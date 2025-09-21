I’d just flippin’ love it if you did me the honour of watching this wee video I made aaaaaaall the way back in 2020. It brought tears watching it again today. Not because the camera work is dazzling (it’s not 😅), but because it reminds me of what keeps pulling me forward…an apothecary, herbs, animals, the sheds (I FLOOFLING LOVE SHEDS!), the simple joy of growing and making. It’s my north star stuff, shimmering away in the background, quietly insisting: this is the life you’re here to create.

Hello Substack! Hello World!

It’s been a while since I’ve dipped my toes into these here Substack waters. Weeks, in fact. And I’ll be honest: I’ve found it surprisingly hard to swim back after time away.

🌱

First came summer itself, which started with a lot of exhaustion and then came expanded moments like my canal-cycling odyssey, a bit of scampering about East London, and the abject delirium (and love-explosion energy) of a Coldplay concert for my birthday. Then came a virus that knocked me sideways. My fever was so high at times I thought surely I’d emerge enlightened. 😅 It felt like a full system reset, the sort that leaves you stripped bare, tender, and unsure how to re-enter the flow.

🌱

So here I am, tentatively stepping back in. Today I’m sharing two pieces I created during lockdown — things that never got chosen, but which feel perfectly twinned now somehow. One is an email I sent to Simon Mayo and his film-review sidekick Mark Kermode (for my US readers, they are (or were, they are on YouTube now) a much-loved BBC radio duo who invited listeners to send in themed Top 10 film lists during lockdown). Mine wasn’t about best actors or cinematic genius, it was a love-letter to interiors on film - particularly any interior resembling an apothecary.

🌱

The other is a little garden video I made for Gardener’s World, when they asked viewers to send homemade clips because the crew couldn’t get out filming. Again, it wasn’t chosen but together they sketch two big loves of mine: interiors and gardens, sheds and apothecaries, the cosy and the herbal, the cinematic and the soil-stained.

🌱

A quick note: in the video I mention narcolepsy. I don’t identify with that illness anymore because these days I prefer to place my focus on energy. That said, while I’ve come along way and I’m open to miracles, I also know there may always be days of exhaustion. The work is to meet those days with acceptance rather than judgement. Ahhh, ain’t that the journey? Radical self acceptance.

🪄

So, without further ado, here are my long-lost offerings — a film-lover’s list of interiors (below), and (above) a garden ramble with wildflowers, apothecary dreams, and my devotion to sheds (yes, I have a whole Pinterest board and book shelf dedicated to shed décor, and feel strongly that one day it will become clear why).

The Top Ten [rustic] Interiors List

Dear Simon and Mark,

I’m no film aficionado and this list is not about the quality of directing or any given actor’s best films.

I wondered if I could list ten of my favourite interiors in film and was surprised to find within moments I had over thirty so I’ve whittled them down and here we go...

(I can almost hear the collective bemoaning of this list not including anything from the likes of Wes Anderson’s sumptuous sets or Paul King’s Paddington or - my personal favourite - Indiscreet with Ingrid Bergman but I’ve chosen these interiors for their being rather more humble abodes because if lock down has taught us anything it is surely how little we actually need and how it’s the every day simple things that deliver our smiles.

10) Ladies in Lavender

The rustic, freestanding simplicity of the kitchen in Janet and Ursulas home is in such stark contrast to the all singing, all dancing gazillion pound kitchens of today. I’ve never forgotten it and it’s my dream to have a kitchen just like it one day. Preferably off grid. On an island. With a moat containing sharks.😁 Not that I’m an introvert or anything!

9) Whoever designed the set for the joyous opening scene of an American in Paris must surely have been related to George Clark and, like George, knew “how to turn small spaces into big dreams”. Gene Kelly awakes in his shoe box studio apartment in Paris where beds are hoisted up to the ceiling and fold down dining table and chairs wheeled out of tiny closets. I find it impossible to watch and not hanker after a shed or hut to convert into an art studio slash bedroom slash lounge slash kitchen.

(Or a camper van just like this gorgeousness….)

8) Isola Pribby’s forest cottage in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. All the foraged herbs drying out with which Isola makes remedies and beverages combined with the ramshackle charm of this place quickens my pulse more than watching Titus Welliver play that Bosch character (I watched all six seasons in basically one sitting during lockdown!). This is surely the cottage in which to have the Ladies in Lavender kitchen.

7) Mama Mia.

The rustic white washed walls and deep blues are obviously stunning eye candy for this candy floss film but who knew that a character by the name of Josef Frank - not in the main credits - would provide the most joy in this movie. Josef Frank’s (fabric designer) fabrics wafting on washing lines in lots of scenes make one realise that you don’t need a villa in Skopelos to be truly happy, nope. You just need pretty tea towels and colourful, floral duvet covers flapping in the breeze - preferably on a sunny day - but UK weather being as it is the joy of adorable fabrics can provide sunshine enough .

6) Green Card.

Ahh Apartment Therapy at its most charming. Plants, plants and more plants (because plants make everything ok). The rooftop garden overlooking Manhattan. The conservatory! The old fashioned sink in the kitchen and glass fronted kitchen cupboards - such delightfulness. Yet here in this exclusive apartment building there’s a lot of inexpensive charm and eclecticism - like postcards and sketches of plants just stuck to the wall. Joy!

5) La La Land.

Anyone wishing for 5 minutes of mind numbing smiles needs only watch the singing sequence starting with a fun shower curtain in a green tiled and pink walled bathroom about 10 minutes in - watch Mia and her girlfriends as they dance about their apartment. Stripey sofas, floral curtains, piles of coloured cushions and magazines, not one beige or magnolia wall to seen.

4) IO - Last On Earth Living in an observatory could surely only ever be envied (even if mankind had ceased to be or fled to another galaxy) but again it’s the kitchen that is utterly beguiling. Mismatched windows making a glass wall. All the mason jars containing things foraged that are infusing, pickling or fermenting. The fresh food provided from the green house on an earth bereft of fresh produce makes you want to run to the kitchen and start chomping on a raw red pepper. This kitchen provides a warming backdrop that perfectly displays the abject joy of making do and mending; of growing ones own and becoming self sufficient.

3) You’ve Got Mail

Much like Green Card It fascinates me how my teenage memories of style and decor of the 90’s is nothing like the charm of NY apartments at this time. Meg Ryan’s character lives in a charming apartment with handmade quilts on the bed, floral cushion and pillow covers, homely vignettes, lamps, lamps, more lamps, plants and fresh flowers in jugs. The delicate feminine quality of this home’s interior isn’t like the gaudy wallpaper and horror of the UK interior fashion that I seem to recall at this time. A million dollar home in NY isn’t required to achieve the simple, airy elegance of this apartment though. Daisies in a jam jar and a few flowery pillows scattered about will do the trick.

2) Midge’s San Franciscan apartment in Vertigo. A small but perfectly formed space overlooking Russian Hill. We might think the open concept of displaying one’s crockery and glassware alongside potted herbs instead of hidden away in cupboards is a fairly modern one but this tiny kitchen shows us otherwise. Same for gallery walls too. And surely an artist’s studio with ‘that’ view is living the dream. Even if !😁 Even if the view was fake.

1) Children of Men

Jasper Palmer’s (Michael Cane) hidden home deep in the forest represents the total antithesis of everything going on in the outside world. A sanctuary. It’s shabby and eclectic. The 100’s of books, pictures and collected ephemera, the battered but comfy big sofas, the old windows for a ceiling, the wood-stove, the plants....The self sufficiency of it all. Magic.

I adore your witterings, so very very much.

Suzy from Liverpool

PS. Oh dang it!! I’ve just remembered the enchanting sound proofed barn home in A Quiet Place! 😬

PPS. Oh and now I’ve just remembered the shack in the film Hampstead! That shack was such a characterful home. And bollocks, Bella Brown’s home in This Beautiful Fantastic.

Oh dear, what have I done?! I’m going to just hit send before I have to

rethink

e v e r y t h i n g.

🩵🪶🪄🌱

Pleeeeease do tell me your favourite film interior, garden herb or camper van IG account!

Toodles for now

Suze🪄✨🪶