Fear lives at thresholds. And often, what waits beyond is more of you.

Fear as the Story We Tell Ourselves

This is part three taken from transcripts of a video series I recorded last year on working through fear. I’ve used AI to think recursively so as to save many hours in translating the scripts into Substack letters. Still my words but with more time to be and daydream.

If you’d prefer to listen rather than read, you can watch the original video here.

As always, none of this is about finding a magic fix. Just supportive tools and perspectives to play with as we get curious about how our own nervous systems work.

Curiosity, as ever, is the name of the game.

When Fear Becomes an Identity

Over the past two letters we’ve been exploring fear through the lens of the nervous system. We looked at the fight, flight, freeze and fawn responses and how, for so many of us, these responses aren’t rare emergency reactions. They’re daily companions.

Today, we continue with this theme, because something interesting can happen when fear accumulates over time. It becomes chronic. And when fear becomes chronic, something else often happens alongside it. We begin to turn the fear into an identity.

I certainly did that. Alongside being Suzy Rowlands, I was also:

“I’m a very anxious person.”

“I’m a depressive.”

“I don’t have confidence.”

“I have social anxiety.”

“I’m a narcoleptic.”

Ooof. That kind of language now leaves me pulling this face to my old self: 😬

Do you see it? These weren’t just experiences I had. They became descriptions of who I believed myself to be. And when we attach ourselves to identities like that, we can unknowingly build what I sometimes think of as gilded cages.

The labels feel familiar, and thus, protective. And it can quietly keep us living inside the limits of our past adaptations because most of these identities are not our true essence. They’re survival strategies.

Feeling Without Shaming

One of the most important things I’ve learned is that the goal isn’t to eliminate difficult feelings. In fact, quite the opposite. We must learn how to feel them.

If we shame our feelings, reject them, or try to bypass them spiritually, we simply reinforce the cycle. The work then, is to notice:

“Ooh, my nervous system has been activated.”

And then to stay with that moment. Not the story about it. Not the analysis. But the actual sensation.

This is something many somatic practitioners talk about. You might have heard the idea that if we can sit with an emotional activation in the body for about 90 seconds, the energy begins to move through us rather than becoming stuck.

In theory, that sounds quite simple. In practice, well, like any skill, it takes practice.

Someone said to me recently, “Ninety seconds isn’t long at all.”

It’s not, and yet, ninety seconds can feel like an eternity when your nervous system is lit up like petroleum fueled bonfire.

If we read a message in which we can sense the energy behind it, or it feels patronizing. If someone speaks to us in a way that lands wrong. If something triggers an old wound.

Sitting with that sensation in the body without getting pulled into the storyline takes practice. And yet, how that practice changes everything.

Mapping Fear

One of the most helpful things we can do is map our fear.

Not to analyse it endlessly. Not to dig up trauma unnecessarily. Just to notice patterns.

For example:

Think of a moment recently when you felt your nervous system activate.

A moment of fear; tension. Or being triggered.

Now ask yourself:

What was the fear underneath that moment?

Was it a fear of being judged?

A fear of being misunderstood?

A fear of failing?

Or perhaps the deepest one of all:

The fear of truly being seen.

Once you’ve identified the moment, bring your attention to the body.

Where do you feel it?

A tightening in the throat?

Pressure in the chest?

A drop in the stomach?

Then notice any storyline that appears in the mind.

“They’ll judge me.”

“I’ll embarrass myself.”

“They’d love to see me fail.”

These stories often feel very convincing. But they are still stories. And the more awareness we bring to them, the more space we create between the sensation in the body and the narrative in the mind.

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Fear Is Activation, Not Truth

One helpful shift is to begin seeing fear differently.

Instead of:

“I’m terrified of public speaking.”

We might notice:

“There’s a lot of energy moving through my system before I speak.”

Which, if you think about it, is simply the body preparing itself.

Adrenaline and excitement are chemically almost identical.

The difference is often the meaning we attach to them. Fear isn’t always telling us the truth. Often it’s simply signaling activation.

Working With the Body

This is where tools like NLP can be very helpful.

In Part 2 we created a safety anchor, linking a physical gesture with a feeling of safety or steadiness. Today we can deepen that practice:

First we briefly notice the fear state.

Where is it in the body?

What colour does it feel like?

Is it loud or quiet?

Heavy or sharp?

Warm or cold?

For me, fear sometimes feels like a huge boulder sitting right in the solar plexus.

Then we recall a resourceful state.

A moment when we felt calm.

Strong.

Grounded.

Notice how that state feels different.

Perhaps it’s warmer.

Brighter.

Softer.

Quieter.

And then, gently, we begin to turn up the qualities of that resourceful state.

Maybe the colours become brighter.

Maybe the fearful image shrinks or softens.

Maybe the sound becomes quieter.

This isn’t about pretending fear doesn’t exist.

It’s about reminding the nervous system that other states are available too.

With practice, the body learns.

Becoming the Author

The key takeaway for me is this: Fear isn’t truth. It’s often an old script. And scripts can be rewritten.

What if fear isn’t something we need to fight? What if it’s simply something to observe? To question. To get curious about.

Because the moment we start observing our fear rather than believing it unquestioningly, something starts to shift.

We begin to step out of the story. And when that happens, we remember something important. We are not just characters inside the story. We are also the author.

Love and sunshine,

Suzy ☀️