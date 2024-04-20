Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

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Elisabeth's avatar
Elisabeth
Apr 22, 2024

First time I discovered your recording my dear friend ❤️

Loved to just hear you and bring you in my home and heart this way.

You are a badass.

Your run a beautiful marker

Your playlist a delicious support

May your days be filled, from now on, with good expectation and endeavors 🙏🏼💋, filled with love, health and friendship.

Love,

Liz

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1 reply by Suzy Rowlands
Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
Apr 21, 2024

I’ve been thinking of you today Suzy, this is such a wonderful letter. Music truly is healing for the soul. I know 💛

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