Apologies for the oh so many mistakes in the audio of this post.🙈

“When we hold a different physical space we hold a different emotional space too.” Dr Eric Pearle - The Reconnection

Shake It! The Importance of Movement

Changing the physiology of our body can shift layers of heavy energy and help us manage our state.

In the tumultuous Summer of 2020, where was your nervous system at?

Mine? Well, it was in shambles. With the world still locked down, we were all feeling the weight of control and restriction.

Plus, I found myself grappling with existential questions, my once-solid worldview shattered like a fragile china cup tumbling to the ground. Shock and disbelief reverberated through my body and mind.

In the case of a fundamentalist belief, people expect that choosing to leave a childhood faith is like giving up Santa Claus - a little sad but basically a matter of growing up. But religious indoctrination can be hugely damaging, and making the break from an authoritarian kind of religon can definitely be traumatic. It involves a complete upheaval of a person’s construction of reality. Including the self, other people, life, the future; everything. People unfamiliar with it, including therapists, have trouble appreciating the sheer terror it can create and the recovery required. ~ Marlene Winell PHD ~

Articulating the terror of waking up from a religion that's dictated every facet of your existence is a challenge - it’s like trying to capture lightning in a bottle.

During the whirlwind (or tsunami!) of that summer, unable to sleep, I’d get out of bed around 5am and ride my pretty ladies bike like a pained teen on a BMX -earphones in, music cranked up. I’d then return to my flat - which during lockdown often felt like a prison - cook a big breakfast and sleep for hours.

I heard a great quote somewhere recently that went something like:

‘Don’t ask me about what I’ve been through, ask me about the sound tracks that got me through it.’

Those moments of release, the furious pedaling sessions, became lifelines during times of turmoil and stress.

Then, in the Spring of 2021, I stumbled upon an Ecstatic Dance course, It was nestled in Leyolah Antara’s corner of the web. I dove in impulsively, only to wake up the next day with a pang of regret. Was it too much for my budget? I shot off an apologetic email, asking to withdraw. To my astonishment, Leyolah insisted on gifting me the course. Hers is one of many generosities that I vow to pay forward.

Dancing with intention, embracing every sensation and leaning into the tension, pain, or discomfort was so very therapeutic. Many a class saw me dissolve into tears, releasing pent-up emotions with the movement.

The shamans have it right when they shake their body. Shaking can release a lot of heavy weighty energy and emotion.

And then, there was running. Training for the London Marathon 2022 became my next adventure - then, as with the training for tomorrow’s marathon, I’ve released many tears whilst out running.

Never underestimate the power of moving the body and the healing it can give.

(That said, I’m aware too that I can sometimes use running or movement or music as a way of shutting off from, and burying feelings. To be sure, there’s a balance to be found with stillness but more on that another day.)

Try this: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, grounding yourself as if the earth is pulling you in. Now, softly bounce on your knees, letting any sounds bubble up from within. Then, slowly start to shake whatever feels good - your head, shoulders, your tush - whatever feels right. Be gentle. And be cautious if there is a lot of tension. Embrace the freedom of movement.

“The subconscious mind is often impressed through music. Music has a 4D quality and releases the soul from imprisonment. It makes wonderful things seem possible and easy of accomplishment.” ~Florence Scovel Shinn~

Music

Some favourite tunes during those early morning bike rides were Coldplay’s Every Day Life and Church. Later would come songs like, Sound of Breaking by Faunea. Minor Cause by Emancipator and so many more.

By the time I was running the marathon in October 2022 I’d planned to play the playlist that had seen me through the highs and lows of the previous two years. It was now 5 hours and 14 minutes long and took me on my personal odyssey from the early days of questioning my faith, to full blown deconstruction/existential crisis to slowly navigating my own way - which I still very much am, finding my way, I mean.

It quickly became apparent, however, that many of those tunes were just too painful now. They depleted rather than energised as they took me back to a particularly difficult season and oh my, did I require aaaall the good energy possible to run that race.

Music possesses a unique power - it can lift us up or drag us down, depending on the tune. When a song transports me back to a painful moment in my journey, I can feel my energy wane. So, on race day, I made a crucial decision: only the most uplifting melodies would accompany me in order to cross the finish line.

“Everything is vibrational…frequency plus intent equals healing [in music]” Jonathan Goldman

What always fascinates me is that no matter what period of my life, light or dark, the music of Coldplay only ever feels good to me. It lifts me, makes me walk taller, run faster. It imbues me with hope, and also faith that humanity is, at its core, so beautiful.

My sense is that Coldplay must be right up there in their intention to impart joy and love to the world when they create their music.

What music does that for you?

Music is an incredibly potent form of medicine. It can also be the opposite. I find it fascinating to look at music through the lens of Neuro Linguistic Programming.

I remember once I was out running and I’d not long started when I began to feel completely knackered. I thought, crumbs, what’s going on here? Because I’d felt great. I realised then that the song I was listening to, completely unconsciously, was all about heartbreak and the anger at her ex. I changed the tune to Florence And The Machine (Shake It Out) and very quickly my energy picked up and off I ran.

Is this rap song feeding fear about poverty or crime? Is this pop song fueling pain and self-limiting beliefs with lyrics like: “I’ll never be good enough for you..”.

As that wonderful quote at the outset says, music can release our soul from imprisonment. Certainly, I’ve found listening to music whilst training for the marathon very empowering.

Sometimes I’ve felt the weight of the world, I’ve popped in my ear buds, put on my favourite tunes and forced myself out for a swift walk. After 30 minutes I’ve on so many occasions felt huge shifts. It’s pretty magical when you consider.

I’m still making last minute changes but you can follow along on my musical adventures for my marathon run tomorrow:

My Marathon Playlist. My wave kicks off at 10.48am UK time.

Let me know what songs have gotten you through hard times.

In short, music + changing our physiology = freedom

With oh so many nerves and emotions, I’m signing off with love,

Suzy

PS. Like with movement vs stillness I know well the importance of silence too. Again, more on that another day…today we’re getting energised for 26.2 miles!