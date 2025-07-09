Great minds think alike…and then freak out.🙃

Back in May, I read a letter by one of the Substack Biggies on plagiarism and content theft. It was a great piece but it triggered something deep. So deep, in fact, that I stopped reading… well, everything. Even my favourites. Substack went all dark.

“Cooooie” Anyone still here?”

(Suzy lights a candle in the darkness to see if anyone is there.)

Obviously, it wasn’t the letter itself. It was the childhood gunk it poked. Ha, it never ends.

Here I go again, spilling me vulnerable tea…

First off, yes, content theft is real. It happened to a good friend of mine. And as a little’un in the online world, I can only imagine the deep, stomach-churning frustration of seeing your words copied and pasted and all without credit.

But what surprised me is how much else it stirred.

Who knew one post about stolen words could open up a whole cabinet of high-control, guilt-tripping wounds on account of a former religious belief system?

Here’s a snippet of the comment I left in response (I may have added a few tidbits here to make it more fun):

“This must be so frustrating ___. So frustrating. I have another slant (or maybe a whole other problem entirely) that causes me a lot of consternation and discombobulation… You see, I DO believe in collective consciousness. And it never, ever ceases to amaze me how I’ll post something… and within days, I’ll see the exact same theme (Note: theme and not exact verbatim copying) popping up all over the shop on my favourite Substacks, IG accounts, YouTube channels. And it’s magical (especially because I know they haven’t plagiarised me bc my Substack’s just a baby 😁) Or, I’ll have an idea, only to see someone else post it with an almost identical take and I start to think: ‘Ahhh, (in a sort of Harold Bishop way…Remember him? Neighbours? Oh never-mind) well, I can’t very well post mine now!’ This happened recently with Sam Messersmith . She wrote a piece on the quiet whisper of intuition while mine was still in the works and it used such similar expressions, I thought: I’ll look like a copycat. So I wrote my letter and instead directed people to hers. Same thing happened this week…Sam again! She wrote a Note about the Sycamore tree, just as I’d finished a Canva post about what the Sycamore teaches us about communication. Back in December, I’d prepped a Winter Solstice meditation called The Art of Noticing. That same week, Emily Charlotte Powell posted a piece with almost the exact same title. Cue anxiety: “Oh shit! She’s going to think I copied her.” Even though I’d written mine weeks earlier. And if I had a penny for every time Teri Leigh 💜 posted a Note that overlapped with something I was mid-writing or cogitating… I’d be in Content Theft Prison by now. 😅 Xavier Dagba, Lee Harris, Peter Crone, Polly Standeven, the same story. The other day, I sent a friend one of their emails because the crossovers were so uncanny, I genuinely thought I was losing it. But I know these big names aren’t secretly subscribed to my Substack. (Unless… 👀😂)” Honestly? I’ve binned so many Notes out of fear I’ll look like a fraud. I’ve stopped reading Notes. I scroll in panic. I close tabs.

So, whilst I feel your pain and frustration, and I don’t have any answers, I’m also so aware that we are all so deeply connected, inter-woven, and when I think about it from that angle, that we’re all little fractals of the greater, I dunno, something beyond my understanding, I feel in awe at the magic of it all

The Big Substack Writer didn’t reply to me, I mean, why would he? My comment was longer than his actual letter.

What can I say? The whole thing brought up a lot.

So the thing is, I read that letter and weirdly, I saw myself in it, not as the plagiariser or the wronged, but as someone caught in the collective in-between.

What the Dickens is going on here?

You see, when your life has been governed by guilt and shame, when your whole sense of belonging was in a belief system that makes you question your every thought, the wiring runs deep.

I remember being a kid, sitting in Christian meetings, and it didn’t matter what the talk was on, heck even if it was about bestiality, I’d be sat there, shifting uncomfortably in my hardback seat, thinking, Is the speaker looking at me? Does he think I’ve done that?!

Masturbation? Same.

Didn’t matter that I lived like a nun who had numbed out every last drop of sensuality. The shame was in the marrow of my bones.

I wish I’d had the gumption to stand up and shout:

“Women were given a clit for a reason — PLEASURE!

And let’s be honest, we can give ourselves an orgasm better than most partners can!”

Of course, I didn’t. Instead, I internalised it all. That I was guilty. That I’d done something wrong. Er, for merely existing.

So, I’ve sat with that sensitive, tender child who felt guilted by a patriarchal system from the get-go. That wild girl who yearned to follow her own path but didn’t know how to do so without being put outside of the tribe and/or shamed. That intuitive girl who held vastness and constant wonder in her eyes, who felt tied in a straight jacket and confined to a coffin, and I’ve told her:

“Look darlin’, NO ONE is gunning for you. No one’s accusing you. You’re allowed to be here. The system kept you safe… until it didn’t. And you, my love, are free now. And also, let’s be honest Suze…you have a very weird and unique way…so just do you Boo…we’re all gonna die anyway…”

All that to say, if you’re someone whose work I used to read and I’ve not been reciprocating lately? I plan to chuck that nonsense into a cocked hat now and get back to cheering you on.

I’ve been feeling A LOT lately. (Although, let’s be honest, when am I not? Sensitive and proud. Here for all those who feel everything, all at once.)

Over the next few emails, I’ll be sharing some light Summer Magic with you:

✨ Some solar tea and summer elixirs to soothe your voice

🪶 Another gull rescue (Seymour fans? Get ready for the gung-ho that is Marina!)

💋 And who the heck knows, maybe a few sneak peeks into my long-dreamed-of erotic novella writing career because sensuality? Well, it’s a homecoming. And y’all know I’m aaaall about expressing the fullest version of myself/ourselves. You have been warned! Now, if I suddenly see sexy writing everywhere, I’ll be very excited? Concerned?

Right, I gotta dash, I’m cycling to a one-woman show about the emancipation of women by way of the bicycle.🚲 And on Friday evening she’ll be leading a fun ride that may include a lot of women wearing bloomers and a killer playlist!

Sounds like my kinda night.

Toodles from the Soozles 🚲💋

PS…Bit by bit, I've been making all the content from March and April on all things working through fear (March) and public speaking (April) down from behind a paywall…

Videos such as:

Fear, The Nervous System and Anchors

You Joy Is Not Too Much, It’s A Gift

And, What is Fear Really?

Or just have a mosey around my Substack and see if anything tickles ye fancy.

