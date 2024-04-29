Keep On Runnin’

Running was one of the few things I felt naturally good at when I was younger.

I didn’t fit easily into school life. Team sports were a special kind of torture - always picked last, always feeling like I was letting people down. But running was different.

It was solitary, quiet, mine.

I loved the feeling of breaking away from everyone else and finding my own rhythm, way out in front. For a moment, I wasn’t awkward or out of place.

I was just…moving.

There were teachers who encouraged me to pursue it properly. I remember one in particular suggesting I could go far - not just literally. But that wasn’t really an option for me.

Anything outside of school, especially something like competitive sport, didn’t fit within the belief system I was growing up in. And truthfully, I didn’t feel able to say yes to it anyway. By the time the school day ended, I’d be out of those school gates like a bat out of hell! Exhausted from trying to hold myself together, I’d frequently flop down on the sofa and fall asleep, coat still on. Looking back, I don’t know if that was the early signs of narcolepsy, or simply the body shutting down under the weight of everything I was trying to manage.

One Night In Autumn 2021

Since leaving school, any attempts to return to running were futile. Chronic sickness and narcolepsy held me back, mocking any ambitions of breaking running records.

Until one night in 2021.

I’d started the Couch to 5K app, again something I’d never managed to complete before. And that evening, something shifted. I went out running, carrying everything - anger, grief, frustration - and instead of stopping when I thought I should, I just…kept going.

Five kilometres passed. And I didn’t stop. There was more in me.

That was the moment I knew I wanted to attempt a marathon. Not because it made logical sense. But because something in me had woken up.

While my London Marathon application fell through, I refused to be disheartened. Initially eyeing runs in Europe, I even considered Estonia, my grandmother's homeland, the starting line at Freedom Square feeling like a sign.

Yet, my heart longed for the London Marathon the race I’d seen all my life on the BBC whilst getting ready for Sunday bible meetings.

I’d never think about how long it took the runner, only about the distance. That distance! I’d ask my dad, “Where would 26.2 miles be from our house?” It blew my mind the thought that it was pretty much like running to Manchester.

I get silly excited when a photo shows both feet off the ground! 😁2022

I applied to several charities, but only one had openings: Leonard Cheshire, dedicated to empowering people with disabilities worldwide to live freely.

I’m so pleased that my first ever marathon was for a charity - providing invaluable support, including access to a marathon expert, @philroberton, and a WhatsApp group for fellow runners.

Training became more than just physical

It was a way of moving through whatever I was carrying. On harder days, it felt like burning through layers - anger giving way to sadness, sadness softening into something quieter. On better days, it felt like freedom. When I ran, I felt anything was possible.

London Marathon 2024 gets a thumbs up from me!

When it came to race day, one of the first questions people asked was:“What time are you aiming for?”

And afterwards: “What time did you get?”

I’ve always struggled with that question.

Not because time doesn’t matter but because it never tells the whole story. It’s all so subjective.

What is a “good” time, really? Is it the same for someone training with illness?For someone navigating stress, grief, or recovery? For someone simply showing up and finishing?

For a few days last week, I felt really quite gutted at my time last Sunday. I chastised myself for loo breaks and stopping to apply plasters on my feet. I even scolded myself for strolling around Embankment the day before when I should have been resting. Despite knowing I had pushed myself to the limit emotionally and physically over the past few months, I couldn’t help but wonder if I had trained hard enough. It’s a classic case of post-marathon self-flagellation - beating yourself up for every little detail.

It felt familiar.

Because I’d lived much of my life measuring myself against invisible standards. What I did. How much I did. Whether it was “enough.” And that kind of thinking leaves a mark.

I find the first thing I want to do when saying my marathon time is explain about the challenges overcome. I want to say things like, “Yeah and I don’t heve a thyroid on account of cancer and oh the narcolepsy ….” But no one is ever going to truly understand.

Only we ourselves can truly know what obstacles have been overcome to reach where we are today. Only we can know the layers of trauma and pain we’ve pushed through. And only we as individuals can learn to not give a flying floof about what others deem be successful or a “good finishing time”.

There’s really no such thing as average, is there?

Another one with both feet in the air - thus proving I was running in the final mile! 😁

Oh how quickly we can forget how far we’ve come. How quickly we can get stuck in a cycle of comparing ourselves or impatiently wanting this season of life to be over already.

“We’re so focused on the future that we don’t realise that today is what we prayed for years ago.” - As seen on a sign outside a hair salon in Tooting Bec

For example, had you told me several years ago that I would run two marathons in the coming years, I’d have laughed in your face.

The Rebel Runner 😁Enjoying the fabulous tulips at Embankment the day before the marathon and cherishing the energy of The Big Shhmoke when I ought to have had my feet up.

So here’s what I’m learning (slowly). Only I know what it took to get to that starting line. Only I know what it took to keep going.

And perhaps that’s what matters.

Now then, I know you want to know…my marathon time last Sunday was 6 hours 22 minutes. And I ran 28.13 miles because so much weaving in and out occurs in a marathon. Such a wonderful metaphor for life and for healing! It isn’t a linear, straight line.

Because the real marathon, it turns out, isn’t just the one you run. It’s the one where you learn to separate your worth from how anything looks on the outside.

So, in short, just keep swimmin’. Or runnin’. Or plantin’. Or creatin’…

With Love,

Suze.