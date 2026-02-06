Oooh remember summery days like this folks? They will come around again!

There’s a peculiar moment after being seen when nothing bad has happened, yet the body behaves as though it has.

That’s what this is about. The nervous system waiting for consequences that never arrive. We’ll look at how certain upbringings wire that expectation, why the void online intensifies it, why validation doesn’t always heal it and, actually, why we might not want it to.

I call it a shame spiral. Brené Brown calls it a vulnerability hangover. Whatever its name, it can be a stubborn beggar and something I’ve been in a seeming battle with for several years now.

And here’s the frustrating thing. I’m a personal performance coach, NLP practitioner, meditation teacher, soon-to-be trauma informed breathwork practitioner. Done the trainings. Spent the thousands. I’ve read the personal development books for decades. I can write the thing, post on socials and I can stand up to deliver a powerhouse talk, looking entirely composed whilst doing it.

But the aftermath can be, well, devastating.

For years my mind would loop after conversations: Did they think I meant x, y or z? Did I validate them enough? Did I talk too much about myself? Did I listen properly? And after anything where all eyes were on me, talks, comments, posts, interviews, the body would collapse as if I’d just walked off a social cliff edge.

I’ve healed so much of this in real-world interactions. But online visibility? The past few years it has intensified the reaction in increasingly creative ways.

What’s actually happening here?

For many children they might learn that if something is wrong, they can orient, respond, repair, and return to safety.

A child who has only known high-control belief system learns a different operating system.

“Safety depends on toeing the line, not authenticity.”

This isn’t an indictment of parental love. Quite the opposite. Many parents inside such systems love fiercely and sincerely. My mum is my “why”. It simply speaks to how powerful the framework of the belief system is. It shapes what safety is believed to require.

In real succinct terms, growing up in that environment trains a nervous system to be very afraid of being wrong while seen. This is why I hold such deep love and tenderness to all still inside systems like that. Especially women.

So, even in freedom the body keeps checking: Did I just lose belonging?

And until it learns the answer is no, it keeps bracing after every act of being real. Of being you (or me).

Here’s some things that I’ve often spoken about but might help to be named and listed clearly.

1. Hyper-social threat detection

The brain wires belonging as survival.

Facial expressions, tone, wording, even thoughts become potential hazards. You don’t just read the room, you read the invisible rules behind the room.

Someone might say something totally unrelated to you but the brain does a double flip - ‘Is this a surreptitious dig/criticism/correction?’

2. Chronic anticipatory anxiety

Punishment is rarely immediate. So the body lives in delayed consequence mode, always waiting for the “after meeting” conversation, or a call from the elders in the faith. The result is that the body never fully gets to power down.

(I think of my Nan and how she held such a fear of the elders visiting - as a child it seemed so out-of-proportion but I get it now. Especially as she was a woman who had quite literally lost everything. There was now very real, new relational threat - “Am I about to lose everyone again?”)

3. Action - freeze split

Outwardly compliant, “can-do” attitude, inwardly inhibited.

You can perform, speak, help, preach, look happy and confident but spontaneous self-directed action feels so dangerous.

So adulthood becomes paradoxical. Really highly capable and uber conscientious in tasks, yet shaky in anything self-initiated.

There’s been times when I’ve felt almost child-like in my orientation to life, ha, whilst simultaneously feeling like I’ve lived several lives in one.

4. Identity uncertainty

Instead of “What do I want?” the brain learned “What is allowed?”

So even when the authority is removed the nervous system doesn’t feel free. It feels unreferenced which, weirdly, can feel bring up so much fear. There might be constant fear of overstepping, or not wanting to seem too big for your boots.

I’ve often struggled with free range to operate how I choose or when asked for ideas as part of team work - it can feel so much safer to just be given instructions because that was traditionally the only reference I’d known.

5. Post-expression crash

Visibility historically led to correction or withdrawal of warmth from community. Post yourself in a top revealing some cleavage on IG? Dance a little too raucously at a wedding? Wait for the “kindly correction”.

So now, after authentic expression the body still predicts social injury. Nothing happens, but oh how the chemistry still fires.

Why courage alone doesn’t fix it

For years I tried the classic approach, you know the stuff - do the brave thing repeatedly. Feel the fear and do it anyway. Get out of your comfort zone. Consistency! More consistency!

But the nervous system wasn’t measuring courage. It was measuring what happened after.

My pattern has looked like this:

Courage…no problem…Speak/write…adrenaline carries me….normal life resumes…brain scans for social consequences…ambiguity appears….which can feel worse than rejection somehow…shame chemistry wiring starts lighting up.

So every act of visibility was unconsciously recorded as, I survived, but oof, costly. Not safe.

The shift that’s helping

I’m learning the healing isn’t only in being brave. It’s in closing the nervous system’s open loop. Right after expression there’s a small window where the brain asks:

“Did we just lose belonging?” If that question goes unanswered, the past will answer it.

So now I do three tiny things immediately after posting or speaking. Shut down the iPad.

Not later. Immediately.

1. Name reality out loud

Hands on heart - brings you into the body.

“Expression completed. Nothing bad is happening.”

The body updates from sensory input and voice tone, not positive thinking.

My nervous system survival kit for post visibility panic

2. Orient to the present

Look around and name a few ordinary objects.

A chair, mug, tree outside…

Name something soft in the room. Something hard. Something red.

This tells the ancient brain: we are still in the tribe. No shunning has occurred.

3. Resume normal life quickly

Make tea. Wash hands. Step outside. Walk. Stretch. Feed the birds.

I often make an agreement with myself to not look at reactions for the rest of the day.

You’re signaling that the event is over, existence continues. Otherwise the nervous system stays in a sort of suspended animation.

A gentle reframe

The collapse isn’t weakness. Let me repeat that. The collapse is not weakness. It’s delayed threat prediction. It’s not so much the fear of being seen but the bracing for what historically followed being seen.

Over time, something subtle begins to change (still work in progress over here!). The crash arrives later, then softer, then more like tiredness than shame.

In conclusion

I want to conclude by saying something about receiving love after visibility. In building my business from the bones, I’ve shown up pretty consistently for the last three years and for the most part, afterwards, it’s felt like crickets. Like I’m talking to the void. I really do believe this has been necessary training ground for a nervous system that was wired to associate belonging with conditions. How so?

In the old world, silence meant something. Someone would come. A conversation wouldhappen. Approval or correction would arrive. So the brain learned that no feedback is feedback.

Now relating that to visibility online…

You post something sincere, personal, alive…and then… nothing obvious happens. There’s no face, tone or room to read. No clapping or booing, no signal. This could so easily be reframed as neutral for so many people; a sense of accomplishment for putting one’s unique essence into the world and letting go of any expectations around it. Pride, even, goodness imagine that. The thing is, to a nervous system historically conditioned, it’s unfinished business.

So it starts to try and complete the meaning. Cue inner voices: Oh you’ll never get past the fear. No one liked it. You said too much. You said too little. And round and round on the merry go round we go. Wooo. Fun times.

If, however, love floods in immediately, the body relaxes quickly and oh baby, sweet relief. But here’s the key thing.

🗝Relief is not the same as rewiring. 🔑

I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s lovely, be free to love me up, y’all! 🤓Relief will give a, ‘Ahh I’m safe because someone approved.’ Rewiring will say, ‘I’m safe even before anyone responds. Even if no one responds at all.

So, if you feel you are speaking into the void this be where the gold is because it’s where internal belonging grows.

If every time you rode a bike someone had held the seat, you’d feel confident very fast but your balance, and therefore confidence, would live in their hands, not your body.

The wobble, then, is where the inner stabilisers are installed. The void isn’t the absence of connection, or proof you are getting it wrong.

And what if, the slower the reassurance, the deeper the independence? Not because validation is bad but because the body finally learns it isn’t oxygen. We can breathe without it. Ahhhh we can exhale, everyone!

I would absolutely love to know if you relate to any of that.

You might wonder, goodness, is it all worth it? 😅For me, it is. Because it means freedom. Freedom to be fully me. And yes, it takes time, patience and radical self care. {Which may well include trauma informed mentoring/coaching, therapy, somatic therapy, or all of the above.}

Being visible will ask a lot of anyone, and yet I stubbornly hold the belief that when we slowly learn that expression doesn’t mean exile anymore, the ripple effect of our individual magic is incalculable.

Incalculable I say!

Big love all,

Suzy