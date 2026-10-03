Singing Threatens the System That Keeps Us Small

The Art of Expression is back!

Share Suzy Exhales

And, in a minor technological milestone, this is the first episode I’ve recorded with an actual proper microphone. 😂 So if I sound approximately 73% more professional while remaining exactly as messy and all over the place, that’s why.🎙️

That moment before hitting record…ooof, still gets me. And that’s before I started…wait for it…singing down my shiny new microphone! 😱🤯 Me, who is terrified of singing even at concerts because I fear I sound so awful.

Anna Beaumont is a singer, voice teacher and certified Integrative Body Psychotherapy practitioner who has spent more than 25 years exploring the relationship between our voice, our body and our emotional lives. Her work, The Natural Voice, brings together singing, body awareness, psychology and spirituality to explore what gets in the way of our natural expression, and what might happen when we begin to free it..

We talk about the selves that can remain hidden in our voices, singing as a way of meeting what’s been suppressed, the parts of us that protect us from being heard, women and rage, vulnerability, and what happens when we stop talking about embodiment and actually make some sound.

Which, terrifyingly, Anna gets me to do.

My favourite line?

“If you want to disrupt, make someone feel.”

And what better way of evoking feelings, than music and singing.

I hope you sing along with us!🎵🎤

You can connect with Anna’s incredible work here:

Instagram

The Natural Voice

Facebook

Email: anna.beaumont@gmail.com

Time Stamps

00:00 — The old selves hiding in our voices

How our histories, identities and adaptations can live in the way we speak.

05:40 — When we become disconnected from our natural voice

The split between what the body wants to express and what we’ve learned is acceptable.

08:45 — Why singing is different from talking

What happens in the body when we move beyond ordinary speech and into sound.

20:15 — Voice, visibility & the body

Exploring expression as something embodied, rather than something we simply “think” our way into.

27:30 — Anna makes me SING 😳🎤

Yes. On my own podcast. With no convenient trapdoor beneath my chair. Expect emotion!

31:25 — Singing together

Moving from the vulnerability of being heard alone into connection through shared sound.

33:00 — “Singing is the great disruptor”

Music, joy and voice as ways of interrupting our habitual patterns and returning us to ourselves.

39:40 — What does your voice know?

Listening beneath performance, conditioning and self-consciousness to what wants to be expressed.

If you enjoyed this conversation, I bet you’ll enjoy this wee essay I wrote earlier this year about my nan and her love of singing: This is How Freedom Survives. And also the essay that got this whole conversation started: You Are Allowed To Change Radically.

Sunshine and sparkles to ye! 🪄✨🌞

Suzy✨