Fear as a Story We Tell Ourselves

When we’ve carried fear for a long time, it doesn’t just come and go—it becomes chronic. It spikes with life’s circumstances, but underneath, it’s always humming in the background. (My startle response used to be a dead giveaway… or the way traffic noise would send my nervous system into overdrive.)

Over time, we don’t just feel fear—we become it. It weaves into our identity. “I’m Suzy, and I’m an anxious person. I don’t have confidence.” These labels felt like truth, but really, they were just survival adaptations—gilded cages I mistake for home.

To start moving through fear, we have to loosen our grip on those old identities. Not by forcing change, but by sitting with the emotions underneath. Shaming emotions keeps the cycle locked in place. But when we meet our fears with curiosity instead of judgment, something shifts. We walk differently, talk differently. We stop operating from survival mode and start moving from who we truly are.

Key exercise: Mapping Fear & Anchoring Safety

• Noticing body signals & thought loops

• Recognizing old fear patterns

• Reframing: What if fear wasn’t a threat, but just energy?

• Adjusting the experience through NLP submodalities

➡ Fear isn’t truth. It’s an old script. And you are the author.

Thanks for being here and I look forward to trialling some Lives next week:

Wednesday 3pm

Friday 10am

Saturday 10am.

Ahh big love, all,

Suzy ✨🪄