No, we're not conjuring spells here, though who doesn't love a bit of magic?

We are talking emotion. It’s a skill to be able to move an audience - to touch their hearts. Over the course of 42 years, I sat and listened to many 1000’s of hours of talks and speakers and let me tell you, very, very, veeeery few were able to really strike an emotional chord with me.

Take a moment to absorb this captivating speech by actor and Human Rights Lawyer, Sara Seyed. When you return, we'll discuss its impact. Most of all, note how it makes you feel.

{Reader returns, tea in hand☕️}

So, what stirred within you? What did you feel? What stood out?

Seyed's delivery, straight to the camera, lends this speech a unique and different flavor compared to her Ted Talk. Despite the language barrier -because I sure don't speak Farsi - her words never fail to stir me deeply.

Now, you might think, "Sara Seyed's an actor; of course, she can tug at heartstrings." But let me reveal some secrets from her speech that any speaker can wield to move an audience.

Let’s delve deeper.

First, notice her entrance, eyes cast down, she poses a poignant question: “They say, ‘Is this all your revolution was?’ For they claim it is dead and done.” Only then, does she meet the camera's gaze with her response: “Yet we declare our revolution (looking up) has only just begun.” From then on, she locks eyes with us, captivating our attention. So powerful.

Less Is More

Unlike the frenetic energy of Tony Robbins or your favorite motivational speaker, Seyed stands resolute. There’s a time for all things and whilst waving hands and huge energy will be needed to dominate larger stages, Seyed's subtlety is so powerful in this setting.

You may have noted that a lot of the time Sara’s hands are gently held in front of her, using them only to punctuate with intensity and precision certain sentences she is wishing to emphasize.

To Point Or Not To Point?

Now, in many cultures, pointing is a no-no: rude and confrontational. But watch Seyed wield her index finger like a master, her passion palpable, her gaze unwavering.

(Side note: if pointing feels too intimidating a gesture opt for pointing all four fingers, the whole hand (think aircraft hostess who is pointing to the aircraft’s emergency exits). It’s still a poweful gesture to hit home a point but perhaps without the accusatory feel.)

The Art of Expression

Do you see how facial expression and hand gestures work together with tone? If Seyed was just folding her arms here, there’s no way her tone could be so impactful.

Imagine at a demonstration if people were standing round, hands in pockets or arms folded whilst shouting out. Would their voices have power? Well they could shout, but there’s not going to be power behind their voice.

You need only see the screen shot below for evidence of this. That very deliberate point of the finger begets the fiery facial expression and that, in turn, affects the tone of voice.

Let’s look more at tonal texture.

Tonality

Most of us go through life using only one or two notes in our voice, when in reality, we possess the entire symphony. It's like having your favorite tune stripped of 90% of its notes or buying a piano that only plays the C and E keys.

Without the full range of tonality, emotions lack their depth. I could watch this speech a million times because, even though I don't understand the language, I feel the fire, the emotion, the life in every word, conveyed through tonality.

Speaking of melody, notice how this speech effortlessly transitions between staccato and legato. Staccato punctuates her passion, while legato carries us along with the rhythm of her words. There’s such captivating flow; brimming with fluidity throughout.

So, practice expanding your vocal range in everyday life. It might feel odd at first, but tone is what adds flavor and depth to our voices and daily interactions. Embrace the full symphony of your voice - it's the key to truly resonating with others.

Repetition For Emphasis

Did you note that every sentence begins with ‘Revolution’? I counted the word around 32 times and it is a fantastic example of reptition for emphasis. It serves as a rhetorical sledgehammer, driving home her message with relentless force.

Remember what the question at the outset was, “Is this all your Revolution was?” So by using the term Revolution over 30 times we are being told repeatedly, exactly what a Revolution is by the speaker’s defintion.

Open Questions

There are a couple of beautiful uses of open hands after a question. Such a simple gesture but by doing so she is inviting the audience to ponder on the question in an open hearted way. Here’s one example:

“Revolution is the collective consciousness evolving, the essence of transformation, embodying energy.”

And then, with a well placed pause, and palms held out, a question: “How could energy possibly disappear?”

Energy can’t disappear. It’s like the air we breathe. So therefore, neither can the Revolution.

Emotional Impact

Towards the end, the emotion spills over, Sara Seyed’s eyes betraying her passion. Her passion for freedom and justice from the brutality of the religious morality police of the Iranian Goverment - it is palpable.

I adore speeches that stir emotion. After all, if the speaker doesn't feel it, how can they expect the audience to?

It can be a brave move to speak about the things we feel impassioned about, the injustices faced or of the world, the things that keep us awake at night, because it’s often here where the tears flow. And that’s ok.

It's with such authenticity that our words can hold so much power.

In Conclusion

Let’s not overlook the conclusion. The fury in her voice, juxtaposed with the softness of the final words.

The penultimate sentence beginning again with ‘Revolution’ is rightfully spat out: “Revolution is the dismantling of Unholy, Talibanesque traditions.”

But then, ahh then the softness. Oh the beauty of that softness.

“Revolution is the profound return to the Source, to one’s essence, to God… for the Source is God’s light. Because God is Light.”

Again, to bring in that softness, there’s a change of tone, reminding us once again to explore the full range of our voice, for therein lies our power.

The emotion and softness at the end is perfect to convey the message that when all is said and done, no matter the darkness, supression and heaviness inflicted by man, God or Source is the Light.

So, to wrap it up:

Embrace authenticity; let your passion fuel your words.

Master the art of presence; in the right setting, command the stage with stillness and purpose.

Explore the full range of your voice; let your tone become the melody that captivates your audience.

Remember the rhythm of repetition.

With love,

Suzy