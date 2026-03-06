Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

Mel Moseley
1d

This is so good, Suzy! Yes!

"The harder it is to emotionally trigger us, the harder it becomes for others, or circumstances, to control us. We become less reactive to the noise around us.

More anchored in our own truth. And that is sovereignty."

In Western culture we are taught that fear is bad and we need to avoid it/get rid of it. And then there's the paradox here in the US that we are so afraid of everything that we have to have guns and protect our rights to own AK-47s and be in a constant state of "protecting ourselves."

It shows up like anger, but it's actually fear.

What if we all could recognize that: "Fear is often just activation. It doesn’t mean you’re in danger."

And then start feeling our feels and healing ourselves?

Alexander Lovell, PhD
3h

"Understanding is inferior to awareness. Understanding is a function of your mind. Awareness is a function of your being." Lovely line.

There's something almost radical about what you're saying here. That we can know all the reasons we feel afraid and still be afraid. That insight alone doesn't rewire the nervous system. It's like knowing the recipe for bread but never actually kneading the dough. The understanding sits in your head while your body keeps doing what it's always done.

I wonder if this is why so many of us get stuck in analysis. Because thinking feels safer than feeling. We can stay in our heads and call it healing. But the body doesn't speak that language. It needs something else entirely.

