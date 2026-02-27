You might have noticed that everywhere you look right now someone is talking about visibility.

Instagram carousels. YouTube videos. Newsletters.

Be braver. Be bolder. Be vulnerable. Be your authentic self. Show up. Be seen. Create…even if messily.

When I see the same theme rising across so many different spaces, everywhere, all at once, I don’t believe it’s coincidence. I think it’s a collective edge.

Because if so many teachers, writers, creators, are talking about visibility, it tells me two things.

First. We are, and have been, struggling with it. Massively. On some level, almost all of us are negotiating fear around being seen. Fear of getting it wrong, being criticised, misunderstood, exposed, or excluded.

Second. It means this is a threshold moment. Visibility isn’t just about building a business. It’s an integrity thing.

So I’m not just talking about posting online.

I’m talking about speaking honestly in situations where you once stayed quiet.

Naming what you really feel. Standing up for each other, for wildlife and the planet. Self advocating where we may have once kept silent.

Allowing ourselves to express imperfectly and still be ok.

This has been the central thread of my my Substack Publication. Through public speaking, meditation, leaving high-control religion, rebuilding identity, and learning to trust my own voice.

That’s why I created the podcast - The Art of Expression. That’s why I write here. Because this isn’t content creation for me. It’s lived terrain. And continues to be.

Why is this so important for our times?

Because we are living in systems where polarisation keeps us as puppets on a string. And where there is no room for nuance. Certainty has always been rewarded, curiousity not so much.

Because many of us were shaped by environments where belonging meant compliance. Safety in the tribe meant blending in and being quiet.

To heal the wound of visibility is to heal so much more than our own wounds. It’s about rebuilding the muscle of expression in a culture that benefits when we doubt ourselves.

Just think about that for a second. When people are afraid to speak imperfectly, power concentrates. When we distrust our own perception and voice, we outsource authourity.

This matters waaay beyond an Instagram post.

Before I share this series on fear, two wee context notes:

The videos you’re about to read were recorded last March as practical reflections on fear, resistance and showing up more honestly in life.

Since then, I’ve become increasingly more understanding, through my own experience, that for some people, fear isn’t just a mindset thing or a habit. Sometimes it formed in environments where staying quiet, agreeable, or unseen genuinely preserved belonging or stability. In that sense the nervous system learned really well.

So none of what follows is an instruction to override yourself, push through, or prove courage. If anything, it’s an invitation to notice gently and move at the pace your body recognises as safe.

You won’t fall behind by going slowly. In this work, slowness is often what makes change sustainable. We don’t have to force any of this. Understanding fear is useful, but safety is what allows sustainable change at the end of the day.

And a more practical note, I used AI to help convert the spoken transcripts into readable form after reading this really excellent piece by Anand Rao [link] on helping Ai to think recursively. The ideas and stories and words remain mine, but the hours of formatting and restructuring are thankfully not.

Fear Isn’t a Truth. It’s a Pattern.

I want to start with a line that has stayed with me for years, from The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran:

No one can reveal to you anything but what already lies half asleep in the dawning of your own knowledge.

I love this because it quietly dismantles hierarchy. It reminds us that wisdom doesn’t move in one direction. It circulates. It arises within. And in the times we’re living in, that feels more important than ever.

These feel like times of collaboration, connection, and shared remembering. Not one voice above the rest, but many voices pooling their lived experience, their stories. (Basically, a dismantling of the patriarchy y’all!)

That’s the spirit I’m holding as I revisit a series of videos I made last year on fear and resistance. I’ll be releasing these gradually over the coming weeks.

Fear is not what it pretends to be.

So… what is fear?

We’re not talking about the kind of fear that helps you leave a dangerous situation, trust a gut instinct, or get out of the building when there’s a fire.

That kind of fear can be protective.

I’m talking about the other kind. The fear that keeps us small. The fear that whispers “not yet”.

The fear that dresses itself up as logic, humility, or intuition.

That fear is not a truth. It’s a pattern. A bloody well rehearsed one!

Fear doesn’t usually arrive fully formed. It’s learned. Conditioned. Repeated.

Sometimes it begins with something small.

You raise your hand at school and get laughed at.

You speak up once and feel a flush of shame.

Your nervous system quietly logs the experience as unsafe.

And long after the original moment has passed, the body remembers.

So years later, you might hesitate to speak in a meeting.

Or feel a sudden wave of anxiety when you’re about to share your work.

Or freeze just as you’re about to be seen.

Not because you’re in danger.

But because the pattern is firing.

Fear is rarely rational. But it is familiar.

And familiarity can feel like truth.

The negativity bias at work

There’s another layer here too.

Our brains are wired to prioritise threat. It’s ancient biology. Useful once. Less so now.

We can have ten good experiences and one uncomfortable one, and guess which one the mind replays (or tells everyone about😅).

The mind scans for what might go wrong. It rehearses worst-case scenarios.

It defaults to the negative story. Not because it’s accurate. But because it’s trying to keep us safe.

The problem is, safety and expansion don’t always travel together.

Fear, avoidance, and the loop

Here’s where fear really tightens its grip.

Fear + avoidance = temporary relief.

And that relief teaches the nervous system that avoidance works.

So the next time the opportunity arises, fear speaks louder.

The loop strengthens. The world gets smaller.

This is why fear becomes self-fulfilling. Not because it predicts reality. But because it trains behaviour.

A different way of meeting fear

Instead of asking, “How do I get rid of this fear?”, try softer questions:

• Is this fear true, or just familiar? • Have I felt this before, in another context? • What might be underneath it? • Is this fear protecting me from real harm… or from discomfort? Discomfort is workable. Discomfort is where growth lives. Fear doesn’t always want to be defeated. Sometimes it just wants to be felt. (In 2026 speak: think Punch the monkey and his plushie 😭) When we sit with sensation, rather than escaping it, something interesting happens. The energy moves. Space appears. The charge often softens.

Fear, intuition, and resistance

One of the trickiest things about fear is that it can masquerade as intuition.

Fear is loud. Urgent. Extreme. It speaks in absolutes. It tightens the body. Intuition is quieter. More neutral. A soft inner knowing rather than a spike of panic.

Resistance can be different again.

Resistance often shows up as procrastination, distraction, or suddenly needing the “perfect” conditions before you begin.

Not laziness. Not failure.

Often, resistance appears when something meaningful is about to happen.

Which is why it’s worth asking:

Am I being protected… or am I being kept small?

Here’s one I return to often:

Fear is not a prophecy. It’s a muscle that’s been overused. And muscles can be retrained.

Michael Singer puts it beautifully:

There is nothing more important to growth than realising you are not the voice of the mind. You are the one who hears it.

If you see yourself in any of this, you’re definitely not alone.

I’ll be sharing more from this series over the coming weeks, gently exploring fear, resistance, intuition, and what it means to meet ourselves with awareness rather than force.

For now, you might simply sit with this question:

What would become possible if fear wasn’t the authority… but just a pattern passing through?

💛

If you recognise yourself in any of this, you know you are intelligent, capable, know you are here to serve or help folk see things from a different angle but are held back by fear around being seen, this is the work I do. I offer 1:1 visibility mentoring that blends public speaking skill, nervous system first aid and deconditioning around voice and worth. You can book a single 90-minute session, or work with me in a structured 4-week container if you’re ready to dig a little deeper. You can email me at suzy_exhales@outlook.com Or simply reply and we can have a wee chat. https://suzyexhales.carrd.co/

Love, love, love,

Suzy