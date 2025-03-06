Fear and The Nervous System

Oscar Wilde said: “To live is the rarest thing. Most people exist, that is all.”

I truly believe that the more awareness we cultivate around our nervous system—what activates it, what our triggers are—the more we get to truly live.

At its worst, a lack of awareness can lead to fragile egos running the show, even shaping the world’s most dangerous leaders. But when we learn to create safety within ourselves, we become less at the mercy of external chaos. We develop a clearer connection to our own truth.

The more we allow ourselves to feel—to meet our emotions with curiosity rather than fear—the more space we create for play, ease, and pleasure. We also expand our capacity to hold space for others, to serve, and to create.

Because here’s the thing: the harder it is to emotionally trigger us, the harder it is for others—or circumstances—to control us. And that is sovereignty.