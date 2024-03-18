The Art of Delivering A Kick Ass Keynote Address

Armed with innate communication skills, 42 years worth of public speaking classes, and, latterly, certifications in personal performance coaching and Neuro-Linguistic Programming, I'm here to help you elevate your public speaking abilities.

Neuroscience and creativity. Ahh, a dynamic duo that sets my heart alight.

So, despite a rainy, dark and dreary night last Wednesday, the promise of a Seed Talk on The Neuroscience of Creativity beckoned like a sauna after an ice plunge. I wasn’t going to miss it.

It was a two hour talk, a treasure trove of insights, peppered with slides and data. And, like anything, there will always be room for improvement. Here are my top tips for anyone, whether giving a marathon talk or snappy presentation.

Trust me, these gems work wonders, Let's dive in!

Make It Relevant

There was a whirlwind of fantastic information and some rather complex slides in the Seed Talk. But what if there was a moment where the speaker turned and asked: “Now then, how does this relate to you, you the crocheter, the writer, the artist, the baker, the candlestick maker ( you get the point ;o) )? Well, let me tell you.”

Now that’s a game-changer.

Suddenly, you realize how all this knowledge translates into your world, igniting your mind, your creativity, like never before. That's the power of making it personal.

It’s one thing relaying information, it’s quite a skill to enable the listener to go away with a brain lit up because that information was made relevant to them personally.

Master The Art Of Timing

This is so important but frequently overlooked.

In the organisation I once belonged to, one of the talks each week ended with an invitation to the audience to make a comment. The comment was to be 30 seconds or less - a challenge for yours truly!

Always with some personal development book on the go or some analogy I’d kept filed, I’d yearn to offer as much inspiration as humanly possible and I’d practice the heck out of that thing all week so that a 3 minute comment was whittled down to 30 seconds. It meant being ruthless with every last word that was surplus to requirements. I smarted at the ridiculousness of it at the time but I’m grateful now for how it enabled me to edit ruthlessly.

Now, obviously, a 30 second morsel can be practiced relentlessly in little time. A two hour talk, however, is going to take a lot more application.

But here's the thing: practice makes perfect. By honing those skills, trimming the fat from your words, you can deliver a knockout punch of impact. Sure, it might sting a bit to cut out things you are passionate about, but boy, does it sharpen your message.

For example, the talk last Wednesday evening was sadly rushed towards the end on the very things that I’d really looked forward to hearing, things like mindset and the flow state. Too much time had been spent wading through the history of creativity when all I craved was the juicy neuroscience bits.

As you rehearse, with a stopwatch, you'll quickly spot the fluff and trim it down to the good stuff. It's all about finding that sweet spot where your message shines brightest.

Have A Crystal Clear Agenda

If you want your audience to leave with their minds blown, you better have a road map to get them there. Think of it like planning a road trip - you wouldn’t hit the highway without the destinations in mind, right?

So jot down the three or five or ten (depending on the length of your talk) golden nuggets you wish to engrave into brains. This will be your compass as you navigate through your talk.

And when you kick things off, briefly tease them with a sneak peak of what’s to come, those nuggets. It’s like rattling a bag of nuts in front of a hungry squirrel - it’s really going to pique interest.

Get Your Crowd In On The Action

The speaker last week had some fantastic things going on with this, for example, a huge QR code on the screen enabled everyone to answer a few questions on their phone, the responses then appeared in real time on the screen on the stage. Tech-savvy engagement!

We love to be involved and brought in on things. It’s how we are wired. We like to be acknowledged. Comedians are frequently masters of this too. So play with how you can bring in your audience on the experience. Focus in on an individual or, like with the QR magic, have the entire audience answer questions but do get them involved. It’s the secret sauce to keeping them on their toes and hanging on your every word.

Remember this: your listeners have most likely shown up because they are interested in your topic so to then take it a step further and involve them is to turn your presentation into a tantalizing buffet, where they're not just eyeing the dishes from afar but rolling up their sleeves, diving in, and savouring every delectable bite of knowledge.

Sprinkle Comedy Gold Like Fairy Dust

Alright, let's debunk a myth right off the bat: you don't need a comedy club genius to dish out some laughs. Case in point? The Neuroscience talk I attended brought all the laughter with a trailer for the classic flick Groundhog Day.

Picture it: chuckles and chortles start bouncing off the walls like popcorn in a microwave. Even as an audience member, there’s something so blooming satisfying about having everyone light up like that. But as a speaker, it’s like pouring maple syrup on pancakes—pure satisfaction!

That film clip wasn't just for giggles; it was a masterclass in mindset. We watched Bill Murray's character wrestle with the horror of reliving the same day on loop, only to flip the script and turn his plight into a power move - which is ultimately what broke the nightmare. Talk about a lightbulb moment that I’ll never forget because it made me smile so much.

So, my friend, what tickles your funny bone? Whether it's dad jokes, slapstick comedy, or witty one-liners, trust your gut. If it's got you cracking up, chances are it'll spread like wildfire, lighting up the room, melting away tension and, perhaps more importantly, delivering an important point like a slam dunk.

Bring in a Personal Story

The doctor giving the talk on the neuroscience of creativity? Total pro. Confidence for days, poise that could rival a ballerina, and enough knowledge to make Einstein do a double take.

But what if I told you she could've taken her talk from good to unforgettable with just one magic ingredient? 🥁 Cue the drumroll, please: a personal story.

When all the brainy stuff gets tangled up in the threads of a speaker's own life, it's like fireworks on New Year’s Eve - explosive!

Good storytelling isn't just a skill; it's a superpower, unleashing all the feel-good chemicals like dopamine (think being glued to your social media feed - you can have your audience glued to your every word in the same way), oxytocin (increases trust and empathy - especially if it’s a vulnerable share), and endorphins ((which, guess what? Increases creativity!).

So, next time you're drowning in data, why not toss in a personal anecdote? Trust me, your audience will devour it with the ease of gobbling candy floss and walk away remembering every last detail.

