Shifting from victim to creator—using language to empower, not limit

Our language can either reinforce victimhood (learned helplessness) or shift us into a place of personal power. …

Powerless Language v Creator Language

“I have no choice.”⏩“What options haven’t I considered?”

“This always happens to me.”⏩“What pattern am I noticing, and how can I change it?”

“I’m terrible at this.”⏩“I’m still learning, and every step counts.”

“I can’t handle this.”⏩“What support or resource would help me navigate this?”

Question Prompts for Self-Trust&To Encourage New Perspectives:

• “If I fully trusted myself, what would I say or do?”

• “If I already knew I was capable, how would I approach this?”

• “How would the best version of me handle this situation?”

If you feel called to, by all. means journal or reflect on one of these prompts.

I’m oh so sorry this is arriving in your inbox later than the 10am I’d said. Forgive me.

Wishing you a beeeeautiful weekend and lots of sun beams.💫✨🪄🌞

Ooh and here is the wee YouTube video I mentioned. It’s only a few minutes long…