Five years ago, I walked out of the only world I’d ever known. What followed wasn’t just “starting over”, it was building a life from the ground up, learning how to work, rest, love, create, and trust again. This isn’t a rehash of the past. With a birthday looming, this is a victory lap, a look at what I’ve learned, and a marker for the season I’m stepping into next.

I have sooo much I desire to write about right now and so (of course) I’ve procrastinated in writing anything, because: where to start?

First off, I’m shaking things up here on Suzy Exhales after a season of burnout (the kind where even my plants looked worried). From now on, I’m only writing what sings to my heart and sometimes that song will be metaphysical musings, animal telepathy, conscious kink, or whatever other deliciously odd rabbit hole I’ve fallen into. I’m done tiptoeing around my own weird and wonderful. Time to fling the doors open and let the full Suzy out.

Yet again, I succumbed this year to what I felt I should be doing to “build a business”. The result? Total flop in terms of financial security. A clear sign I was still trying to mould myself to other people’s models instead of following my own intuition.

Here’s how the past five years have looked:

Nov 2020: Made the monumental decision to leave the High Control/High Demand religion and with it, the only world I’d ever known. I walked out with poor health, an empty bank account, and no safety net, but with a fierce, if fragile, trust that freedom was worth it.

2021 - Running on escape velocity, threw myself into part time work of every variety after 20 years of existing on disability benefit. Started studies with the Coaching Academy, and Plant Medicine School. I’ll never forget walking into an Apple Store and paying for an iPad with my own earnings. Cried at the till.

Every. Single. Day. Stretched. Me.

Completed my first 5K and set my sights on a marathon.

2022 – Continued with work and studies. Qualified as an NLP Practitioner. Dived into energy studies. Burnt out badly in Spring. Tried Workaway for rest and community (spoiler: 5 hours’ labour a day is not rest and more complex trauma, shame and fear came up to be seen than is possible to put into words). Experienced intimacy for the first time at 44. Relinquished Disability Benefit. A decision that, in hindsight, was equal parts brave and bananas. But it was born from a fierce desire to live on my own terms and trust that I could build a life without leaning on anything outside myself after a lifetime of a belief system that taught Learned Helplessness/Hopelessness.

Ran my first marathon.

Every single day stretched me, in every possible way.

2023 - Finished Coaching Academy studies. My beautiful nan died - last remaining grandparent. Took three sweet trips thanks to my mum’s generosity. Worked when I could. Felt deep, deep fatigue at times. Deep tending to the nervous system required.

(I’m aware I’m overusing the word ‘deep’. 😅🫣)

2024 - Grateful for a year of meditation teacher training - deep season of healing through that. Showed up consistently on Substack. Ran my second marathon and burnt out after it. Ongoing daily lessons in life, overcoming massive fears of visibility, uncovering complex levels of shame and fear. More inner child healing and attachment-style reckonings than my heart sometimes knew how to hold. Deep nervous system tending…. Continued to meet anxiety around financial strain and scarcity fears with daily surrender.

2025 - Realised I’d been forcing myself into rooms and roles never meant for me. Ongoing healing of very hefty energies around shame, fear and financial pain. Let go of more fear around visibility. Led meditations in person. Faced full-on fatigue this summer. A sure sign it’s time to stop figuring things out and trust even more what my body is telling me.

This is to say nothing of the literally 1000’s of hours courses, workshops, personal studies and reading about everything from the nervous system, to course creation&marketing, to shamanism.

And honestly? This barely scratches the surface of my life this past 5 years.

All this while forging new friendships, healing decades of suppression, and learning how to receive, little by little.

Someone recently told me I should “live more instead of focusing on healing.” My whole being wanted to reply: What do you think I’ve been doing?

Heck, when your life was as suppressed as mine was…every single day throws up hidden stuff. Every encounter, stretch zone, nudge an invite to deeper awareness and integration. Life kept handing me the next layer, ready or not.

Five years in soul time is but a blink of the eye

Five years after 42 years inside one of the most highly controlled belief systems on earth, I’m floofiing proud of myself. In five years, I’ve lived a lifetime’s worth of unravelling, rebuilding, and remembering who I am.

Trusting in the slow healing of chronic illness, rewriting scarcity patterns, creating friendships from scratch, learning boundaries and self-worth, all while living in an environment saturated in trauma cues.

Hyper-vigilance and shame sandwich anyone? A constant re-triggering of old neural pathways, to the point that hope has sometimes felt like a fragile soap bubble, beautiful, but likely to pop at any moment.🫧

The lotus grows out of the mud. 🪷That makes for a pretty Instagram carousel but the reality is that healing can be fucking messy. It’s excruciating and exquisite in equal measure. And it can be grindingly exhausting. It’s also beyond beautiful.

Every day, I feel an indescribable gratitude for the freedom to walk this path.

A Kazakh energy reader once told me, “You see yourself as little. You have no idea how powerful you are.”

It has taken time but I’m starting to believe her.

In Reality Transurfing speak: “I see myself. I see my reality.” This, in effect, is a wake up trigger that can be said in any given moment to snap out of autopilot. To step back from the analytical, overthinking mind and return to the wheel of your own life. It’s a reminder of how easily we drift from our innate power, and into victim “Life is happening to me” mentality. Often nudged there by outside influences hungry for our attention and energy.

When in fact, life is always happening for us. Even when it feels like it isn’t.

So, this next season? I’m following my heart. Not a niche. Not a “should.” As my wise friend Joanne Ronner McGinn says: “When did human beings become brands?”

I’m now wanting to move into a season of following my heart rather than acting from this desperate desire to get out of Liverpool. Everything I’ve been doing has had some whiff of fear - either of being judged, or a desperation to climb out of scarcity.

That said, if you, or anyone you know would like help with public speaking, from delivery, to crafting words, to dismantling the fear, please do reach out. Forty-two years of Toastmasters-like weekly training, a lifetime of deep listening, and being someone with an innate sense of self expression, means I feel what makes a talk, speech, webinar truly magnetic. It’s in my blood.

I also write copy for profiles and web pages.

You can read more here. And read reviews at the end of this letter.

My Canal Odyssey

This week, on rather a whim, a soul whisper, I’ve decided to embark on a cycling odyssey of the Liverpool to Leeds canal. I’m using Couchsurfers and Warmshowers for my overnight stops and it feels like freeeeedom. 🕊️ Just me, my Bobbin Birdie, 🚲 Nigellas’s homemade flapjacks and 127 miles of nature.

I’m nervous, both about staying with strangers and cycling that far. I have a heart both wide open and weathered. A nervous system that’s 51% stardust, 49% “am I being too much or not enough???”

But it’s a stake in the ground toward my intention of cycling across Europe before I’m 50.

I hope to be dropping a daily Note about my adventures on Substack so if you are not yet tuned into Substack, what are you waiting for?

And if you’ve ever fulfilled a big dreams, please hit reply or drop a comment below…I want to hear your story. Let’s inspire before we expire!

Love you!

Suze 🪄✨

