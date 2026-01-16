Different costumes, same pressure: why gaslighting leaves us exquisitely sensitive to power and distortion

As a recovering Energy Sponge, I’m one of those people who is very aware of life flowing to whatever I’m giving my attention to. I stay away from the news, I don’t doom scroll, I do everything in my power to stay focused on peace, staying present - even if that is a moment by moment job at times.

And yet this past week, I found myself drawn, again and again, falling down rabbit holes, of every independent reporting around the murder of Renee Good in Minneapolis, not out of curiosity, but because something in me couldn’t look away.

I’ve been acutely aware of how activated, pained, and incredulous I’ve felt. And here’s why.

(BTW. Just to be clear from the outset, I’m writing this as a Brit, watching events unfold from across the pond, I’m not living inside this reality, and I’m not offering solutions for something that for many, feels like a form of psychological, or civic war even. This is merely a witness to how my own body has been registering things.)

The Inner Barometer

Anyone who has experienced anything akin to gaslighting, coercion, or a high-control system develops a finely tuned inner barometer. A barometer listens to how heavy the air feels, and from that, it gives us a clue about the weather before it arrives. So when something shifts in the collective atmosphere, when truth is bent, power is abused, or reality is rearranged, the body registers the pressure change immediately, often before the mind can formulate the corresponding words. It responds with vigilance, grief, unease. Not because it is fragile, over-sensitive or broken, but because it has learned to survive by sensing the storm.

(I’m acutely aware, as I write this, that Black communities and people from many marginalised ethnic backgrounds, or people living in countries like Iran, have lived with violence, coercion, and brute force not as a shock, but as a longstanding reality. I hold that awareness with real humility.)

When it’s been your lived experience, even in non-violent settings, figures like Donald Trump, or men like Greg Bovino, and ICE agents, can be read like an open book almost immediately. It’s so jarring to watch them because they carry a familiar signature, they embody what it is to govern with wildly wounded, unintegrated shadows.

It means that even the slightest distortion of truth can feel like a sudden drop in pressure. Painful. Disorienting. Impossible to ignore.

In Iran, control is enforced in the name of morality. In the USA right now, it’s enforced in the name of patriotism. Different costumes. Same pressure on the body.

The courage of protesters in Iran takes my breath away because so little regard is paid to the sanctity of life by those ruling. Someone can be tried and condemned to death within hours. No trial. No lawyer. No mercy. And that’s precisely why it’s so shocking to observe events unfolding in the States, supposedly a democratic society. The sense that standing against, even peacefully, can end in brute force, life-changing injury, or death.

It’s the shock of there being no recourse. A feeling that’s it’s either compliance or violence. The sheer madness of it. Watching films set in Nazi Germany evokes the same horror: innocent humans silenced without escape simply because someone wears a uniform, holds a position of power, and has an insatiable need to be right.

When masked thugs can waive basic human rights under the guise of law enforcement, wielding power with an iron fist because they’re backed “all the way up to the top”, it can create a strange internal split. On one hand I know we are powerful beyond what any system has programmed us to believe. And on the other, the resurfacing of learned helplessness and learned hopelessness imprints, etched into the nervous system across lifetimes.

“Nothing in this world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

The good news is, if there is any, is that high control leaders, I believe, ultimately cause an awakening, not through embodied wisdom but by going too far.

I’ll never forget my final days inside my former belief system. The helplessness I felt as I tried to raise concern about a child in very real danger. The response from an elder was simple: Stay humble. Stay quiet. Leave it in Jehovah God’s hands.

Eventually, systems like this force people to ask: “Where am I still giving my power away?”

These times have been spoken of for millennia, across cultures, religions, and mystical traditions. In my former religion, these were framed through verses like 2 Timothy chapter 3. “Critical times hard to deal with,” the so-called Last Days before Armageddon. A time of fear, and collapse. These days, I see it rather differently. Not as an approaching of The End, but as what mystics have long since described as the necessary unravelling before something more conscious can emerge. The death throes of control, where everything is revealed, and humanity is pressed to mature into personal sovereignty.

I heard Marianne Williamson say recently that humanity is being asked to act as both birth doula and death doula at the same time. That kind of weather front is far from gentle. But it is undeniably catalytic.

I’ve also realised something else with real clarity this week…

The conundrum of patriotism

I don’t know what patriotism means. I don’t have the felt sense of it. I struggle to grasp the concept of it. Can anyone relate to that? I mean, oh of course, I see the beautiful landscapes, or architecture, I’m grateful for the freedoms, but for me, it all feels like part of the same extraordinary planet.

A few weeks ago, dashing for the last train home from the city center, I noted dozens of discarded McDonald’s and takeaway wrappings strewn across benches outside of the station. It was quite a sight to behold. I presume it was all from folk giving themselves some sustenance before, or in the middle of, a night on the razz.

I commented to a friend that I felt sure this would not be as common in many European cities. My friend, who’s from Kazakhstan, quick as a flash said: “It’s the imperialist nature.”

That really did land for me. The assumption that someone else will clean up. That the environment is merely a backdrop, not a responsibility.

Imperialism is often defined as the extension of power through territorial acquisition or political and economic dominance over others. And for me, patriotism carries a similar energetic signature of dominance somehow.

Which is maybe why I feel no allegiance to flags or borders, or Royalty. If anything, I feel like a citizen of this planet, accountable to the earth herself rather than to supremacy dressed up as belonging.

Why it can feel so unbearable for those who have known high control systems

Because many of us have already done the work of going inward, and we don’t need men in power using brute force to show us how control works. We’ve lived it in our bones.

So when we see reality denied, truth mocked, critics shamed or silenced, loyalty demanded, empathy framed as weakness, the whole body whispers (or screams), “Oh I’ve been in this room before. This is something I’ve survived.”

How’s this for an empowering thought: Tyrants never give us inner power but oh how they expose where we have not yet claimed it for ourselves.

These times ask questions of us all and it can feel far from easy.

Questions like: Where do I still outsource truth to authority? Where do I confuse confidence, or bravado, with wisdom? When do I still stay silent to feel safe? Do I believe power lives “up there” (whether in government or God) instead of in here, in me? It was fascinating to me to listen to Rose McGowan over the weekend. Rose was raised in the Children of God cult, and went onto to become one of the first women to stand up to the once Hollywood God - Harvey Weinstein. That’s no coincidence, in my opinion. People who have exited high-control systems can become early-warning signals for other control systems or collective shadows. Or, at least, the ones bold enough to stand up them. Because their nervous system has been wired to sense the subtleties of control, in whatever form.

What can help create safety for the nervous system without bypassing or disengaging from reality?

And I want to be clear here. None of what follows is a cure-all, and it’s not meant for those living in immediate danger or upheaval. These are not strategies for surviving war or state violence. They are ways of tending a nervous system that is registering pressure, often from a distance, without becoming flooded or shut down.

These are practices I’m learning, returning to, or refining, especially as someone who has spent much of her life as an uncontained empathy sponge.

1. Name what’s actually happening (this alone is soothing)

What we’re responding to is not “news” or “politics”. It’s collective coercive energy; reality distortion, dominance signaling, mockery of truth, power without a conscience. For nervous systems shaped by high-control environments, this doesn’t land as information. It lands as threat.

So the first protection is this sentence (say it slowly, out loud if you can):

“This is not happening to me. My body is recognising a familiar pattern at a distance.”

That restores orientation. Orientation calms the vagus nerve.

I like to combine this with sensory coping skills - see No.4

2. Stop letting empathy go uncontained

Sensitive, very aware people often do this unconsciously. We merge with the collective emotional field. Then we are no longer feeling empathy so much as flooding. We can practice bounded compassion.

Try this imagery (simple, powerful): Imagine a soft, permeable membrane around your body You can see and feel through it But emotions that are not yours do not lodge inside They pass through like wind through gauze This is not shutting down. It’s choosing where experience lives. “I witness this. I do not house it.”

“Life is not a problem to be solved but a reality to be experienced.” - Neville Goddard

3. Reduce the exposure (this is key and I’m aware it’s easier for those of us not in the same country or area as unfolding events)

Our nervous system does not differentiate between a tyrant in the room and a tyrant on a screen. Repeated exposure to faces, voices, quotes, clips is putting us in symbolic proximity. We can be informed and remain unsaturated.

Practical mystic rule:

One intentional check-in per day (or every few days) and again, this will depend how close our proximity is to the unrest in question. No doom-scrolling. No watching clips “just to see how bad it is”.

I know for myself that my curiosity can become a form of self-harm.

4. Anchor into your reality, repeatedly

An antidote to anything authoritarian is sensory truth.

Try one of these things each day:

👀Name five things you can see

🫰🏻Four things you can feel in your body

👂🏻Three sounds you can hear

👃🏻Two scents

💛One thing you love that exists right now

You can read more about Sensory Coping Skills in a letter I wrote here:

5. Reclaim your “inner authority voice”

High-control figures hijack the inner narrator. They want to make you feel small, helpless, infantilised (oh boy, do I know what it is to be infantilised!). And the good news is we can counter this somatically, not cognitively.

Place a hand on your chest or belly and say (quietly):

“I trust my own perception.”

“I do not need permission to see clearly.”

And if you are all cosy at home feeling safe…you can say that too:

“Right now, I’m safe.”

We are re-patterning the same circuits that were once overridden.

6. Allow anger, but don’t let drive the car

Anger is not the problem, it’s when anger is uncontained that things become problematic. Anger that stays trapped becomes despair.

Healthy mystic anger moves, breathes, grounds and works through us.

Try this:

✨Shake your arms gently

🦵🏻Press your feet into the floor (I’ve been doing this in grass, barefoot, even in icy weather just for a minute…it feels so good after a run!

😮‍💨Exhale sharply through the mouth, like you are releasing steam.

👄Let your jaw move, your shoulders drop

I wrote about 2 different kinds of activism and the energy required for both here.

7. Choose micro-agency over global overwhelm

The nervous system cannot metabolise planetary threat.But it can metabolise:

🥰One kind interaction

🗣️One truth spoken

✋🏻One boundary held

🌿One moment of beauty noticed (3 words: nature, nature, nature)

🪄One creative act

🎧One song listened to with every fibre of your being - for me music combined with movement is to feel Life coursing through my veins.

We can’t control the weather. We can’t carry the weight of the world on our shoulders but if we can tend our inner barometer, as the storms move through, we can read the pressure, take shelter where needed, and choose carefully where we place our breath, our attention, and our love.

With so much love,

Suzy

PS. Seeing clips of the monks walking the 2500 mile journey across the States as a silent call for peace causes me to tear up every time I see them. Seeing the outpouring of love for them reminds me that there are more desirous of peace than there are for oppression and violence.