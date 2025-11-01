🎤🎧I’ve recorded this letter so you can go about life whilst listening…these are just my thoughts, I would love to your hear your thoughts - hit reply or post comment - it truly makes my day!📥💌

I nearly left this piece to gather dust in drafts. Too messy, too imperfect, thoughts and old fears of being too much or not enough. Then a TED Talk by Charlie Mackesy popped up in my YouTube timeline…dogs wandering on stage, all rough around the edges and I thought, this is the stuff I preach about: that the world needs less polish and more truth-tellers, more heart-openers, and more voices brave enough to share their messy magic.

If Charlie can show up imperfectly, so can I. So here’s my attempt at untangling the untangle-able. And, as ever, from the heart.

Find what breaks your heart and you’ll find your purpose

I heard these words last week and truth be told there have been so many threads I’ve found heartbreaking recently, all knotted and yet it’s all connected somehow.

This post was started back in warm September sunshine, with wind whispering through oak, sycamore and cypress trees. Admiral butterflies a fluttering and bees taking the last meals of pollen.

I was cat sitting at my aunt’s house, deep in the English countryside. (With not even a shop in walking distance. Not seeing any humans for a week? Heaven!)

The Red Kite

One evening, I was out for a sunset saunter and stumbled almost immediately upon a Red Kite that had passed over. It takes one’s breath away to see a bird of that power, that regality, dead. It must have just happened too because there wasn’t one fly or creature on it. It had no sign of injury or blood. It was so strange.

I started to head back to my aunt’s to get a spade - I knew it was to be buried in the garden and given ceremony. I dug a hole near a huge oak tree, wrapped the bird in paper and, once in the hole, covered with herbs I could find from the garden - rosemary, sage, mint, lavender - lit a fire, and when only ashes were left, I filled the hole back in and decorated with pine branches and flowers.

I know from my own studies in all things energy, plant medicine, metaphysical and shamanism that this was a poignant message for me - birds of prey carry great spirit medicine.

As the flames flickered and the sun set, I whispered to the red kite: I see you, I honour, may you be met with only love and peace.

The Pheasants, the Guns, and the Grief

In the surrounding fields, lots of young pheasants are currently (this was as of end of September) scampering about. They are all gangly legs and startled eyes. They are not “wild” in the way they should be because they’ve been bred and released like living clay pigeons, and their fate has been decided by men with money and guns.

I find it heartbreaking. 💔🐦

They’ve been released ahead of pheasant shooting season and it’s hard to make it make sense. Just, whhhhhhy?

I’ve also since read (that article above is a great place to start) that birds like red kites, buzzards, as well as foxes and stoats are often persecuted in the lead-up to shoots in order to protect the pheasants so there’s birds aplenty to take a pop at. I don’t know if ‘my’ Red Kite was poisoned but I know it happens.

It’s hard to grasp why grown-ass folk find pheasant shooting a fun day out. Why can’t clay pigeon shooting suffice?

Hares too are fair game for hunters.

In my head, the words ‘Self-entitled pricks’ come to mind. In my heart, ahh, I hear, maybe some are there loathing every second and doing it because of peer pressure. Or, maybe some are there, simply having never questioned what has been a generational father/son bonding sort of thing. “It’s what we’ve always done” type of narrative.

And then there’s the farmers who rent out the land for this kind of thing. What of them? You could argue it’s their livelihood,

Alternative Timelines for Land

The appetite for meaningful experiences in nature is rising. Farmers who catch that wave can thrive. There are countless ways to use land that honour the land and all who live upon it. Future generations are already experimenting.

What It’s Really About: Choice

This heartbreak isn’t only about animals. It touches an old seam in me too, the grief of a life lived without choice.

All of the threads in this letter are about one and the same: theatre, entitlement, control, oppression.

Sometimes people wonder how I could believe the religious beliefs that I did for so long, that I lived my life awaiting Armageddon, which was coming any day now. But here’s the thing, and I’ve said this so many times: my story is simply a microcosm of the macrocosm.

Many humans aren’t questioning enough, and much less self-enquiring.

My example, my life, may be quite out there, but the joy of that is that I now get to question e v e r y t h i n g - both inwardly and outwardly.

Something that has come up for me a lot in recent weeks is intense grief for a lack of choice throughout life. Yes, on some soul level, I believe I chose this life but on a human level, the chasm of grief runs deep at times.

Just recently, the organisation I was a member of for 42 years has made a huge U-turn on education, without apology for the generations before who were conditioned to not look that way, to not plan for the future.

For me, it’s not so much grief at the programming that University or college was plain wrong, it’s more the lack of choice that the belief system saw to it we had (or didn’t have) across the board. The minutiae of my life dictated to. The sense of feeling so restricted, constricted, suffocated, that my body saw little choice but to tune out via dis-ease.

It’s the grief I didn’t get to choose LIFE.

That grief must be allowed, not to wallow in it but to heal. Suppression of it merely adds to the suppression of a lifetime. By sitting with it, with the pain, loss and grief, it can pass through quicker. To bypass it merely sees it flinging back in one’s face, boomerang style, further down the line.

Balancing my deep desire for love and compassion with truth about my anger, ah, that’s my personal puzzle piece of a much wider picture.🧩

It like the Scott Stabile said in my recent podcast:

“If anger isn’t supported by love, nothing gets healed. Things just get changed.”

It’s something I’m very curious about. How do we combine activism with love? Because shouting, raging and resenting is not what creates change. Not real, healed change, anyway.

{You can listen to Scott’s own wise full answer on this at minute 03.24.}

When nature becomes inaccessible

Here’s another example of heartbreak local to me. I’ve recently been introduced to a huge nature garden near where I live. I had no clue that it even existed. It’s walled off and gated because, from the little I’ve gleaned, the local council can’t afford the liability.

Just down the road, sits a huge bran-spanking new football arena. I’m not saying that this also isn’t important to community and to local income, but why can’t the two co-exist? There’s a hand full of people who are questioning and desirous enough to be asking for change. But for the most part there’s complacency, a sense of powerlessness to make a real difference.

There’s countless examples of this, we all know it. From the big and very disturbing wars to the smaller community debacles. And they, including the hideous pheasant shoots are all interwoven. How?

Energy and activism - a closer look

Maybe you’re walking through a city centre and someone hands you a leaflet with graphic images of factory farms or hunting. Or you’re asked to sign a petition, hoping that maybe, if enough signatures gather, change will come. For some, that feels hollow. So more radical tactics are tried. And yet, still, so little changes.

But here’s the thing - everything is energy.

For as long as humans can remember, we’ve fought and battled against what we don’t agree with. But when we fight something, to my mind, we also feed it. We strengthen the very energy we want to dissolve.

So what do we do with the heartbreak, the fury, the sheer incredulity of what’s happening in our world?

I always thought it was Mother Teresa who said: “I will never attend an anti-war demonstration. As soon as you have a pro-peace rally, I’ll be there.” Whoever first said it, the truth is simple: our focus matters.

When we pour attention into what we don’t want, we grow it. When we pour attention into what we do want, we seed a different future. Yes, it takes discipline, (discipline that few of us are used to cultivating) and yet it is exactly this that can change things radically. Quietly, those golden acorns become mighty oaks.

Letting go of thinking about what we don’t want.

Things that feed the old system:

Rage that festers into bitterness Constant reaction Us vs. Them energy (which mirrors the very control systems we want to dissolve. This is something I observe all of the time in activist communities against my former religion and that is the very same pattern as the belief system, itself: Us against the wicked world) Collapsing into despair or making the cruelty bigger than life itself (A reeeeeally challenging one for those of us who feel things in our marrow - especially senseless violence. Learned Helplessness. A sense of: “This world is full of cruelty and people don’t care!”

These states, while completely human, they bind us to an old frequency.

🌸 Things that plant new seeds and dismantle the old:

Grieving with sacredness. Rage that flows into creation, not collapse into resentment. Activism that says: “I love this world too much to stay silent”. Holding clear boundaries with love, and not hatred. Acting as if the gentler timeline already exists, and aligning every step with that vision

I suppose we could call it a soft rebellion

But oh, please. Do not mistake softness and love for weakness.

LOVE can change everything. Love sees everything. Love feeeels everything. Love is not blind. Love is not weak.

It is the most disruptive frequency there is because it refuses to cooperate with domination. We don’t pretend all is ticketyboo but nor do we collapse under the weight of the heartbreak either.

The challenges

🎩Pheasant shoots are ritualised sport dressed up as “tradition.”

🐔Factory farming is industrialised necessity dressed up as “food production.”

🌳A locked nature garden is bureaucracy dressed up as “liability.”

🛑And a sudden religious U-turn is obedience dressed up as “choice.”

All rely on the same old patterns of control, dominance, numbing out, entitlement.

Through the wonderful works of souls like Veda Austin, we now know that water holds memory, and shamans well know that in the same vein, land holds imprint.

This means that every act on the land, whether kind, or cruel, settles into the soil and shapes the energetic field there.

The pheasant or hare shoots? The land doesn’t forget the sharp echo of guns. It doesn’t forget the fear that ripples through fur and feather.

Those energies don’t just “vanish”, they imprint, especially when there’s no one to witness or grieve. They can make the land feel numb. Flat. Protective of itself. Rather like our own imprints.

And do you know what brings up so much emotion for me? The knowing that it take only one act of reverence and love, for healing to begin.

My aunt planting trees with deep love and tending to her own land with care and awe. A bird being buried with tenderness and ceremony.

Acts like these ripple. Ripple in ways we might never understand or be able to trace. Everything ripples.

Land responds to those who see it as alive.

Walking the majesty of Studley Park in Yorkshire recently, I was curious that I felt no heaviness of its hunting history. It’s been tended by the Wildlife Trust since 1983; for every person who’s walked through its gates with joy, respect, presence, and awe, the mood of the land has changed. Like singing into a valley, the sound carries. The druids know this. Trees, animals, mycelium, are all higher consciousness.

As trauma imprints linger, so do blessings. We can anchor more light into land, and matter shifts in the physical:

🪶A sudden loss of appetite for blood sport.

👨🏼‍🎓A change in perspective on education for a belief system that once eschewed it.

🌳A local council suddenly realising how hideous it is that locals can’t have access to a nature garden and finding innovative ways to make it happen with local initiatives.

🐣A greater awareness of industrial farming and a desire to eat only what has been treated with respect.

🕊️ Quiet Hope vs Loud Activism

Both are necessary but must be resourced from different states. What does this mean?

Inner state: rooted in trust, possibility, resonating with the “already-done.”

The body feels expansive, spacious, like you’re tuning in to a reality more than fighting an old one. From here, even silence or stillness is potent activism and your frequency itself becomes a seed, a golden acorn. This is why group meditations towards situations and people can be so powerful. Science backs up that when groups come together with shared intention, the effects are actually measurable and healing multiplies.

Calling Out Injustice (Activism / Protection of the innocent)



If we’re attending a march from a place of hatred, despair or hopelessness, we are fuelling the very thing we want to see less of.

How will you know?

Well, if you’re feeling like you want to punch someone’s lights out, start a literal fire or throw fire crackers at the opposing side, it’s probably safe to say you are swinging wildly on a pendulum that you are going to want to calm if desirous of real change.

We want to feel anchored, grounded, fiery, yes, but not becoming what we are fighting, rather with fierce love for thing we are speaking up for. From this place, innocent are defended and we see clearly. We are in our body with conscious breath and not spinning out in our mind. This, this is the stuff of cataclysmic power for real change.

{I love listening to Marianne Williamson for this reason. A seer of injustice who stays grounded in love. Not bypassing, not in denial, not acting from fear, and not fueled by bitterness. What a power-house of a woman.}

A simple practice for fierce love

When rage rose in me at the entitlement of those who engage in shooting, I tapped (EFT) while saying the Ho’oponopono prayer. (Thanks to Wendy for marrying these two.) Speaking love to every tree, creature, pheasant I met, collecting feathers and acorns as little talismans, it shifted me.

✨ Why all this matters

We may feel small at times and yet for every time we walk this earth with eyes wide open, we awaken from slumber and remember our innate power. We remember that if everything is connected, if we are everything, everywhere, all at once, then we also fractals of God, every bit as much as the darkness. It means that we hold power greater than we’ve been conditioned to believe.

The Red Kite

I keep asking why I saw it, why then?

Perhaps I’ll never fully know, although a recent energy reading suggested it was heart opening moment.

And what I do know is this:

The land does not forget what is done in reverence. The birds and animals do not forget who sees them. The trees do not forget those that offered them love and respect.

🐦 Notes from a Country That Still Kills for Sport

I know the title might jar some but maybe it’s supposed to. I’m becoming less afraid of the tension between poetry and protest. Of calling out injustice and oppression.

There can be no world peace if there’s killing for pleasure in the fields.

There can be no world peace if we are at war with ourselves. As within - so without. Or, conversely judging the other.

I don’t want to live in a world where we keep asking, What’s the point? But rather: What if this is the very moment the field shifts?

I want to be a part of something softer. Something more awake. Something beautifully inconvenient.

And I believe I am.

🎧 A Song Played in My Ears

Whilst out on a glorious run in Shropshire, Heather Small’s voice came into my ears:

Realise that to question is how we grow So I step out of the ordinary I can feel my soul ascending… What have you done today to make you feel proud?

It felt so apt, so precise.

Because this life I’m building now, this truth-telling, soul-questioning, heartbreak-honouring life, not one that fights but remembers our innate power, that’s something I’m proud of.

That song goes on to say: We need a change, yeah, so do it today, yeah…

🌱 Soft Rebellion

So I ask:

What if this is the softest, most powerful revolution of all?

Not one that screams, but one that remembers.

Not one that fights, but one that feels.

Not one that resists the dark, but one that chooses the light again and again.

Even when the garden gates are locked.

Even when the birds fall from the sky.

Even when the system still salutes its guns.

Even when men set the rules and program people out of their intuition, their heart’s nudges.

I’m here. You’re here. Feet on the earth. Standing together. Eyes on the horizon.

With love and winged reverence,🐝🦅

Suzy.

PS. I’ll be hosting a live meditation here on Substack every Tuesday at 11am -ish (UK) in November. This coming week’s will be devoted to the innocence of animals. You’re welcome to bring whatever calls to your heart, whether it’s pheasants, elephants, or street dogs, and we’ll hold the intention together. Make sure you’re subscribed to get the reminder.