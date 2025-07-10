I love creating AI images but the spelling of things still leaves a lot to be desired. ;o) Unless it knows of herbs I don’t yet know!? 😅🪄

If ritual isn’t a form of self-expression then I don’t know what the heck is and it probably involves spreadsheets.

And there isn’t anything that slows down time more and allows me to choose a moment with my whole being than pottering about in the cool of a summer’s morning (sometimes a bit too cool for my liking here in Liverpool, UK) and collecting herbs for a solar tea.

What is Solar Tea?

Solar tea is herbal tea gently brewed by sitting in the summer midday heat. 🌞

It’s a potion of light, time, and intention. ✨

Today is a solar tea kind of day.

It’s also a full moon tonight and the same thing can be done for a lunar tea. Just allow it to brew under the moon instead, perhaps having done a little journalling by candlelight on what you’d like to let go of for the next lunar cycle.

There’s magic in the heat and light of it all. If you’ve never made solar tea before, it’s simple:

How?

Place fresh herbs of your choice in a mason jar of water, seal, set it in sunlight for a few hours to infuse slowly allowing nature and intention to infuse it with warmth, flavour, and subtle magic. What a delightful way to get your daily herb intake.

Tonight, you could do the same under the full moon… a lunar tea, gentle and Just cool water, sacred herbs, and moonlight.

The wonderful thing about this time of year is that there’s herbs and plants that can be used for solar tea growing everywhere…fennel, mint, rose petals, lavender, lemon balm, raspberry leaves, meadowsweet, basil, borage, self-heal, mint, calendula…the list is endless.

Herbs I love for voice, heart, and expression:

🌿 Spearmint – softens sharp edges, cools heat in the throat, and soothes the nervous system. A gentle ally when fear constricts your voice.

🍋 Lemon Verbena – uplifts heavy hearts, awakens clarity, and refreshes the spirit. Helps when expression feels dull or cloudy.

🍋 Lemon Balm - eases migraines, soothes and calms and aids concentration.

💛 Marshmallow root – moistens and heals irritated throats (especially for literal voice work), and brings a silky softness where harshness once lived.

🪻 Lavender – softens nervous tension. Good when the words are stuck behind a lump of nerves.

💚 Holy Basil (Tulsi) – opens the heart, brings courage, and helps balance the sacred fire of truth-telling with compassion.

🍃Linden flower - aids digestive system and relieves tension held in the carido vascular system

🌺Hibiscus - reduces blood pressure and soothes dry coughs and sore throats.

🌼Marigold/Calendula

🌱Borage - (ensure you leave plenty for the bees as it is one of the few flowers that replenishes its pollen so that bees can return again and again for nourishment). Borage is the flower of courage.🥹 The blue, star-shaped flowers feel celestial, optimistic.

🌹 Rose - I mean, need we say more, sensual, heart opening rose, assisting the nervous system.

🌿

Lady’s Mantle (Alchemilla vulgaris) - a magical, mythical herb especially delightful for women. A herbal cloak to wrap around the womb and heart.

🍃Chamomile - wonderfully easy to grow from seed, another nervine herb adding floral, apple, honey sweet tones to you solar elixir.

🪄Meadowsweet - I can’t begin to express my adoration for the magic that is meadowsweet. Sooo much healing contained within this soft, feathery, dreamy plant. It’s a relaxant just for starters and also a natural pain reliever. And its scent! I think heaven must smell like meadowsweet.

I think I may make two batches today…one intentionally for the sun and one for the moon.

Intuitive Herbalism

You know, if you are feeling called to a particular herb…take note! Intuitive herbalism is truly a thing.

Tonight, I’ll drink to softness and sovereignty. To expression that’s rooted, not rushed.

One day I aspire to selling my own tea blends. I encourage you to rummage around, forage (just little handfuls), and if you brew a solar (or lunar) tea today, I’d love to know what you choose. 🌿

Maybe we’re sipping with intention and mindfulness at the same moment.🌞🌝

Love you,

Suze🍃🌱🪄🌞🌝

PS. You can listen to Medical Herbalist, Aromatherapist & Anthropologist Jane Wallwork speak to all things herbs and trauma here. It’s a really special listen.