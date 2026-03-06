Fear lives at thresholds. And often, what waits beyond is more of you.

This piece is part of a series adapted from a video course I recorded last year on working with fear and resistance. I’ve been slowly turning the transcripts into letters so they’re easier to read and reflect on.

None of what follows is about finding a magic fix. Just gentle tools and perspectives to play with as we learn how our own nervous systems work.

Curiousity is the name of the game.

Fear, the Nervous System, and the Power of Awareness

Oscar Wilde wrote:

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.” I think about that line so often. Because the more awareness we cultivate around our nervous system, what activates it, what our triggers are, the more we move from simply existing to actually living. When we don’t understand what is happening inside our bodies, fear quietly runs the show. But when we begin to recognise it, something shifts. We start to realise that what we’re feeling is not necessarily danger, it is often simply activation. And that distinction changes everything.

The Nervous System Is Not the Enemy

One of the biggest misunderstandings around fear is that we should somehow eliminate it.

That’s not the goal.

Life will always move through cycles of expansion and contraction. The aim isn’t to hold ourselves in some permanent Zen state.

The aim is awareness.

Awareness of when our nervous system is activated.

Awareness of what triggers us.

Awareness of how our body responds.

Because awareness is power.

“Understanding is inferior to awareness. Understanding is a function of your mind. Awareness is a function of your being.” - Dain Heer

How Fear Shows Up in Everyday Life

When we talk about fight, flight, freeze, or fawn, people often imagine extreme situations like running from a burning building or facing immediate danger.

But in everyday life, these responses can show up in much subtler ways. All day, every day.

Fight might look like snapping at someone or becoming defensive when we feel misunderstood.

Flight might look like endless researching, overthinking, or avoiding a difficult conversation.

Freeze can appear as procrastination, brain fog, or feeling unable to take action.

Endless scrolling is often just flight or freeze with Wi-Fi.

Fawn shows up as people-pleasing, morphing ourselves to fit what we think others want (I became a master of this!).

None of these responses mean something is “wrong” with us.

They simply mean our nervous system has been activated.

And in truth, many of us are living in these states far more frequently than we realise.

Why Thinking Isn’t Always Enough

In my twenties I benefited from cognitive behavioural therapy through the NHS. At the time I was struggling with severe OCD. One of the fears that dominated my mind was being attacked in my own home. I couldn’t even take the rubbish out to the wheelie bin without then searching the entire flat afterwards, terrified that someone might have slipped in, even though I kept my eyes on the door the entire time.

The fear was relentless. And utterly exhausting.

Obviously that kind of fear goes beyond what we’re exploring in this series. But it illustrates something really important.

The CBT helped. To a degree.

But it could only take me so far.

Because much of the fear I carried wasn’t just in my thoughts. It lived in my body. In my nervous system.

And you can’t always think your way out of something that lives in the body.

This is why I’m so drawn to approaches like NLP, EFT, and other body-based mindfulness practices. They bring us back to our senses and help us cultivate what NLP calls resourceful states.

A resourceful state simply means a state in which we feel steady enough to respond rather than react.

And that small shift, bit by bit, yfrom reaction to response, is where our freedom begins.

Creating Safety Within

One simple way to work with the nervous system is through anchoring.

Here’s a small practice you can experiment with. And if you are more auditory and would prefer to be guided in this you can listen from minute 8 and 55 seconds here.

Close your eyes for a moment.

Take a few slow breaths.

Now recall a time when you felt really supported or peaceful.

Notice what you saw, heard, and felt in that moment. Let the feeling expand in your body.

Where do you feel that sense of safety?

Your chest?

Your stomach?

Somewhere else?

When the feeling is strong, choose a simple physical gesture, perhaps pressing your thumb and forefinger together, placing a hand over your heart, or touching your earlobe.

As you do, say quietly to yourself:

“I am steady. I am safe.” (If safe isn’t a word that feels good…switch it out for a word that does…supported, steady, calm…)

This creates what NLP calls an anchor, a physical cue linked to a specific emotional state.

With practice, this gesture can become a shortcut back to that sense of safety.

Expanding the Anchor

You can also anchor other states. For example, recall a moment when you felt empowered. Or, a time when you knew you could do, be, or create something meaningful. Let that feeling grow in your body. Notice how your posture shifts. How your breathing changes. Then link that state to the same physical gesture. Over time, your nervous system begins to associate that gesture with safety, steadiness, and empowerment. With practice, and no doubt other tools too, it can become a way to return to yourself.

Awareness Is Everything

Awareness is everything.

When we begin to notice our triggers, our patterns, and our nervous system responses, we create space between stimulus and reaction.

And in that space, more choice becomes possible.

From Fear to Sovereignty

The harder it is to emotionally trigger us, the harder it becomes for others, or circumstances, to control us.

We become less reactive to the noise around us. More anchored in our own truth. And that is sovereignty.

Experiment with it.

Play with it.

Curiosity is one of the most powerful tools we have.

Be gentle with yourself.

And remember:

Fear is often just activation.

It doesn’t mean you’re in danger.

Love and sunshine,

Suzy

