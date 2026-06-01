Pied Beauty
✨Seeing the magic in the everyday quotidian✨
It’s been a while!
Just popping up with a wee audio note containing one of my all time favourite poems, written by a poet who fascinates and moves me deeply - Gerard Manley Hopkins.
I was inspired to record without any preparation after reading an Instagram post this morning by the lovely Xanthe Berkeley.
Here it is…
And someone else I love here on Substack who regularly captures the essence of joy and noticing in her writing and BEing is the beautiful Avril Lobo.
So there you have it, a very quick pop-up, a poem, and two creators here on Substack who inspire and touch me very much.
Big love to you and Happy June,🪶🌺🌝
Suzy 🪄✨
You know I'm your fan girl, yes!! I cannot wait to join you on your walking tour later this year. Also, in person date...YES!!!