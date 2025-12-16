Do we cultivate awareness or remember it?

This is a wee talk and then meditation on awareness (separate audio).

Inspired by Hawk’s Eye, the stone of awareness, seeing the bigger picture and also the winter solstice this weekedn, this is an invitation to rise into a wider view, not to fix or analyse what’s happening, but to just notice and observe ourselves with kindness and compassion.

Our awareness is like the sky…it’s always there no matter the weather.

Nothing needs to change. Nothing needs to be forced. We are simply remembering the power we have within.🪄✨

The Meditation

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If you’d love a personalised meditation, you can email me with the theme, energy, or challenge you’re moving through.

I’ll create a 15–20 minute voice-note meditation just for you, crafted with intention, presence, and a lot of love for just £11.11

The feedback for these this past few weeks has been so beautiful.

📩 suzy_exhales@outlook.com