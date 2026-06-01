It’s been a while!

Just popping up with a wee audio note containing one of my all time favourite poems, written by a poet who fascinates and moves me deeply - Gerard Manley Hopkins.

I was inspired to record without any preparation after reading an Instagram post this morning by the lovely Xanthe Berkeley.

Here it is…

The full video

And someone else I love here on Substack who regularly captures the essence of joy and noticing in her writing and BEing is the beautiful Avril Lobo.

So there you have it, a very quick pop-up, a poem, and two creators here on Substack who inspire and touch me very much.

Big love to you and Happy June,🪶🌺🌝

Suzy 🪄✨

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