, provokes surprising results...

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