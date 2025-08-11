Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
11h

What can you say about Suzy Rowlands that hasn’t already been said? She’s simply a truly good soul: helping us wake up to what matters on the journey, doing it all with charisma, love, and compassion. A rare bird in flight, finding her way while helping others see that their own “craziness” might just be a welcome-home call worth nesting in.

I hope you ride at just the right pace: fast enough to spark those waves of serotonin and dopamine, yet slow enough to take in the wonder, breathe deeply and let life give something back to you. What an adventure you’re off living. Flying right on the Bobbin Birdie! Oh that sounds like the right kind of living Suzy! :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Suzy Rowlands and others
Serena Elle West's avatar
Serena Elle West
14h

One of my favorite reads of yours! Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Suzy Rowlands
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suzy Rowlands
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture