Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
8h

Suzy - Great piece! I like how you distinguish between fear that responds to immediate danger and fear that reflects older learning our nervous system is repeating. That is an important distinction depending as it can allow us to reframe the current experience. Instead of assuming the fear is telling us the truth about the present, we can recognize it as something familiar that may be amplifying the moment, tied to our past.

That reframing is useful because it lets us potentially pause and ask a clearer question: Is this situation actually unsafe, or does it only feel unsafe because it resembles something from before? That question can influence whether we stay silent, speak up or step back. And your acknowledgment that fear was learned for a reason keeps the work from becoming about overriding ourselves, and instead about understanding what is happening as we decide how to move.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suzy Rowlands · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture