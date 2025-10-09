Scott Stabile — Author of Big Love — Why Choosing Love Is the Hardest Path We’ll Ever Walk

You might want to pop your fingers in your ears while I let out an excited scream…

GAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!

Ahem. Thank you. (Suzy regains composure.)

That’s how gleeful I feel about dropping this conversation your way today. It’s a veritable goldmine of wisdom, depth, and BIG LOVE.

Scott Stabile carries glowing words from Elizabeth Gilbert and Glennon Doyle on his book covers, and has been walking the path of awareness for many years. And yet, what shines through most is his genuine humility. His energy says: “Hey buddy, I’m here in the trenches with you, just trying to live more loving, more kind.”

Scott’s heart radiates intentional love. How do I know? By the waves of emotion I felt throughout our conversation.

Scott is a love spreader extraordinaire, an author, breathwork guide, and speaker on all things love, authenticity, and the art of living this extraordinary life with as much softness as we can muster.

His books are: Big Love: The Undeniable Joy of Following Your Heart, Enough as You Are, and Just Love.

You are in for a treat. A treat, I tells ye!

Scott Stabile speaks all things activism with heart, befriending the muck, and forgiveness as freedom.

Time Stamps:

00:00:50 — Q1: “Big Love”… is love fluffy or ‘airy-fairy’?

00:03:24 — Q2: Activism + real love—can they coexist, and how? (re: “No Kings” march or any injustice we yearn to speak up for)

00:12:51 — Q3: Scott’s definition of a cult?

00:17:59 — Q4: Gifts of leaving a cult-like setting?

00:22:21 — Q5: Acceptance vs. self-war—why is acceptance so powerful when healing/health feels hard?

00:26:52 — Q6: Authenticity—why is it so hard to show up as our true selves?

00:32:01 — Q7: One step listeners can take in the next 24 hours to be more authentically themselves

00:35:30 — Q8: Advice for multi-passionate creators who feel scattered (business focus & resistance)

00:41:54 — Q9: Post-visibility/shame spirals

00:47:02 — Q10: Forgiveness & empathy—what’s the ripple effect when we choose tenderness?

00:53:52 — Q11: What’s the kindest thing Scott has done for himself recently?

00:55:28 — Scott’s Substack + Sardinia retreat with David Gandelman

“There’s no home for an ego in freedom. Just as there’s no freedom in the house of ego.”

Links:

Scott’s Substack:

Peruse Scott’s Website here

Sardinia retreat with Scott Stabile & David Gandelman

Quotes to Live By:

✨ On love not always being fluffy:

“How difficult is it to actually rest in love when you’re triggered? That’s when you realize—love isn’t fluffy at all. It’s the hardest thing to connect with.”

✨ On activism with heart:

“If anger isn’t supported by love, nothing gets healed. Things just get changed.”

✨ On acceptance:

“I’ve never shamed myself into a healing place. But I have often loved myself into a more peaceful place of being.”

✨ On authenticity:

“No matter what you do in this lifetime, people are going to judge you. So why not be judged for living your truth?” “Alas, whenever we’re living in accordance with our hearts’ desires, our egos freak the fuck out.”

✨ On self-talk:

“My mind is often lying to me. So I meet it with curiosity, not war.”

✨ On forgiveness:

“Forgiveness is just love in action. It untethered me from hatred and gave me freedom.”

✨ On humanity:

“We’re not all love and light. We’re everything. And the sooner we accept that, the sooner we can move forward authentically.”

SUPER BIG LOVE!

Suzy ✨🪄